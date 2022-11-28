Read full article on original website
wkvi.com
U.S. 30, U.S. 31 Public Input Sessions Scheduled
Public information sessions are scheduled over the next couple of weeks in order for ProPEL U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 study teams to gather comments toward the Planning and Environmental Linkages studies in these corridors. Locally, a public information session for U.S. 30 West is scheduled for Wednesday, November 30...
city-countyobserver.com
Environmental Group Calls For Full Clean-Up Of Coal Ash At Michigan City Power Plant
Environmental Group Calls For Full Clean-Up of coal ash at Michigan City power plant. The shutting down of the coal-fired power plant is a welcome development to some environmentalists—but a hollow victory if NIPSCO fails to clean the remaining coal ash to the extent activists want. Coal ash, according...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Proposed Valpo riverfront district would bring more liquor licenses to U.S. 30
The city of Valparaiso is looking at making a riverfront district to bring more liquor licenses to the U.S. 30 area. Valparaiso has reached its quota of traditional liquor licenses, which are allocated by the state, based on census population. Most of the city's special downtown liquor licenses are also in use. But developers have continued to express interest in liquor licenses, most recently, someone looking to buy the former Bethel Church at U.S. 30 and Horseprairie.
abc57.com
3-year project on Shedd Road in Berrien County begins December 1
BERRIEN COUNTY, Ind. - A three-year project to improve Shedd Road will begin on Thursday, according to the Berrien County Road Department. Starting on Thursday, the road will be closed from the state line to Wilson Road for two to three days while crews complete a culvert replacement. Drivers are...
wkvi.com
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
11/14/22 A property damage traffic accident was reported in the area of 1000 E. and 850 S.in Culver. A driver reportedly attempted to swerve to miss a deer and went off the road. 11/14/22 The Starke County Sheriff’s Department was called to assist a La Porte County Sheriff’s Department deputy...
abc57.com
South Bend's December First Fridays boasts tree lighting, appearance from Santa
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend is celebrating the holiday season with this year's December First Friday's event, Downtown for the Holidays, on December 2. The celebration begins at 5 p.m. on the Gridiron, where families can enjoy live music, performances, giveaways, and more. At 6 p.m., Santa makes an...
abc57.com
Indiana Michigan Power announces $62 million investment into new power substation, transmission line upgrades in Buchanan
BUCHANAN, Mich. – Indiana Michigan Power announced some major power grid upgrades just before the Thanksgiving holiday, with the construction of a new power substation in Buchanan, appropriately named the Bucktown Substation, just outside of downtown. According to I&M Communications Representative Corey Ohlenkamp, the decision to build the new...
Times-Union Newspaper
Church Of God (Restoration) Announces Rozella Road Property
The Church of God (Restoration) located in Warsaw, announced the purchase of the property at 1509 Rozella Road in Warsaw across from Warsaw Community High School. The purchase was finalized Nov. 28, according to a provided news release. Although the congregation had originally planned to build on their acreage near...
max983.net
Marshall County Indiana App Available for Winter Emergency Information
Area residents are encouraged to download the Marshall County Indiana app in order to stay informed on local emergency information during the winter season. Marshall County Community Corrections Director Ward Byers and Marshall County Emergency Management Agency Director Clyde Avery say that the app informs residents about travel restrictions, road closures, and weather conditions that could impact travel and result in a change in school operations.
hometownnewsnow.com
Hospital Demolition Draws Closer
(La Porte, IN) - The old La Porte Hospital building could begin demolition soon. Bert Cook, Executive Director of the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership, said much of the work preparing for the demolition has been focused inside the six story structure for the past several months. Cook said the...
abc57.com
The record show in South Bend holds the final event of 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --The largest one-day sale of recorded music in Michiana, the South Bend Record Show, returns Sunday, December 4 at The Gillespie Conference Center at Hilton Garden Inn, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., for the final 2022 show of the season. South Bend resident and event organizer, Jeremy...
abc57.com
Indiana Michigan Power announces Transmission Line Project in South Bend, Niles in 2025
Representatives with Indiana Michigan Power announced plans to invest $41 million for the Transmission Line Project in South Bend and Niles. The project involves the following planned improvements:. Rebuilding about four miles of power line from the FourFlag Substation in Niles to the Indiana State Line. Rebuilding about eight miles...
kentuckytoday.com
TLG Peterbilt Announces New Indiana Location to Open Dec. 1
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - November 29, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) The Larson Group Peterbilt (TLG), a Peterbilt dealership company with locations from the Kansas-Missouri border to the Atlantic Ocean, is opening its 24th facility in South Bend, Indiana, on Thursday, Dec. 1. TLG Peterbilt — South Bend is the company's fourth location in Indiana, joining its existing Evansville, Jeffersonville, and Great Lakes facilities.
abc57.com
Community action meeting to discuss enrollment in South Bend schools November 29
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County will host a community action meeting on Tuesday to discuss how to bring more kids into South Bend public schools. The meeting is open to the public and will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. inside...
abc57.com
Richard Allen seeks new location for trial in killings of Delphi teens
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 deaths of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams, is seeking a new location for his murder trial next year. Lawyers for 50-year-old Allen told a judge Monday it will be difficult to form an impartial jury in the...
max983.net
Marshall County Drainage Board Thanks Barbara Neidlinger for 48 Years of Service
Article submitted by Jamie Fleury, The Pilot News Staff Writer. The Marshall County Drainage Board thanked Barbara Neidlinger for her 48 total years of service to Marshall County as she approaches retirement from the Surveyor’s Office. Thirty seven of those 48 years were served in the Surveyor’s Office. She has served as Drainage Board Secretary for nine of those 37 years.
wkvi.com
Starke County Approves Schramm’s Contract
The Starke County Commissioners and Starke County Council approved the current county attorney Justin Schramm’s contract for one more year during their meetings last week. It was noted the contract is the same rate for 2023 that it was this year. In a previous story, Council President Dave Pearman said there would be an annual retainer for Schramm in the amount of about $48,000.
WNDU
Mobile food distribution sites to open for those in need in December
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced its mobile food distribution sites for next month. There are 11 different locations serving as distribution sites during December. Assorted food items are being offered free of charge, and all items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. It is...
22 WSBT
Traffic Alert: Overturned semi on Toll road causing delays in Elkhart County
Indiana State Police says an overturned semi is causing delays on the Toll Road in Elkhart County. The vehicle is blocking the eastbound lanes near mile marker 107, that’s the Middlebury Exit. Traffic is moving on the right shoulder but if you are travelling expect delays.
WNDU
2 Kosciusko Co. companies reach finals of ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ competition
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - After starting with 54 companies, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce is down to two finalists in its second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” competition… and it’s a battle between two companies in Kosciusko County!. Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg and...
