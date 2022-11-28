Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chesapeake Walmart Not Scheduled to ReopenJoel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold CaseStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
WTOP
Houston debuts at No. 1 by beating Norfolk State 100-52
HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 25 points, Tramon Mark added 16 and No. 1 Houston routed Norfolk State 100-52 Tuesday night in the Cougars’ first game as the top-ranked team in nearly 40 years. Sasser finished 7 of 12 on 3-pointers, rebounding nicely after making only one...
country1037fm.com
Here Is The Weirdest Home In North and South Carolina
When you go to choose a home you might take several things into consideration like bedrooms, bathrooms and square footage. You have to check out what Cheapism calls the weirdest home in North Carolina. Actually they show us the weirdest home in South Carolina as well. Cheapism scoured the internet...
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and Grits
Two SC cities were named the best destinations for shrimp and grits.Photo bySimply Recipes. Much like BBQ, shrimp and grits are a down south staple and if you are a true foodie you have most likely tasted it at some point! However, a big debate in the foodie world is - which cities have the best shrimp and grits? Well, one major national publication thinks that they have the answer to that question - and not one but two cities from SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the others that made the cut as well!
crbjbizwire.com
Firm acquires building in heart of Charleston’s luxury shopping district
Real estate investment firm Redline Property Partners has purchased the vacant 5,057-square-foot building located at 309 King Street, one of the area’s best retail properties in downtown Charleston. The purchase represents Redline’s second investment in the Charleston area in the past 11 months. “This transaction signifies our ongoing...
This Is South Carolina's Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant
Cheapism found the must-try restaurants around the country, including this elegant fave in South Carolina.
PhillyBite
Best Seafood Restaurant in South Carolina
- Whenever you think about going to a seafood restaurant in South Carolina, there are several places you can go to. Whether you're looking for something in the Myrtle Beach area or something on Hilton Head Island, you can find what you're looking for. Bluffton Family Seafood House in Bluffton.
crbjbizwire.com
Long-Time Charleston Real Estate Agents Open Their Own Brokerage
Long-time real estate agents Terry and Tim Haas have opened their own brokerage, 32 South Properties. They will serve Daniel Island, Mount Pleasant and the greater Charleston community in buying and selling real estate. The two have been in real estate in Charleston since 2007. Tim Haas will serve as...
3 South Carolina family members killed in crash, 4 injured
Authorities have identified a South Carolina man and two children who died in a pre-dawn rollover on an Arizona freeway that left four other family members injured.
counton2.com
Breeze extends sale on $25 flights from Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Breeze Airways is offering $25 flights from Charleston as part of the airline’s Cyber Monday sale. The deal was originally supposed to end Monday at 11:59 p.m., but has been extended until Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. The promotion includes flights from Charleston to the...
WYFF4.com
New urban trail proposal in Greer gets major contribution
GREER, S.C. — South Carolina Ports in Charleston, South Carolina, is set to contribute $50,000 for a new trail system in the city of Greer to help create an urban trail system in the Sunnyside community. This new trail system will be called the Wards Creek Trail and will...
live5news.com
Charleston may require elevated foundations of new single-family homes above ground
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new proposal from the city of Charleston could change the way new homes are built within the city, as officials say they want to elevate homes to make them more resilient. City leaders are drafting an ordinance requiring the foundations of some new single-family homes...
live5news.com
CHECK YOUR TICKETS: $100,000 lottery ticket sold in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Someone in Charleston will be getting an extra $100,000 from playing the lottery. Lottery officials say a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in Charleston that matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday. The winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were:. 3-6-20-22-27, Power-up: 3. The...
3 injured in South Carolina shooting
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Three people in South Carolina were wounded early Sunday morning after the vehicle they were in was fired upon, authorities said. According to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, first responders arrived at the scene at about 5:08 a.m. Police arriving at the scene found a red Dodge Charger that had been damaged by gunfire, according to The Island Packet.
German-based machine manufacturer announces $12.5M expansion in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An innovative machine technology company announced a multi-million dollar expansion in the North Charleston area. Zeltwanger LP, headquartered in Germany, announced Tuesday a $12.5 million expansion that will create 24 new jobs. The company produces machine products and also serves a variety of industries ranging from plant engineering, automotive, e-mobility, […]
Here's Where to Follow the 'Southern Hospitality' Cast on Instagram
In the same vein of Bravo’s L.A.-based Vanderpump Rules comes a restaurateur reality show on the opposite end of the country. Southern Hospitality takes place in Charleston, S.C., and follows the lives of eatery tycoon and Southern Charm star Leva Bonaparte and her staff of the Republic. Article continues...
1 South Carolina City Named Among The World's Best Christmas Vacations
U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the 17 best places to celebrate the holidays, including this spot in South Carolina.
Try these 10 Fun Things to do in Charleston
There are so many things to do in Charleston, South Carolina; you can stay occupied for weeks if you’d like to. I recently spent several months in the southern United States and found Charleston filled with activity, history, unique architecture and alligators than I bargained for! But it is all splendid, and I’ll happily return again and again.
Pot-bellied pig reported stolen in South Carolina over Thanksgiving weekend
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Animal Society is offering a reward after a pot-bellied pig in its care was reported stolen over the weekend. According to the Charleston Animal Society, “Piggie Stardust” was taken from the shelter’s barn over Thanksgiving. The pot-bellied pig, which was found as a stray at a Home Depot […]
Three new restaurants serving Summerville customers in the former Sticky Fingers building
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Sticky Fingers restaurant is finding new life in Summerville. The building on Main Street now offers three different new restaurants in one location. You’ll find Azul Mexican restaurant at the front of the building, Kairos Mediterranean is located at the back, and right between you’ll find a new local […]
wpde.com
3 shot inside vehicle traveling on South Carolina road, deputies say
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Police are investigating after three people were shot early Sunday morning in Beaufort County. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 5:08 a.m. of a vehicle that was shot while traveling on Burnt Church Road. When emergency services arrived in...
Comments / 0