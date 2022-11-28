A small-town Kentucky turkey made it through Thanksgiving without becoming dinner. He is growing quite popular and everyone thinks he needs a name. We'll just call him or her Owensboro's turkey because right now this guy doesn't have a name. We learned about O Turkey right before Thanksgiving when there was a wreck on Highway 231 and folks were posting pictures of this turkey out in the middle of traffic as if it was looking to see what was going on.

