Rail passengers travelling between London and south-west Wales are set to have a choice of train operator.Regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said its decision to give permission to new company Grand Union Trains (GUT) to start operating from the end of 2024 could lead to “lower fares, improved service quality and innovation”.GUT is planning to run five daily return services between Carmarthen in south-west Wales and London Paddington.Trains will also call at Bristol Parkway, Severn Tunnel Junction, Newport, Cardiff, Gowerton and Llanelli stations.GUT will be in competition with existing operator Great Western Railway.We’ve approved the introduction of...

33 MINUTES AGO