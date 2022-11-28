ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starke County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wkvi.com

U.S. 30, U.S. 31 Public Input Sessions Scheduled

Public information sessions are scheduled over the next couple of weeks in order for ProPEL U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 study teams to gather comments toward the Planning and Environmental Linkages studies in these corridors. Locally, a public information session for U.S. 30 West is scheduled for Wednesday, November 30...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Proposed Valpo riverfront district would bring more liquor licenses to U.S. 30

The city of Valparaiso is looking at making a riverfront district to bring more liquor licenses to the U.S. 30 area. Valparaiso has reached its quota of traditional liquor licenses, which are allocated by the state, based on census population. Most of the city's special downtown liquor licenses are also in use. But developers have continued to express interest in liquor licenses, most recently, someone looking to buy the former Bethel Church at U.S. 30 and Horseprairie.
VALPARAISO, IN
abc57.com

3-year project on Shedd Road in Berrien County begins December 1

BERRIEN COUNTY, Ind. - A three-year project to improve Shedd Road will begin on Thursday, according to the Berrien County Road Department. Starting on Thursday, the road will be closed from the state line to Wilson Road for two to three days while crews complete a culvert replacement. Drivers are...
wkvi.com

Starke County Sheriff’s Office

11/14/22 A property damage traffic accident was reported in the area of 1000 E. and 850 S.in Culver. A driver reportedly attempted to swerve to miss a deer and went off the road. 11/14/22 The Starke County Sheriff’s Department was called to assist a La Porte County Sheriff’s Department deputy...
STARKE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Indiana Michigan Power announces $62 million investment into new power substation, transmission line upgrades in Buchanan

BUCHANAN, Mich. – Indiana Michigan Power announced some major power grid upgrades just before the Thanksgiving holiday, with the construction of a new power substation in Buchanan, appropriately named the Bucktown Substation, just outside of downtown. According to I&M Communications Representative Corey Ohlenkamp, the decision to build the new...
BUCHANAN, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

Church Of God (Restoration) Announces Rozella Road Property

The Church of God (Restoration) located in Warsaw, announced the purchase of the property at 1509 Rozella Road in Warsaw across from Warsaw Community High School. The purchase was finalized Nov. 28, according to a provided news release. Although the congregation had originally planned to build on their acreage near...
WARSAW, IN
max983.net

Marshall County Indiana App Available for Winter Emergency Information

Area residents are encouraged to download the Marshall County Indiana app in order to stay informed on local emergency information during the winter season. Marshall County Community Corrections Director Ward Byers and Marshall County Emergency Management Agency Director Clyde Avery say that the app informs residents about travel restrictions, road closures, and weather conditions that could impact travel and result in a change in school operations.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Hospital Demolition Draws Closer

(La Porte, IN) - The old La Porte Hospital building could begin demolition soon. Bert Cook, Executive Director of the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership, said much of the work preparing for the demolition has been focused inside the six story structure for the past several months. Cook said the...
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

The record show in South Bend holds the final event of 2022

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --The largest one-day sale of recorded music in Michiana, the South Bend Record Show, returns Sunday, December 4 at The Gillespie Conference Center at Hilton Garden Inn, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., for the final 2022 show of the season. South Bend resident and event organizer, Jeremy...
SOUTH BEND, IN
kentuckytoday.com

TLG Peterbilt Announces New Indiana Location to Open Dec. 1

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - November 29, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) The Larson Group Peterbilt (TLG), a Peterbilt dealership company with locations from the Kansas-Missouri border to the Atlantic Ocean, is opening its 24th facility in South Bend, Indiana, on Thursday, Dec. 1. TLG Peterbilt — South Bend is the company's fourth location in Indiana, joining its existing Evansville, Jeffersonville, and Great Lakes facilities.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Richard Allen seeks new location for trial in killings of Delphi teens

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 deaths of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams, is seeking a new location for his murder trial next year. Lawyers for 50-year-old Allen told a judge Monday it will be difficult to form an impartial jury in the...
DELPHI, IN
max983.net

Marshall County Drainage Board Thanks Barbara Neidlinger for 48 Years of Service

Article submitted by Jamie Fleury, The Pilot News Staff Writer. The Marshall County Drainage Board thanked Barbara Neidlinger for her 48 total years of service to Marshall County as she approaches retirement from the Surveyor’s Office. Thirty seven of those 48 years were served in the Surveyor’s Office. She has served as Drainage Board Secretary for nine of those 37 years.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
wkvi.com

Starke County Approves Schramm’s Contract

The Starke County Commissioners and Starke County Council approved the current county attorney Justin Schramm’s contract for one more year during their meetings last week. It was noted the contract is the same rate for 2023 that it was this year. In a previous story, Council President Dave Pearman said there would be an annual retainer for Schramm in the amount of about $48,000.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Mobile food distribution sites to open for those in need in December

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced its mobile food distribution sites for next month. There are 11 different locations serving as distribution sites during December. Assorted food items are being offered free of charge, and all items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. It is...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Traffic Alert: Overturned semi on Toll road causing delays in Elkhart County

Indiana State Police says an overturned semi is causing delays on the Toll Road in Elkhart County. The vehicle is blocking the eastbound lanes near mile marker 107, that’s the Middlebury Exit. Traffic is moving on the right shoulder but if you are travelling expect delays.

Comments / 0

Community Policy