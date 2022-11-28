ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
Pitchfork

Bob Dylan Announces New Time Out of Mind Bootleg Series Box Set

Bob Dylan has announced volume 17 of his Bootleg Series. The record, titled Fragments - Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997), compiles unreleased recordings including studio outtakes and alternate versions, as well as live versions recorded between 1997 and 2001. It also includes a new remix of Time Out of Mind. The release comes as a 5xCD or 10xLP box set, as well as in abridged versions. It’s out January 27. Listen to an alternate version of “Love Sick” below.
Kirkus Reviews

Bob Dylan Apologizes for Book-Signing Controversy

Bob Dylan has apologized after it was revealed that “hand-signed” copies of his latest book weren’t hand-signed at all. The legendary singer-songwriter and winner of the Nobel Prize in literature issued a statement on Facebook saying that he regrets using an autopen—a mechanical device that reproduces signatures—to autograph copies of The Philosophy of Modern Song, his collection of essays about popular music, as well as a series of art prints. The special editions of the book sold for $599, and Dylan’s use of an autopen came to light after people who purchased the book began comparing the signatures in online forums.
TEXAS STATE
Loudwire

Disturbed Guitarist Dan Donegan Explains His ‘F-Cancel Culture Guitar’

As Disturbed unleashes their latest album Divisive on the world, guitarist Dan Donegan is explaining why he decided to imprint "Fuck Cancel Culture" on his guitar. He spoke with Loudwire Weekends host Todd Fooks in an interview to be aired tomorrow (Saturday Nov. 19) saying, "everybody just gets butt hurt, that's not for me."
Variety

Neil Young’s ‘Harvest Time’ Is a Fascinating, if Overlong, Documentary on the Creation of His Most Popular Album

For all the scrutiny of the Beatles’ session tapes, the Grateful Dead’s concert archives and Prince’s much-vaunted vault of unreleased material, Neil Young is almost undoubtedly the music world’s most obsessive self-documenter. As evidenced by his massive “Anthology” series and the furious pace at which he’s been releasing both new and archival material over the past decade, the man is not only a monumentally prolific musician, he’s a notorious hoarder who keeps everything. The past 18 months have seen him release a shelved album from 2000, four concerts from 1970 and ’71, another from 2019 and — hey! — his 41st and...
Guitar World Magazine

Gene Simmons: "Everything Vinnie Vincent did sounded like Yngwie Malmsteen on crack"

Kiss's always-colorful bassist reflects on how he and Paul Stanley wrestled with the band's identity – and Vinnie Vincent's unorthodox, fleet-fingered ideas – on Creatures of the Night, 40 years on. The passing of time has proved fruitful for Kiss' 1982 heavy metal hammer, Creatures of the Night....
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ronnie James Dio Gets Immortalized in New Funko Figure

Late metal legend Ronnie James Dio is the latest classic rocker to receive a Funko Pop! figurine. The collectible portrays Dio in his distinctive attire, including a front-lacing shirt and moon-and-stars-adorned jeans. He's depicted holding a microphone in one hand and doing the rock "devil horns" in the other. (Dio famously popularized the hand gesture.) Images of the figure also show that its box will feature artwork from Holy Diver, the 1983 debut album from Dio’s namesake group.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy