Penn State football adds 2023 walk-on linebacker
Penn State has added to its list of walk-ons for the 2023 season. Linebacker Winston Yates has announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Tuesday. Yates has played wide receiver and defensive back at Paul VI High School in Haddonfield, New Jersey. However, it looks like the 6-foot-3, 200-pound...
Penn State football's Nick Singleton named Big Ten's 2022 freshman of the year
The second day of Big Ten awards are rolling out and a Penn State freshman has taken home a prestigious award. Running back Nick Singleton was named the Big Ten’s Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year award on Wednesday. Singleton led the Nittany Lions with 941 rushing yards and...
Film Review | Breaking down Penn State football’s 10th win of the season against Michigan State
Penn State capped off its 2022 regular season with a well-rounded win over Michigan State that featured certain elements that haven’t been seen before. The Nittany Lions’ offense pieced together a creative and explosive performance that saw considerable success from the tight end room, with a guest appearance from a quarterback-wide receiver hybrid on a trick play.
Former Penn State students share their wedding day experience in Eisenhower Chapel
When State College natives Kevin and Kimberly Murphy began dating during their high school years at State College Area High School, they never thought they would tie the knot on Penn State’s campus. For the Murphys, “it really wasn’t much of a decision” because they were “pretty steeply entrenched...
Graduate student Katie Clark, Penn State women's volleyball unafraid with NCAA Tournament looming
The postseason isn’t meant for everyone, which is something Penn realizes, but that doesn’t faze the players suiting up for the storied program. Throughout the whole regular season, the blue and white has found itself improving week after week. Whenever there was a bump in the road, Penn State treated it like a growing pain that was only going to help it when it matters most.
10 Penn State football players named to All-Big Ten defensive teams
All-Big Ten awards rolled out Tuesday afternoon, and 10 Penn State players have been represented. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was named a unanimous All-Big Ten first-team selection after tallying 27 tackles and 11 pass breakups this past season. Right after Porter Jr., two more players were named to the All-Big...
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey hopes success on power play builds with confidence on ice
Ebbs and flows on special teams have hurt Penn State at times, but despite the glaring weak spot of its offense, the power play has picked up steam over the last few series. In its last four games, the blue and white has scored on the man-advantage in all but one game, including a pair of power-play goals in two of those matchups.
Penn State men’s basketball struggles offensively with shots not falling from deep against Clemson
Penn State’s small-ball strategy worked relatively well in bouts with mid-major programs, but against Clemson in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night, it didn’t. Despite working its way to double-overtime, it was ultimately the Nittany Lions’ inability to score or protect the paint, especially when 3-point shots weren't hitting, that led to their 101-94 loss.
3 Penn State football players earn All-Big Ten special teams honors
Penn State cleaned up the All-Big Ten defensive awards with 10 players selected, and it now has three more to add to that tally with special teams. Penn State freshman running back Nick Singleton was named All-Big Ten second team by the media as a return specialist and honorable mention by the coaches. Punter Barney Amor was named as an honorable mention by the coaches, while kicker Jake Pinegar was named an honorable mention by the media.
Penn State football cracks top 10 for 1st time in 2022 in latest CFP rankings
Penn State is in the top 10 for the first time this season in the newest College Football Playoff rankings. The Nittany Lions came in at No. 8 in the latest CFP list after beating Michigan State 35-16, closing out the regular season with a record of 10-2 Penn State...
Sophia Gladieux takes home 2nd straight NFHCA Mideast Player of the Year for Penn State field hockey
With the NFHCA announcing its regional players of the year Wednesday afternoon, Penn State has another reason to celebrate its success in 2022. Junior forward Sophia Gladieux earned 2022 Mideast Player of the Year, her second consecutive year receiving this honor. Gladieux led Penn State to a 17-4 record in the regular season and a six seed in the NCAA Tournament, where the blue and white eventually fell to top-seeded North Carolina in the semifinals.
Penn State football long snapper Chris Stoll a finalist for top snapping award
It’s nearing the time for postseason awards, and one Penn Stater is up for a major honor. Chris Stoll was named one of three finalists for the Patrick Mannelly Award, given annually to the nation’s top long snapper. A four-year starter, Stoll was named a team captain prior...
Penn State men’s basketball faces an evenly matched Clemson for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge
Penn State is off to its hottest start since 2019 with a 6-1 record early in the 2022-23 season. The Nittany Lions look to continue that hot streak with another trip down south to take on Clemson in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Last year was...
Penn State men's basketball comes up empty in intense double-overtime game against Clemson
In a battle of the big cats, the Tigers tamed the Nittany Lions and picked up a key Big Ten/ACC Challenge win. It was a physical win for Clemson which knocked off Penn State 101-94 and held the Nittany Lions to a quiet shooting performance in the second half. It was a comeback performance for the Tigers who shot 50.8% from the field throughout the game.
Penn State women’s basketball looks to remain unbeaten with upcoming games against Virginia, Minnesota
Penn State may be playing its best basketball since the turn of the century. The Lady Lions are off to their best start in 26 years, holding a perfect 7-0 record in coach Carolyn Kieger’s fourth season at the helm. With hopes of continuing its historic streak, the blue...
MAC Hermann Trophy names star Penn State women's soccer forward Ally Schlegel as semifinalist for award
Following a memorable season in which redshirt senior forward Ally Schlegel tallied her 100th career point and ranked 15th nationally in goals, there could be another award on the way. The Parker, Colorado, native put together a season to remember in Happy Valley and was recognized as a semifinalist for...
Social media reacts to Penn State football's Olu Fashanu announcing his return
Penn State received some big news that offensive lineman Olu Fashanu will be returning for the 2022 season. Social media was really pleased with the offensive lineman’s announcement. MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE.
Penn State men’s hockey’s Ryan Kirwan responds with vigor after surprise scratch
A lot of things went wrong on the ice for Penn State during its 7-3 loss to Michigan State on Nov. 19. Yet, the contest’s most surprising story happened before puck drop. Sophomore forward Ryan Kirwan was a healthy scratch against the Spartans, a moment which served as the boiling point for the forward after a dormant month of play.
Penn State women’s basketball struggles on both sides of ball in 1st loss of season
It was not the finest game shooting the ball for Penn State on Wednesday night. The Lady Lions shot it at just over 40% on their way to a 89-68 loss to Virginia in a matchup of two undefeated teams in the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Unable to pull off...
Freshman Evan Mahaffey showcasing versatility through first few games for Penn State men’s basketball
A makeshift roster of returnees and veteran transfers made up Penn State’s squad in Micah Shrewsberry’s first season as head coach. Without any freshman, there was no developmental process. Despite the lack of freshman in Year 1, Shrewsberry went out and signed five promising recruits en route to...
