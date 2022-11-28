Read full article on original website
BBC
Lady Susan Hussey quits over remarks to charity boss Ngozi Fulani
The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from. Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday. Ms Fulani, said she was "totally...
BBC
Girl, 15, hit by car dies in hospital
A teenager has died after being hit by a car in Cannock. Staffordshire Police officers were called to Eastern Way at 18:40 GMT on Tuesday and found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The girl, 15, was taken to Birmingham's Children Hospital, but died on Wednesday morning. The driver of...
BBC
Jim McCafferty: Ex-Celtic coach who abused boys dies in prison
A former youth football coach who sexually abused teenage players in Scotland has died in prison. Jim McCafferty, 76, was a coach and kit man for the Celtic youth team who also worked for Celtic Boys Club. In 2019 he admitted 12 charges related to child sex abuse against 10...
BBC
Dog attack: Owner badly bitten by rescue dog wants change in law
A woman whose husband was attacked by their rescue dog has called for a change in the law to force animal charities to disclose if a dog has a history of biting. Mike Maidment's hand was bitten so badly he needed plastic surgery. His wife Carol later discovered the dog...
BBC
Biker club killing Plymouth: Three men convicted
Three biker club members have been convicted of killing a member of a rival group. Van driver Benjamin Parry, 42, ploughed into and killed David Crawford who was on his motorbike in Plymouth in May. Chad Brading, 36, and Thomas Pawley, 32, were in a nearby car and were working...
BBC
Killer who struck on his 18th birthday detained for life
A teenager who murdered a stranger after a day spent in a pub celebrating his 18th birthday has been detained for life. Brian McKillop, 19, repeatedly kicked and stamped on James Britton as he was heading home in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, on 20 October last year. Mr Britton, 51, lost...
BBC
Family pays tribute to man trampled to death by escaped cow
A man who was trampled to death by an escaped cow was a "loved dad, dadcu, brother, uncle and friend to so many" his family have said. Huw Evans, 75, from Whitland, Carmarthenshire, was seriously injured by the animal which had gone missing from nearby Whitland Mart on 19 November, Dyfed-Powys Police said.
BBC
Newborn baby's body found at Waterbeach recycling centre
The body of a newborn baby boy has been found at a recycling centre, police have said. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to the site on Ely Road in Waterbeach at midday on Tuesday shortly after the discovery. Det Supt John Massey said it was an "incredibly sad and...
BBC
Innocent elderly man arrested in Lancashire Police blunder
An elderly man was arrested in a case of mistaken identity and forced to make two trips to a court at the other side of the country before the blunder was discovered. Fazal Dad Choudhury was due to stand trial in Luton accused of fraud. But an 88-year-old retired bus...
BBC
Megan Newborough: Killer tells jury why he cut girlfriend's throat
A man has told a jury he cut his girlfriend's throat after he strangled her because he thought people would "be cross" at him. Ross McCullum is accused of murdering Megan Newborough, 23, after inviting her to his home when his parents were out. The 30-year-old has admitted to Ms...
BBC
Nine treated for injuries after serious collision
Two people were left with potentially life-threatening injuries and seven others needed medical treatment after a collision on Saturday, police have said. Devon and Cornwall Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash on the A30 near Honiton. It happened at about 14:25 GMT and four of those...
BBC
Family left 'broken' by pedestrian death
A pedestrian has died after he was struck by a car in Renfrewshire. Jim Paterson, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened on Brediland Road, Paisley, at about 00:20 on Sunday. Police said the 26-year-old male driver of the car was arrested in connection with...
BBC
Frome crash: Student has 'potentially life-changing' injuries
A student remains in hospital with "potentially life-changing" injuries after a coach overturned, police said. Emergency services were called to the B3090 Oldford Hill, near Frome, in Somerset, at about 15:35GMT on Monday. A small number of students from Frome College were injured and taken to hospital. All but one...
BBC
Four men arrested after cocaine worth £140m seized
Four men have been arrested after a "massive haul" of cocaine with a street value of about £140m was seized by the National Crime Agency (NCA). Border Force officers discovered the drugs in sacks in a container at the Port of Felixstowe, Suffolk, in August. Two men, aged 67...
BBC
Bridgend: Candlelit vigil held after babies' bodies found
About 100 people have gathered and lit candles at a vigil in memory of two babies found dead at a house. Two men, aged 37 and 47, and a woman, 29, continue to be questioned by police in connection with the discovery in the Wildmill area of Bridgend. Local people...
BBC
Sheffield man in court charged with murdering couple
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a couple found dead at a house in Sheffield. Police were called to the property in Terrey Road, Totley, on Sunday. Mary and Bryan Andrews, aged 76 and 79, were found with "critical injuries" and were pronounced dead at the scene, South Yorkshire Police said.
BBC
Bridgend: Police get more time to question baby death suspects
Police have been given an extra 24 hours to question three people after the bodies of two babies were found. Officers were called to a property at Maes-y-Felin, Wildmill, Bridgend county, on Saturday evening. Two men, aged 37 and 47, and a woman, 29, were arrested on suspicion of concealing...
BBC
Lucy Letby: Parents asked for transfer before alleged poisoning, jury told
A mother and father asked for their son to be moved to another hospital just hours before he was allegedly poisoned with insulin by nurse Lucy Letby, her murder trial has heard. Ms Letby is accused of attempting to kill the boy, referred to as Child F, at the Countess...
BBC
Bethesda man cleared of Anglesey beach rape as no evidence offered
A man has been found not guilty of rape and other sex offences after the prosecution offered no evidence. Lee Howland, of Bont Uchaf, Bethesda, Gwynedd, had been accused of attacking a teenager at Traeth Penial beach, at Llanfachraeth, on Anglesey. Recorder John Philpotts ordered the 34-year-old's release from Berwyn...
BBC
Sheku Bayoh police conducted 'hard stop' - expert
The Sheku Bayoh inquiry has been told that police left themselves with little room to back down when they first confronted him. Police safety training expert Martin Graves said the officers could have stayed back and monitored Mr Bayoh, 31, from a distance. Instead they conducted a "hard stop," which...
