Whitesville, KY

WBKR

Owensboro 4th Grader Expands Her ‘Christmas Candy for Cancer’ Goodies

Earlier this month, I shared a story about Meadow Lands Elementary School 4th grader, Raelyn Duncan. Last year, she started a mini-nonprofit called K9 Cookies for Cancer. In advance of the annual St. Jude Radiothon at WBKR-FM in Owensboro, Raelyn and her mom Karen baked up thousands of homemade dog treats and sold them for charity. When it was all said and done, Raelyn had raised $4300 for the children of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

Crazy Small Town Kentucky Turkey Has His Own Fan Club & Now He Needs A Name (VOTE)

A small-town Kentucky turkey made it through Thanksgiving without becoming dinner. He is growing quite popular and everyone thinks he needs a name. We'll just call him or her Owensboro's turkey because right now this guy doesn't have a name. We learned about O Turkey right before Thanksgiving when there was a wreck on Highway 231 and folks were posting pictures of this turkey out in the middle of traffic as if it was looking to see what was going on.
OWENSBORO, KY
103GBF

Kentucky Brewery Offering Christmas Light Trolley Tours

There are few things as magical during the holiday season as bundling up to take an adventure to explore the Christmas light displays and one Kentucky brewery is offering rides on its trolley. Holly Jolly Trolley Rides. Picture it: You and your favorite human being dressed in matching Christmas sweaters...
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Kentucky College Student Decorates Houses For Christmas To Help Pay For School

One Kentucky College Student is taking advantage of his love for Christmas lights and talent for decorating and helping his parents to pay his way through school. Carter Hoagland, from right here in Owensboro has loved decorating for Christmas for several years now. Carter became Owensboro famous when he decided he would put up Christmas lights in the midst of COVID to bring cheer to such a dreary time.
OWENSBORO, KY
k105.com

Tree trimmer killed after falling into wood chipper in Owensboro

A man has been killed after falling into a wood chipper while trimming trees in Daviess County. The accident occurred Monday afternoon at approximately 5:00 in the Stonegate neighborhood of Owensboro, according to news outlets. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office in a press release said 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire, of Crofton, was trimming a tree when he became entangled in a holiday lights display and partially fell into a wood chipper.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

How Long Do You Leave the Trash Toter in Your Yard After It Has Been Emptied?

I was driving home from work a week ago. It was a Wednesday. I am certain of that because it was "trash day" in my neighborhood. Because I live on the west side of Owensboro, I was driving on Westview to get home. The sanitation department truck was rolling down that road, stopping every few feet or so, hoisting toters up in the air, flipping them upside down and dumping their contents into the top of the truck. For a few houses, I was driving directly behind the truck and got to witness this.
OWENSBORO, KY
104.1 WIKY

Worker Killed On The Job In Owensboro Identified

Daviess County Deputies were called to the Stonegate neighborhood in Owensboro Monday afternoon. It was for a tree trimming employee with a traumatic injury. The worker had partially fallen into a wood chipper. The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner. He has been identified as 46 year...
OWENSBORO, KY
touropia.com

12 Best Things to Do in Evansville, Indiana

Situated on the gentle horseshoe bend of the Ohio River is the charming “River City” of Indiana known as Evansville. Once voted the “best city in the country in which to ‘live, work, and play’”, Evansville is the third largest city in Indiana and represents its commercial, medical, and cultural hub.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Family honored at Christmas parade

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)– While many families are still eating the leftovers form turkey day, one community is recognizing a family that overcame tough obstacles. Hope was the theme for this year’s Greenville Christmas Parade. For the Wells family, hope has been their focus all year long. Savannah Wells and her three daughters were chosen to […]
GREENVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Police get involved after cemetery vandalized in Webster County

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are now getting involved after a cemetery in Webster County was vandalized, and they’re hoping to catch the person or group responsible. The Providence Police Department shared photos of the aftermath, what was ultimately left behind after several headstones were damaged at the Cumberland Cemetery. The police department posted the […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
WBKR

WBKR

WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky.

