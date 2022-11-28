It would replace the Rural Roads program. Picture from Frederick County Government. Frederick, Md (KM) Some changes could be coming to Frederick County’s Rural Roads Program. During her public information briefing on Tuesday, County Executive Jan Gardner says the Scenic and Rural Roads Advisory Committee is recommending a new program be set up. “First, the county will be establishing a brand new program called Rustic Roads Program which will permanently establish rustic road preservation as a county priority,” she said. “The Rustic Roads Program incorporates all the roads that are currently in the Rural Roads Program designating these roadways as exceptionally rustic.”

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO