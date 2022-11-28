ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Michigan State drops in AP rankings after Alabama loss

Michigan State’s loss to Alabama was a costly one in terms of rankings, even if the Spartans recovered for two wins after that. The Spartans fell eight spots to No. 20 in the latest Associated Press college basketball poll, released on Monday. That fall came after a 2-1 record...
MONTGOMERY, AL
960 The Ref

Scoreboard roundup -- 11/29/22

NEW YORK — Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events:. Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2 (OT) Nashville 2, Anaheim 1 (OT) Seattle 9, Los Angeles 8 (OT) Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

Hoosier Newsstand, November 30

We start our newsstand this morning with coverage of the Indiana football and basketball teams. North Carolina looks to bounce back against Indiana: Yahoo!. Mike Woodson gives an injury update prior to UNC: Peegs. Tom Allen must hand over defensive play calling: Crimson Quarry. Mike Woodson's media availability before UNC:...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Kearney Hub

The first 30 days: Matt Rhule's to-do list in first month at Nebraska

Even in the offseason, there’s no time for a college football coach to rest. And for Nebraska’s new head football coach, Matt Rhule, there’s no time for an adjustment period either. Nebraska’s 2023 roster will be built in the next 30-45 days — and the clock has already started ticking.
LINCOLN, NE
New York Post

Rose Bowl clears way for College Football Playoff expansion

Rose Bowl game organizers cleared the way for the College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams starting in the 2024 season, informing CFP officials Wednesday they are willing to alter agreements for the first two years of the larger playoff. A person with knowledge of the discussions between game organizers and CFP officials told The Associated Press that the Rose Bowl is prepared to be flexible and wants to continue to be part of the playoff beyond 2025. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the presidents and chancellors who oversee the playoff still needed to give final approval on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy