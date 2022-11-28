LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Max Brooks had 17 points in UMass-Lowell’s 77-51 win over Merrimack on Wednesday night. Brooks also contributed five rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the River Hawks (7-1). Everette Hammond scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly was 6 of 12 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

