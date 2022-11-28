Read full article on original website
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
247Sports
Louisville basketball's 'disheartening' 0-7 start after loss to Maryland sparks media buzz about Kenny Payne
Louisville and Maryland entered the 2022-23 season in similar places. The proud, basketball-first athletic programs both struggled last year, but new coaches were brought in to work their magic and make Maryland and Louisville relevant again. Tuesday illustrated both sides of the coin. No. 22 Maryland buried Louisville 79-54 behind 18 points from reenergized wing Donta Scott.
Halftime Thoughts: Kentucky Tied 21-21 With Bellarmine in Snoozing Fashion
At halftime, No. 19 Kentucky is tied 21-21 with the 2-5 Bellarmine Knights. Here are some halftime thoughts on what's gone down inside Rupp Arena: Kentucky just put on one of the worst 10-minute stretches of basketball i've ever laid my eyes on. Stiff and stagnant are the two best words I can think ...
John Calipari: 'Grit is Between Jacob Toppin Being Special'
The evolution of Jacob Toppin has been a storyline ever since he transferred to Lexington from Rhode Island in 2020. Now in his third season, that cloud over Toppin's head hasn't gone anywhere. The days of averaging five points and two rebounds are in the past, but now the Brooklyn native has ...
lastwordonsports.com
Kentucky’s 2022 Bowl Options
Following a 9-3 regular season Kentucky’s bowl options were pretty cut and dried. The choices were either the then-Outback Bowl in Tampa or Citrus Bowl in Orlando. Of course, the Cats ended up in the Citrus where they beat Iowa in an instant classic. Fast forward a year and Mark Stoops’ 7-5 squad has plenty of choices. Let’s break them down by looking at Kentucky’s 2022 Bowl Options.
WTOP
Mikesell leads No. 4 Buckeyes past No. 18 Louisville 96-77
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored a season-high 26 points to help lead No. 4 Ohio State to a 96-77 victory over No. 18 Louisville in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge Wednesday night. In a battle of teams with similar styles, the Buckeyes (7-0) survived a sluggish first half...
aseaofblue.com
Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over Bellarmine
After a few days off, the Kentucky Wildcats were back in Rupp Arena for an in-state matchup against Bellarmine. The first half got off to an awful start on the offensive side of the floor for the Cats as it took them until the 15:38 mark to score their first points of the game.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky overcomes Bellarmine: 3 things to know and postgame banter
The Kentucky Wildcats beat the Bellarmine Knights in Lexington on Tuesday night by a score of 60-41. To say the Cats got off to a slow start would be both a true and false statement. How so? Well, it took Kentucky over four minutes before they got their first bucket as they got down 6-0 early.
Louisville Football: Bowl projections
The University of Louisville football team is going bowling. Louisville became bowl-eligible four weeks ago with a win over James Madison and added a nice win over NC State two weeks ago for the seventh win on the season. The Cardinals finished the season at 7-5 after a loss to Kentucky in the final regular season game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rich Scangarello fired by Kentucky after 1 season in Lexington
Rich Scangarello was supposed to lead Kentucky’s offense to a chance at fighting for a SEC Championship berth. At the beginning of the season, many thought it would be Kentucky and Georgia facing off for the honor in the East, not Georgia and Tennessee. The Wildcats defense needed some...
kentuckytoday.com
In 'survival of the fittest' Cards come up far short again
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne and Maryland coach Kevin Willard both had essentially the same message for their teams at halftime of Tuesday night's ACC/Big Ten Challenge, but only one group paid attention. "I got on the guys a little bit and told them we had...
Louisville and Cal both fall to 0-7, simultaneously post worst starts in major conference history
College basketball has a new rivalry this season: Louisville and Cal's race to the bottom. The Cardinals men's basketball team lost in lopsided fashion yet again on Tuesday, this time falling 79-54 to No. 22 Maryland, three days after the Golden Bears fell 67-59 to Clemson. Each loss knocked the teams' records down to 0-7, and it's hard to emphasize just how unprecedented that is.
territorysupply.com
12 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Louisville, Kentucky
As the largest city in the Bluegrass State, Louisville is the urban hub of Kentucky and is filled with history, horse racing, and bourbon. However, if you’ve already explored all that Louisville has to offer, or you’re wanting to expand your trip throughout the region for a few days (or maybe you even call this lively city home), you might be looking for some easy weekend road trips from the Derby City.
College Football World Reacts To Offensive Coordinator Firing
Kentucky is reportedly making another change at offensive coordinator. A spokesperson told Lexington's BBN Tonight that Rich Scangarello will not return next season. He spent one season with the school after his second stint as the San Francisco 49ers' quarterbacks' coach last year. The college football world responded to the...
L is for Louisville: The Cardinals Are in Deep Trouble, And They May Not Realize It
Louisville, one of college basketball's historically more prominent programs, is off to a very slow start to the 2022-2023 season. And it's far from how coach Kenny Payne envisioned his first year kicking off. But what's the problem? What's going on in Louisville?. A Rocky Start for the Red and...
14news.com
Meade sisters sign NLI with Univ. of Louisville
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Two of the best cross country and track runners in southwest Indiana, signed their national letters of intent, on Monday. Twin sisters, Haley and Heidi Meade, made their commitments official, to run cross country and track, at the University of Louisville. The Meade sisters had a...
fox56news.com
Former UK basketball player bowling for a cause
A former UK basketball player is bowling for a cause through Change & Impact, Inc. A former UK basketball player is bowling for a cause through Change & Impact, Inc. The Fair Chance Academy shows business leaders how to create a better environment for workers in need of a fresh start.
Wave 3
Louisville man wins jackpot in new Kentucky Lottery game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man became a big winner on one of Kentucky Lottery’s newest daily jackpot game. The man, who requested to not be named, won $60,000 from Friday night’s drawing on Kentucky 5. It was only the fifth drawing in the game’s history, according to the Kentucky Lottery.
Wave 3
Help the Louisville Dolphins get to Florida for the Youth National Championship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville youth football team needs your help. Their hard work has paid off and now they are headed to Miami, Florida for the Youth National Championship. The 8U Louisville Dolphins are ranked number ten in the U.S. The team, made up of kids from Jefferson...
smileypete.com
Webb Companies Celebrates 50 Years
The Webb Companies have shaped the look of Lexington, both downtown and in the suburbs. Now, as the company responsible for the Lexington Financial Center, Victorian Square, Festival Market, Lexington Green, Regency Center, Tates Creek Shopping Center, Palomar Center and more celebrates its 50th anniversary, the next generation of Webbs is putting its mark of influence on central Kentucky and beyond.
fox56news.com
Former UK basketball player raising money for stuttering community
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A simple game of bowling brought together dozens in the Lexington community Monday night, all to support a cause close to the heart of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. “I stutter, and at first I thought that it was only me who stuttered, but I think over...
