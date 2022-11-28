Who were the top scorers this football season? The final tally for the Fall River area

Hull High football coach Mike O'Donnell has been named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week, the team announced Tuesday. Hull High School won its annual Thanksgiving rivalry matchup against Cohasset, 24-10, for the first time since 2009. The Pirates kept their undefeated record (12-0) and won the South Shore League Tobin Division Championship. For his leadership of the team, Hull coach Mike O’Donnell has been named this week’s New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

HULL, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO