Enter The IJustGotHit Christmas Bike Giveaway!

IJustGotHit.com ’s annual bike giveaway returns for 2022!
Beginning on Monday, November 28 the bike giveaway begins. Enter for a chance to win a Christmas bike and access to Christmas Party hosted by Godsey-Martin ijustgothit.com , Majic 102.1 and 97.9 The Box; Saturday, December 10 th at a secret Main Event location.
I have never been away from home at Christmastime. I've only ever been away from home one time on Thanksgiving (an awesome family trip to Dallas for a Turkey Day Cowboys game). So, yes, I'm pretty much a homebody when it comes to the holidays. But that doesn't mean I...
If you want to add sparkle to your life in the run-up to Christmas, open gardens, garden centres and historic houses are all holding events to get you in a festive mood.The RHS gardens in Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, Essex, Surrey and Devon are already a beacon of light with their fantastic Glow festivals (rhs.org.uk), which run untill December 30, where visitors can follow twinkling trails, illuminated sculptural trails and see winter blooms in a new light as dusk falls. View this post on Instagram ...
WLKY will start airing Christmas movies and specials soon. Among them are favorites like "Frosty The Snowman" and "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer." Start planning your watch parties now with this programming schedule provided by CBS:. Friday, Nov. 25. "Frosty The Snowman," 8 p.m. "Frosty Returns," 8:30 p.m. "A Christmas Proposal,"...
For a veteran baker, there’s no busier time of year than the Thanksgiving-Christmas season. Prepping for the holiday season can be a full-time job, which is great for a full-time baker like Casey Igel of Casey-Mo’s Cookies.
Holiday StressPhoto by(via wellness magazine) The rush of the holidays can hit us hard and fast. There are cookies to bake, decorations to hang, trees to trim and shopping to be done. Not to mention the pressure of relatives and friends arriving on your doorstep for the holiday festivities at any moment. There’s no way to avoid the inherent stress that the holidays can bring.
I never thought about it before I saw this cool opportunity. Well, it's definitely here now, the holidays. We just surpassed another Thanksgiving and are days away from December. Of course with that, we might as well start planning for Christmas. All the traditions slowly begin to unfold. When the last relative drags him or herself off your couch and heads back home after turkey day is over, the excitement turns to December, egg nog, finding a tree for the living room, and lights. Almost everyone I know either tries to outdo their neighbor with a more impressive display of Christmas lights, and they won't admit it, but they do. If you decorate your house or not, one of the coolest things people look forward to is driving around different neighborhoods and checking out all the lights and holiday glitter. Imagine being in the sky and looking down, you can make that happen.
Open a new gift from Jennifer every day for 25 days! Plus, you can enter for a chance to win fabulous prizes, including Cricut cutting machines, sublimation printers, gift cards, and more!. As a thank-you for your support and encouragement over the last five years, I am sharing free patterns...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Decorating is one of the many things that makes the winter season so special. Hanging lights, putting up a tree and adding festive candles and decor to the home are all beloved decorating traditions. However, placing a wreath on the door is about more than a celebration, it is a welcoming symbol to all who approach and enter.
If I forget to link to a project or item you’re wondering about, please let me know in the comments. I went with an asymmetrical look with the garland on the mantel again this year:. Last year I used a bunch of ribbon in the tree and on the...
“Oh Christmas tree, Oh Christmas tree… How delicious is your whiskey?” You sing your carols your way, and we will sing ours… with a little help from Jameson Irish Whiskey. After taking a year off, the brand is back with a new twist on its beloved whiskey...
Comments / 0