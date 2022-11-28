ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State football adds 2023 walk-on linebacker

Penn State has added to its list of walk-ons for the 2023 season. Linebacker Winston Yates has announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Tuesday. Yates has played wide receiver and defensive back at Paul VI High School in Haddonfield, New Jersey. However, it looks like the 6-foot-3, 200-pound...
Film Review | Breaking down Penn State football’s 10th win of the season against Michigan State

Penn State capped off its 2022 regular season with a well-rounded win over Michigan State that featured certain elements that haven’t been seen before. The Nittany Lions’ offense pieced together a creative and explosive performance that saw considerable success from the tight end room, with a guest appearance from a quarterback-wide receiver hybrid on a trick play.
Graduate student Katie Clark, Penn State women's volleyball unafraid with NCAA Tournament looming

The postseason isn’t meant for everyone, which is something Penn realizes, but that doesn’t faze the players suiting up for the storied program. Throughout the whole regular season, the blue and white has found itself improving week after week. Whenever there was a bump in the road, Penn State treated it like a growing pain that was only going to help it when it matters most.
10 Penn State football players named to All-Big Ten defensive teams

All-Big Ten awards rolled out Tuesday afternoon, and 10 Penn State players have been represented. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was named a unanimous All-Big Ten first-team selection after tallying 27 tackles and 11 pass breakups this past season. Right after Porter Jr., two more players were named to the All-Big...
Penn State men’s basketball struggles offensively with shots not falling from deep against Clemson

Penn State’s small-ball strategy worked relatively well in bouts with mid-major programs, but against Clemson in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night, it didn’t. Despite working its way to double-overtime, it was ultimately the Nittany Lions’ inability to score or protect the paint, especially when 3-point shots weren't hitting, that led to their 101-94 loss.
3 Penn State football players earn All-Big Ten special teams honors

Penn State cleaned up the All-Big Ten defensive awards with 10 players selected, and it now has three more to add to that tally with special teams. Penn State freshman running back Nick Singleton was named All-Big Ten second team by the media as a return specialist and honorable mention by the coaches. Punter Barney Amor was named as an honorable mention by the coaches, while kicker Jake Pinegar was named an honorable mention by the media.
Sophia Gladieux takes home 2nd straight NFHCA Mideast Player of the Year for Penn State field hockey

With the NFHCA announcing its regional players of the year Wednesday afternoon, Penn State has another reason to celebrate its success in 2022. Junior forward Sophia Gladieux earned 2022 Mideast Player of the Year, her second consecutive year receiving this honor. Gladieux led Penn State to a 17-4 record in the regular season and a six seed in the NCAA Tournament, where the blue and white eventually fell to top-seeded North Carolina in the semifinals.
Penn State football long snapper Chris Stoll a finalist for top snapping award

It’s nearing the time for postseason awards, and one Penn Stater is up for a major honor. Chris Stoll was named one of three finalists for the Patrick Mannelly Award, given annually to the nation’s top long snapper. A four-year starter, Stoll was named a team captain prior...
Penn State men's basketball comes up empty in intense double-overtime game against Clemson

In a battle of the big cats, the Tigers tamed the Nittany Lions and picked up a key Big Ten/ACC Challenge win. It was a physical win for Clemson which knocked off Penn State 101-94 and held the Nittany Lions to a quiet shooting performance in the second half. It was a comeback performance for the Tigers who shot 50.8% from the field throughout the game.
Penn State men’s hockey’s Ryan Kirwan responds with vigor after surprise scratch

A lot of things went wrong on the ice for Penn State during its 7-3 loss to Michigan State on Nov. 19. Yet, the contest’s most surprising story happened before puck drop. Sophomore forward Ryan Kirwan was a healthy scratch against the Spartans, a moment which served as the boiling point for the forward after a dormant month of play.

