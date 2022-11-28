Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Michigan State drops in AP rankings after Alabama loss
Michigan State’s loss to Alabama was a costly one in terms of rankings, even if the Spartans recovered for two wins after that. The Spartans fell eight spots to No. 20 in the latest Associated Press college basketball poll, released on Monday. That fall came after a 2-1 record...
Scoreboard roundup -- 11/29/22
NEW YORK — Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events:. Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2 (OT) Nashville 2, Anaheim 1 (OT) Seattle 9, Los Angeles 8 (OT) Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
Hoosier Newsstand, November 30
We start our newsstand this morning with coverage of the Indiana football and basketball teams. North Carolina looks to bounce back against Indiana: Yahoo!. Mike Woodson gives an injury update prior to UNC: Peegs. Tom Allen must hand over defensive play calling: Crimson Quarry. Mike Woodson's media availability before UNC:...
Indiana Women's Basketball Earns Top 5 Ranking in Associated Press Poll
The Indiana Hoosiers move up one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll this week. See the full list complete with records inside.
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara transfer: Reporter lists B1G West program 'to keep an eye on' following QBs portal entry
Cade McNamara has officially announced he’s in the transfer portal for Michigan after the 2022 season and some are speculating where the former starter will end up. A lot of the suspected teams are within the B1G with the Iowa Hawkeyes being a possible contender. McNamara had a successful...
Kearney Hub
The first 30 days: Matt Rhule's to-do list in first month at Nebraska
Even in the offseason, there’s no time for a college football coach to rest. And for Nebraska’s new head football coach, Matt Rhule, there’s no time for an adjustment period either. Nebraska’s 2023 roster will be built in the next 30-45 days — and the clock has already started ticking.
Source: Rose Bowl agrees to amended deal, paving way for early CFP expansion
The Rose Bowl has agreed to terms that will pave the way for the College Football Playoff to expand in the final two seasons of the current contract, 2024 and 2025, a source told ESPN.
AP source: Rose Bowl clears way for 12-team CFP in 2024
Rose Bowl game organizers have cleared the way for the College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams starting in the 2024 season
Rose Bowl clears way for College Football Playoff expansion
Rose Bowl game organizers cleared the way for the College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams starting in the 2024 season, informing CFP officials Wednesday they are willing to alter agreements for the first two years of the larger playoff. A person with knowledge of the discussions between game organizers and CFP officials told The Associated Press that the Rose Bowl is prepared to be flexible and wants to continue to be part of the playoff beyond 2025. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the presidents and chancellors who oversee the playoff still needed to give final approval on...
Sabres withstand Red Wings' rally, win 5-4 in shootout
Jack Quinn scored the only goal in a shootout, Dylan Cozens had the second two-goal game of his career and the Buffalo Sabres held off the Detroit Red Wings 5-4
3 ideal Joey Porter Jr. landing spots in the 2023 NFL Draft
Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. announced that he is skipping the team’s bowl game and declaring for the 2023
Updated bowl projections for the Wisconsin Badgers (Week 13)
A look at where the Wisconsin Badgers football team may be heading for a bowl game based on the most recent projections.
CBS Sports
2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge schedule, predictions: Michigan vs. Virginia, Syracuse vs. Illinois on tap Tuesday
The 2022 edition of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge officially got underway Monday with Virginia Tech clipping Minnesota and Pitt going to Northwestern and throttling the Wildcats by 29 points. The second day of the three-day challenge continues Tuesday with a full six-game slate followed by another six on Wednesday to close it out.
CBS Sports
Iowa State vs. North Dakota: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
After a four-game homestand, the North Dakota Fighting Hawks will be on the road. They will take on the Iowa State Cyclones at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Fighting Hawks will be strutting in after a win while Iowa State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Comments / 0