wfmd.com
Rustic Roads Program Proposed For Frederick County
It would replace the Rural Roads program. Picture from Frederick County Government. Frederick, Md (KM) Some changes could be coming to Frederick County’s Rural Roads Program. During her public information briefing on Tuesday, County Executive Jan Gardner says the Scenic and Rural Roads Advisory Committee is recommending a new program be set up. “First, the county will be establishing a brand new program called Rustic Roads Program which will permanently establish rustic road preservation as a county priority,” she said. “The Rustic Roads Program incorporates all the roads that are currently in the Rural Roads Program designating these roadways as exceptionally rustic.”
Bill passes unanimously, calls for new construction to go electric in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Council voted unanimously to pass Bill 13-22, also known as the Comprehensive Building Decarbonization proposal. It would require the construction of all new buildings to go electric effective Dec. 31, 2026. The effective date proposed was extended to Dec. 31, 2027 “for construction […]
eenews.net
East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.
Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
Baltimore County residents concerned about new apartment coming to the area
On Tuesday night, residents in Baltimore County gathered to discuss a proposal for a 516 unit apartment to be built next to the White Marsh Mall.
24,000 chickens potentially infected with Avian influenza in Washington County
Another case of H5N1 avian influenza has been confirmed in Maryland. Federal laboratory testing detected the latest case at a poultry farm in Washington County.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Recreation Membership Passes Will be FREE For County Residents in 2023
Montgomery County Recreation membership passes for exercise enthusiasts will be free for County residents in 2023. The free pass provides access to full-equipped exercise rooms, open gym activities, and game rooms at any Community Recreation Center during regularly scheduled hours. This membership makes it easy to work out close to...
Commercial Observer
Women-Owned Vet Group To Open Clinic in Frederick, Md.
Partner Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center, a women-owned veterinary practice, is expanding to Frederick, Md. The company, which has a clinic in Richmond, Va., has inked a 20,000-square-foot lease at 7330 Guilford Drive, which will serve as both a clinic and offices for the company. The property is part of...
State Roundup: Hogan racks up $220K+ in travel security for 2022; how Howard County turned blue; Hoyer ponders future outside Dem leadership
HOGAN’s SECURITY DETAIL FOR TRAVEL TOPS $220,000 FOR 2022: Maryland taxpayers paid $236,584.80 for Gov. Larry Hogan’s security detail on out-of-state and out-of-country trips from January through September of this year, according to information provided by the Maryland State Police. Some of Hogan’s out-of-Maryland trips were on official business but many more were for personal political business. Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner.
Wbaltv.com
Federal lab testing confirms case of bird flu at poultry farm in Western Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Federal lab testing confirmed a case of bird flu at a farm in Western Maryland. The Maryland Department of Agriculture released a statement Wednesday, confirming the lab results that found a case of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza at a poultry farm in Washington County. MDA...
Aldi opening in Abingdon, Harford County
Aldi supermarket is opening its latest store in Abingdon, Harford County. The grocery store will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. Dec. 8
baltimorefishbowl.com
Turner Station residents fear rising tides will leave their homes underwater without action
Editor’s Note: This is WYPR’s first story in ongoing coverage of the environment in Maryland known as Climate Change In Your Backyard. As Olivia Lomax rode around the streets of Turner Station, a historically Black neighborhood which sits on a peninsula near Dundalk in Baltimore County, she remembered when floodwaters threatened her daughter’s home nearby.
CBS News
Confirmed case of bird flu found at farm in Maryland
BALTIMORE - A confirmed case of the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI). or bird flu, has been detected in Maryland. The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed poultry from a Washington County farm has tested positive for HPAI. State...
Opinion: Howard County school legislation is a real threat to democratic rule
Few measures have managed to unite Democratic, unaffiliated, and Republican voters, the author writes. The post Opinion: Howard County school legislation is a real threat to democratic rule appeared first on Maryland Matters.
wfmd.com
Frederick County Sheriff Makes History
Sheriff Chuck Jenkins becomes the only sheriff in Frederick County to be elected for five terms. Frederick, Md. (BW)- Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins was elected to his fifth consecutive term in office when the election results were certified on Nov 21. Jenkins made history by becoming the only Frederick...
yourislandnews.com
Is this really worth $160 plus taxes?
It is Sunday, and we’re in Frederick, Md. At the moment I’m in the lobby of a hotel that claims its rooms are actually suites — suites with their own uncomfortable sofa, narrow desk and miniature microwave. This chain also boasts a “full complimentary breakfast” and right at the moment I’m waiting for that little perk to start.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore pastor weighs in on what the mayor should do with the pension bill
A decision that will impact city taxpayers by millions of dollars for decades now awaits Mayor Brandon Scott's desk. Baltimore pastor P.M Smith joined FOX 45 News to weighs in on his thoughts.
DOJ settlement requires FCPS to offer compensatory services, school system to work with families affected
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Months after settling a federal lawsuit, Frederick County Public Schools are now working to fulfill their promise to help the families affected. FCPS will offer weekly hourlong therapy sessions to every student with a disability who was secluded or restrained between 2017-2021. The school system must also offer each […]
Angler finds message in a bottle in Maryland
A Virginia angler casting his line in the Chesapeake Bay said his most exciting catch of the day wasn't a fish -- it was a message in a bottle.
popville.com
Update: Power restored “individuals who were stranded in the airplane” rescued, “Pepco Statement Regarding Power Outage In Montgomery County, Maryland”
Harrison writes: “Two people are reportedly trapped inside this small aircraft that has crashed into power lines near Goshen Road and Rothbury Drive in Montgomery Village near Gaithersburg. Rescue is still in progress over two hours after the plane crashed.”. Update from Pepco:. “Pepco is pleased to have successfully...
wfmd.com
Frederick County Farm To Be Featured In Television Series
Jimmy Grinder of Orchard Breeze Farm sold eggs in support of Ukrainian war relief. Frederick, Md. (BW)- Orchard Breeze Farm in Thurmont will be featured on the ‘Maryland Farm and Harvest’ television series. The owner of the farm, Jimmy Grinder, auctioned off some of his eggs at the...
