Bob Dylan’s Complicated Dinner Order is Hard to Say in 1 Breath
Bob Dylan takes many of his meals on the road, but that doesn't mean his order isn't complicated. He once shared what he wanted for dinner.
Bob Dylan Announces New Time Out of Mind Bootleg Series Box Set
Bob Dylan has announced volume 17 of his Bootleg Series. The record, titled Fragments - Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997), compiles unreleased recordings including studio outtakes and alternate versions, as well as live versions recorded between 1997 and 2001. It also includes a new remix of Time Out of Mind. The release comes as a 5xCD or 10xLP box set, as well as in abridged versions. It’s out January 27. Listen to an alternate version of “Love Sick” below.
Kirkus Reviews
Bob Dylan Apologizes for Book-Signing Controversy
Bob Dylan has apologized after it was revealed that “hand-signed” copies of his latest book weren’t hand-signed at all. The legendary singer-songwriter and winner of the Nobel Prize in literature issued a statement on Facebook saying that he regrets using an autopen—a mechanical device that reproduces signatures—to autograph copies of The Philosophy of Modern Song, his collection of essays about popular music, as well as a series of art prints. The special editions of the book sold for $599, and Dylan’s use of an autopen came to light after people who purchased the book began comparing the signatures in online forums.
Bob Dylan Apologized for Inauthentic Autographs in His $600 Book
Bob Dylan's new book analyzes songs from other artists. It caused controversy when fans learned Dylan didn't sign their autographed copies.
Bob Dylan’s Childhood Friend Said the Singer Has Few Friends Left: ‘Most of the People Around Him Are Employees’
Bob Dylan met a childhood friend at summer camp. They grew distant, and his friend said this is what many of Dylan's friendships are like.
Good News Network
Love Letters Written by Bob Dylan to his High School Sweetheart Are Expected to Sell Today for $800,000 –LOOK
A remarkable archive of 42 hand-written love letters by Bob Dylan to his high school sweetheart are up for auction today. The music icon—known as Bob Zimmerman in those days—sent Barbara Ann Hewitt over 150 pages of notes to her home at Silver Lake Road in New Brighton, Minnesota.
Bob Dylan’s Tour Manager Recalled the Crass ‘Words of Wisdom’ John Lennon Shared
Bob Dylan's tour manager was happy to receive a little wisdom from John Lennon. He said the advice made him laugh for years.
Bob Dylan Wept Watching a Musical That Featured His Songs: ‘I Was Stunned’
Bob Dylan watched the musical "The Girl From the North Country." He said he felt incredibly moved by the show and cried.
John Lennon Reportedly Called a Bob Dylan Song ‘Pathetic’ and ‘Embarrassing’
John Lennon and Bob Dylan generally liked each other's work. There was one Dylan album that Lennon couldn't stand, however.
Disturbed Guitarist Dan Donegan Explains His ‘F-Cancel Culture Guitar’
As Disturbed unleashes their latest album Divisive on the world, guitarist Dan Donegan is explaining why he decided to imprint "Fuck Cancel Culture" on his guitar. He spoke with Loudwire Weekends host Todd Fooks in an interview to be aired tomorrow (Saturday Nov. 19) saying, "everybody just gets butt hurt, that's not for me."
Neil Young’s ‘Harvest Time’ Is a Fascinating, if Overlong, Documentary on the Creation of His Most Popular Album
For all the scrutiny of the Beatles’ session tapes, the Grateful Dead’s concert archives and Prince’s much-vaunted vault of unreleased material, Neil Young is almost undoubtedly the music world’s most obsessive self-documenter. As evidenced by his massive “Anthology” series and the furious pace at which he’s been releasing both new and archival material over the past decade, the man is not only a monumentally prolific musician, he’s a notorious hoarder who keeps everything. The past 18 months have seen him release a shelved album from 2000, four concerts from 1970 and ’71, another from 2019 and — hey! — his 41st and...
John Lennon Once Shared His True Feelings Toward Beatles’ First Drummer Pete Best
Pete Best was replaced by Ringo Starr for The Beatles, and John Lennon wasn’t shy about sharing his true feelings about the drummer
"Toxic masculinity has fuelled this band": Kirk Hammett calls out Metallica's "weird masculine macho bullshit"
Metallica look deep within themselves for a probing, challenging new interview with The New Yorker
Bob Dylan and His Tour Manager Had an ‘Explosive and Violent’ Falling out Over a Coffee Shop
Bob Dylan was friends for his tour manager for years. They had a falling out when a Dylan-owned coffee shop didn't perform well.
SNL comedian takes Bob Dylan impersonations to another level via the medium of Jingle Bells
James Austin Johnson brilliantly impersonates Bob Dylan singing Jingle Bells through the ages on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
"It's so old school! I'm screaming!": the internet reacts to Metallica's killer new song, Lux Æterna
Metallica have gone old school for their surprise new single, and everyone is loving it
1 Rock Star Hated Led Zeppelin, but His Angry Tirade Missed the Mark
One rock star hated Led Zeppelin and didn’t hold back when discussing Jimmy Page’s guitar playing.
Guitar World Magazine
Gene Simmons: "Everything Vinnie Vincent did sounded like Yngwie Malmsteen on crack"
Kiss's always-colorful bassist reflects on how he and Paul Stanley wrestled with the band's identity – and Vinnie Vincent's unorthodox, fleet-fingered ideas – on Creatures of the Night, 40 years on. The passing of time has proved fruitful for Kiss' 1982 heavy metal hammer, Creatures of the Night....
Ronnie James Dio Gets Immortalized in New Funko Figure
Late metal legend Ronnie James Dio is the latest classic rocker to receive a Funko Pop! figurine. The collectible portrays Dio in his distinctive attire, including a front-lacing shirt and moon-and-stars-adorned jeans. He's depicted holding a microphone in one hand and doing the rock "devil horns" in the other. (Dio famously popularized the hand gesture.) Images of the figure also show that its box will feature artwork from Holy Diver, the 1983 debut album from Dio’s namesake group.
Bob Dylan blames vertigo and pandemic for use of autopen to sign 'autographed' books
Bob Dylan said using autopen to digitally sign pricey, limited-edition copies of his book 'The Philosophy of Modern Song' was 'an error in judgment.'
