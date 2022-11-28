ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
Reuters

China's COVID infections hit record as economic outlook darkens

BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China reported record high COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with cities nationwide imposing localised lockdowns, mass testing and other curbs that are fuelling frustration and darkening the outlook for the world's second largest economy.
Reuters

U.S. consumer confidence slips in November; inflation expectations rise

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence eased further in November amid persistent worries about the rising cost of living, a survey showed on Tuesday. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index fell to 100.2 this month from 102.2 in October. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index at 100.0. Still, the index remains above its COVID-19 pandemic lows. It places more emphasis on the labor market, which remains tight.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Volatility in yuan spurs bets China will widen its band

SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - As macroeconomic risks induce unprecedented levels of volatility in China's yuan, investors are betting that authorities may widen the currency's tight trading band for first time since 2014 to allow market forces greater say.
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks and oil rise on hopes of looser COVID curbs in China

LONDON/SYDNEY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Stocks and oil gained on Tuesday on hopes that public unrest in China might prompt an earlier loosening of COVID-19 curbs in the world's biggest economy, with the yuan up and the dollar down as investor appetite for riskier assets grew. The Euro STOXX 600...
The Associated Press

US stock futures jump after report shows inflation cooling

Wall Street looks set to jump Thursday after a government report showed inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. Futures for U.S. stock indexes surged 2% or more, indicating a big increase once trading begins, while Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed. Even bitcoin rose, clawing back some of its steep plunge from prior days caused the crypto industry’s latest crisis of confidence. A slowdown in inflation could mean the Federal Reserve won’t have to be so aggressive about raising interest rates. Such hikes have been the main reason for Wall Street’s troubles this year and are threatening a recession.
ARIZONA STATE
Reuters

Japan's factory activity shrinks for first time nearly 2 years -PMI

TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Japan's manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in nearly two years in November, a private survey showed, as a slump in demand and output deepened driven largely by a slowdown in the global economy and still-elevated inflationary pressures.
Cheddar News

U.S. Revises Up Last Quarter's Economic Growth to 2.9% Rate

"By Paul WisemanDespite high interest rates and chronic inflation, the U.S. economy grew at a 2.9% annual rate from July through September, the government said Wednesday in a healthy upgrade from its initial estimate.Last quarter's rise in the U.S. gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services — followed two straight quarters of contraction. That decline in output had raised fears that the economy might have slipped into a recession in the first half of the year despite a still-robust job market and steady consumer spending.Since then, though, most signs have pointed to a resilient if...

