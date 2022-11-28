ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who were the top scorers this football season? The final tally for the Fall River area

By Steven Sanchez, The Herald News
 2 days ago
Here's a look at the Herald News' leading scorers for football after Week 11's action.

(Information includes stats, player’s name, school, touchdowns, 2-point conversions, PATs, total points.)

Herald News scoring leaders (Final)

Player Team TD 2P EP FG TOTAL

Davis Sullivan, SBR 16 5 0 0 106

Wyatt Figueiredo, SBR 15 5 0 0 100

Devon Paradise, Atlantis 9 4 0 0 62

Ashton Khoury, SBR 9 2 0 0 58

Devin Silva, Case 7 1 0 0 44

Alex Nguyen, Diman 7 0 0 0 42

Owen Meehan, SBR 4 5 0 0 34

Nathan Wood, Case 5 1 0 0 32

KJ Strong, Durfee 5 1 0 0 32

Eric Lucas, Durfee 4 3 0 0 30

Isaiah Poydress, Atlantis 4 1 0 0 26

Austin Desouto, SBR 1 4 6 2 26

Angelo Ciallia, Case 4 0 0 0 24

Matt Baldwin, SBR 3 2 0 0 22

Josh Ramos, Diman 3 0 0 0 18

Aiden Lanciault, Atlantis 3 0 0 0 18

Braden Bibeau, Case 3 0 0 0 18

Kaidyn Dias, Diman 3 0 0 0 18

Chris Sanchez, Atlantis 3 0 0 0 18

Will LeBouf, Case 3 0 0 0 18

Israel Aponte, Atlantis 2 1 0 0 16

Angel Solivan, Atlantis 2 2 0 0 16

Ian Sullivan, SBR 2 1 1 0 15

Quintin Furtado, Diman 2 1 0 0 14

Byron Bell, Diman 2 0 0 0 12

Sam Grew, SBR 1 3 0 0 12

Sam Perry, Diman 2 0 0 0 12

Jaden Hout, Durfee 2 0 0 0 12

Charlie Vernon, Diman 1 0 1 1 10

Jack Orton, Case 0 0 9 0 9

Davion Adediran, Atlantis 1 1 0 0 8

Bradey Viveiros, Atlantis 1 1 0 0 8

Miguel Mercado, Durfee 1 1 0 0 8

Alvin Gaston, Durfee 1 0 0 0 6

Devyn Senecal, Diman 1 0 0 0 6

Marvins Antoine, Atlantis 1 0 0 0 6

Adrian Romero, Durfee 1 0 0 0 6

Lenzly Celestin, Durfee 1 0 0 0 6

Luis Duarte, Diman 1 0 0 0 6

Logan Uon, Diman 0 0 6 0 6

TJ Cusick, Diman 1 0 0 0 6

Johny Phfiffer, Atlantis 0 1 0 0 2

Joshua Brum, SBR 0 1 0 0 2

Dominic DeOliveira, Atlantis safety sack 2

Passers Touchdown passes

Davion Adediran, Atlantis 14

Sam Perry, Diman 13

Jack Orton, Joseph Case 13

Owen Meehan, SBR 4

KJ Strong, Durfee 3

Ashton Khoury, SBR 1

Josh Ramos, Diman 1

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com.

