Who were the top scorers this football season? The final tally for the Fall River area
Here's a look at the Herald News' leading scorers for football after Week 11's action.
(Information includes stats, player’s name, school, touchdowns, 2-point conversions, PATs, total points.)
Herald News scoring leaders (Final)
Player Team TD 2P EP FG TOTAL
Davis Sullivan, SBR 16 5 0 0 106
Wyatt Figueiredo, SBR 15 5 0 0 100
Devon Paradise, Atlantis 9 4 0 0 62
Ashton Khoury, SBR 9 2 0 0 58
Devin Silva, Case 7 1 0 0 44
Alex Nguyen, Diman 7 0 0 0 42
Owen Meehan, SBR 4 5 0 0 34
Nathan Wood, Case 5 1 0 0 32
KJ Strong, Durfee 5 1 0 0 32
Eric Lucas, Durfee 4 3 0 0 30
Isaiah Poydress, Atlantis 4 1 0 0 26
Austin Desouto, SBR 1 4 6 2 26
Angelo Ciallia, Case 4 0 0 0 24
Matt Baldwin, SBR 3 2 0 0 22
Josh Ramos, Diman 3 0 0 0 18
Aiden Lanciault, Atlantis 3 0 0 0 18
Braden Bibeau, Case 3 0 0 0 18
Kaidyn Dias, Diman 3 0 0 0 18
Chris Sanchez, Atlantis 3 0 0 0 18
Will LeBouf, Case 3 0 0 0 18
Israel Aponte, Atlantis 2 1 0 0 16
Angel Solivan, Atlantis 2 2 0 0 16
Ian Sullivan, SBR 2 1 1 0 15
Quintin Furtado, Diman 2 1 0 0 14
Byron Bell, Diman 2 0 0 0 12
Sam Grew, SBR 1 3 0 0 12
Sam Perry, Diman 2 0 0 0 12
Jaden Hout, Durfee 2 0 0 0 12
Charlie Vernon, Diman 1 0 1 1 10
Jack Orton, Case 0 0 9 0 9
Davion Adediran, Atlantis 1 1 0 0 8
Bradey Viveiros, Atlantis 1 1 0 0 8
Miguel Mercado, Durfee 1 1 0 0 8
Alvin Gaston, Durfee 1 0 0 0 6
Devyn Senecal, Diman 1 0 0 0 6
Marvins Antoine, Atlantis 1 0 0 0 6
Adrian Romero, Durfee 1 0 0 0 6
Lenzly Celestin, Durfee 1 0 0 0 6
Luis Duarte, Diman 1 0 0 0 6
Logan Uon, Diman 0 0 6 0 6
TJ Cusick, Diman 1 0 0 0 6
Johny Phfiffer, Atlantis 0 1 0 0 2
Joshua Brum, SBR 0 1 0 0 2
Dominic DeOliveira, Atlantis safety sack 2
Passers Touchdown passes
Davion Adediran, Atlantis 14
Sam Perry, Diman 13
Jack Orton, Joseph Case 13
Owen Meehan, SBR 4
KJ Strong, Durfee 3
Ashton Khoury, SBR 1
Josh Ramos, Diman 1
