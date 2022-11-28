Bob Dylan has apologized after it was revealed that “hand-signed” copies of his latest book weren’t hand-signed at all. The legendary singer-songwriter and winner of the Nobel Prize in literature issued a statement on Facebook saying that he regrets using an autopen—a mechanical device that reproduces signatures—to autograph copies of The Philosophy of Modern Song, his collection of essays about popular music, as well as a series of art prints. The special editions of the book sold for $599, and Dylan’s use of an autopen came to light after people who purchased the book began comparing the signatures in online forums.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO