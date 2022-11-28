ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Houston debuts at No. 1 by beating Norfolk State 100-52

HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 25 points, Tramon Mark added 16 and No. 1 Houston routed Norfolk State 100-52 Tuesday night in the Cougars’ first game as the top-ranked team in nearly 40 years. Sasser finished 7 of 12 on 3-pointers, rebounding nicely after making only one...
NORFOLK, VA
country1037fm.com

Here Is The Weirdest Home In North and South Carolina

When you go to choose a home you might take several things into consideration like bedrooms, bathrooms and square footage. You have to check out what Cheapism calls the weirdest home in North Carolina. Actually they show us the weirdest home in South Carolina as well. Cheapism scoured the internet...
COLLETTSVILLE, NC
Kennardo G. James

Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and Grits

Two SC cities were named the best destinations for shrimp and grits.Photo bySimply Recipes. Much like BBQ, shrimp and grits are a down south staple and if you are a true foodie you have most likely tasted it at some point! However, a big debate in the foodie world is - which cities have the best shrimp and grits? Well, one major national publication thinks that they have the answer to that question - and not one but two cities from SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the others that made the cut as well!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Firm acquires building in heart of Charleston’s luxury shopping district

Real estate investment firm Redline Property Partners has purchased the vacant 5,057-square-foot building located at 309 King Street, one of the area’s best retail properties in downtown Charleston. The purchase represents Redline’s second investment in the Charleston area in the past 11 months. “This transaction signifies our ongoing...
CHARLESTON, SC
PhillyBite

Best Seafood Restaurant in South Carolina

- Whenever you think about going to a seafood restaurant in South Carolina, there are several places you can go to. Whether you're looking for something in the Myrtle Beach area or something on Hilton Head Island, you can find what you're looking for. Bluffton Family Seafood House in Bluffton.
BLUFFTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Long-Time Charleston Real Estate Agents Open Their Own Brokerage

Long-time real estate agents Terry and Tim Haas have opened their own brokerage, 32 South Properties. They will serve Daniel Island, Mount Pleasant and the greater Charleston community in buying and selling real estate. The two have been in real estate in Charleston since 2007. Tim Haas will serve as...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Breeze extends sale on $25 flights from Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Breeze Airways is offering $25 flights from Charleston as part of the airline’s Cyber Monday sale. The deal was originally supposed to end Monday at 11:59 p.m., but has been extended until Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. The promotion includes flights from Charleston to the...
CHARLESTON, SC
WYFF4.com

New urban trail proposal in Greer gets major contribution

GREER, S.C. — South Carolina Ports in Charleston, South Carolina, is set to contribute $50,000 for a new trail system in the city of Greer to help create an urban trail system in the Sunnyside community. This new trail system will be called the Wards Creek Trail and will...
GREER, SC
live5news.com

CHECK YOUR TICKETS: $100,000 lottery ticket sold in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Someone in Charleston will be getting an extra $100,000 from playing the lottery. Lottery officials say a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in Charleston that matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday. The winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were:. 3-6-20-22-27, Power-up: 3. The...
CHARLESTON, SC
Action News Jax

3 injured in South Carolina shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Three people in South Carolina were wounded early Sunday morning after the vehicle they were in was fired upon, authorities said. According to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, first responders arrived at the scene at about 5:08 a.m. Police arriving at the scene found a red Dodge Charger that had been damaged by gunfire, according to The Island Packet.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

German-based machine manufacturer announces $12.5M expansion in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An innovative machine technology company announced a multi-million dollar expansion in the North Charleston area. Zeltwanger LP, headquartered in Germany, announced Tuesday a $12.5 million expansion that will create 24 new jobs. The company produces machine products and also serves a variety of industries ranging from plant engineering, automotive, e-mobility, […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Rene Cizio

Try these 10 Fun Things to do in Charleston

There are so many things to do in Charleston, South Carolina; you can stay occupied for weeks if you’d like to. I recently spent several months in the southern United States and found Charleston filled with activity, history, unique architecture and alligators than I bargained for! But it is all splendid, and I’ll happily return again and again.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy