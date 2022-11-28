Read full article on original website
Related
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
China's COVID infections hit record as economic outlook darkens
BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China reported record high COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with cities nationwide imposing localised lockdowns, mass testing and other curbs that are fuelling frustration and darkening the outlook for the world's second largest economy.
U.S. consumer confidence slips in November; inflation expectations rise
WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence eased further in November amid persistent worries about the rising cost of living, a survey showed on Tuesday. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index fell to 100.2 this month from 102.2 in October. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index at 100.0. Still, the index remains above its COVID-19 pandemic lows. It places more emphasis on the labor market, which remains tight.
Oil Slumps Amid China Covid Crisis; Gas Prices Could Hit $2.99 By Christmas
Global oil prices slumped to the lowest levels in nearly a year Monday as investors bet on an extended pullback in demand from China as its anti-Covid protests continue to disrupt manufacturing and supply chains. Weekend protests in China, which continue to grip the nation as it struggles to contain...
Recession Watch: Bank Of America Says US Economic Breakdown 'Could Come At Any Time'
One of the biggest concerns for investors heading into the end of the year is whether the U.S. economy will soon slip into a recession. On Monday, Bank of America economist Ethan Harris said he is "puzzled" by economists that don't anticipate a 2023 recession as their base case at this point.
Goldman trims oil price forecast by $10 per barrel
Crude oil prices took a hit during trading on Monday after Goldman lowered its forecast.
U.S. job openings still elevated; third-quarter GDP revised up
WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. job openings decreased in October, but remained significantly high, pointing to continued labor market resilience despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool demand by aggressively raising interest rates.
US oil prices hit lowest level in nearly a year. Gas is down 6% in a month
US oil prices have fallen to their lowest level since December 2021 on concerns that protests in China against Covid-19 lockdowns will dent demand.
Volatility in yuan spurs bets China will widen its band
SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - As macroeconomic risks induce unprecedented levels of volatility in China's yuan, investors are betting that authorities may widen the currency's tight trading band for first time since 2014 to allow market forces greater say.
Stocks, oil skid as China's COVID protests roil sentiment
SYDNEY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Stocks and oil weakened on Monday as rare protests in major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-COVID policy raised worries about management of the virus in the world's second-largest economy.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks and oil rise on hopes of looser COVID curbs in China
LONDON/SYDNEY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Stocks and oil gained on Tuesday on hopes that public unrest in China might prompt an earlier loosening of COVID-19 curbs in the world's biggest economy, with the yuan up and the dollar down as investor appetite for riskier assets grew. The Euro STOXX 600...
US stock futures jump after report shows inflation cooling
Wall Street looks set to jump Thursday after a government report showed inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. Futures for U.S. stock indexes surged 2% or more, indicating a big increase once trading begins, while Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed. Even bitcoin rose, clawing back some of its steep plunge from prior days caused the crypto industry’s latest crisis of confidence. A slowdown in inflation could mean the Federal Reserve won’t have to be so aggressive about raising interest rates. Such hikes have been the main reason for Wall Street’s troubles this year and are threatening a recession.
Factbox-Big banks see global economy slowing more in 2023, with likely U.S. recession
Nov 29 (Reuters) - The world's largest investment banks expect global economic growth to slow further in 2023 following a year roiled by the Ukraine conflict and soaring inflation, which triggered one of the fastest monetary policy tightening cycles in recent times.
Europe's STOXX 600 closes slightly lower; focus on euro zone inflation data
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Europe's STOXX 600 index slipped in cautious trading on Tuesday as a fall in technology and chemicals stocks offset a rally in commodity-linked shares spurred by hopes that Beijing could ease COVID-19 curbs following recent protests.
Oil dips on OPEC+ uncertainty; easing China COVID curbs cap declines
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped in Asia trade on Thursday as uncertainty lingered ahead of Sunday's OPEC+ meeting, though easing COVID curbs at the world's top crude importer China capped price declines.
Japan's factory activity shrinks for first time nearly 2 years -PMI
TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Japan's manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in nearly two years in November, a private survey showed, as a slump in demand and output deepened driven largely by a slowdown in the global economy and still-elevated inflationary pressures.
Vietnam smartphone exports fall ahead of Christmas as Samsung cuts output
HANOI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's smartphone production and exports fell in November in the run up to Christmas sales season, according to official data, a new sign the country's largest manufacturer, Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), is adapting to dwindling global demand.
U.S. Revises Up Last Quarter's Economic Growth to 2.9% Rate
"By Paul WisemanDespite high interest rates and chronic inflation, the U.S. economy grew at a 2.9% annual rate from July through September, the government said Wednesday in a healthy upgrade from its initial estimate.Last quarter's rise in the U.S. gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services — followed two straight quarters of contraction. That decline in output had raised fears that the economy might have slipped into a recession in the first half of the year despite a still-robust job market and steady consumer spending.Since then, though, most signs have pointed to a resilient if...
kitco.com
COVID restrictions cool Chinese gold demand in October, but market looks healthy ahead of Lunar New Year
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Monday, the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department said that China imported 18.7 tonnes of gold through the...
India annual GDP growth to slow in Sept quarter as COVID effect fades
NEW DELHI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Annual growth in the Indian economy likely slowed in the July-September quarter as COVID distortions faded, economists said ahead of GDP data due on Wednesday that will provide clues about its resilience in the face of global economic turmoil.
Comments / 0