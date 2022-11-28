Read full article on original website
America's White Population Will Become a Minority in the Year 2045, According to Projections
According to projections from the last census, white people in the United States will become a minority by 2045. Although the census report provides a glimpse of the country’s future, it nevertheless underscores the critical role racial minorities play in the nation’s future growth. As for why America’s white population will dwindle, aging and slow growth are possible reasons for the decline.
America's Most Segregated Cities
Segregation is controversial, with many arguing that it's a necessary evil and others asserting that it should no longer exist. America is one of the most segregated countries in the world, and its cities are some of the most segregated places.
New Pittsburgh Courier
America’s four largest cities will be run by Black mayors
With Rep. Karen Bass‘ historic win in Los Angeles, Black mayors will be at the helm of the nation’s four largest cities, CNN reports. Bass is set to be sworn in as Los Angeles mayor on December 12 after winning against her opponent Rick Caruso during the midterm elections.
Opinion: How a 14-year-old Hispanic immigrant became an entrepreneur in the U.S.
Elizabeth Cordero honors both her past in Mexico and her present in the U.S. by celebrating her blended worlds. Read more here.
Could Spanish Be an American Language?
For the Hispanic society of America, Spanish is not a foreign language in the United States."It has been around for centuries since the first Spanish settlers arrived in Florida in 1513". Another U.S. organisation, the Indigenous Language Institute says that, when Juan Ponce de León arrived to the coast of what is now Florida, "there was a vibrant Native American population that spoke neither English or Spanish but their own indigenous languages".
Hispanics accounted for 52% of the U.S population increase – a greater share than any other racial or ethnic group.
Hispanics have played a major role in driving U.S. population growth over the past decade. The U.S. population grew by 23.1 million from 2010 to 2021, and Hispanics accounted for 52% of this increase – a greater share than any other racial or ethnic group. The number of non-Hispanic people who identify with two or more races increased by 8.3 million during this time, accounting for 36% of the overall U.S. population increase.
