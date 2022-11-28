Read full article on original website
Related
geekwire.com
What to expect at re:Invent: Amazon Web Services navigates uncertain economic times
Amazon Web Services will face a new challenge at its annual re:Invent conference in Las Vegas this week: keeping software developers and big corporate customers engaged with the long-term potential of its cloud platform, while grappling with the more immediate realities of an economic downturn. The stakes are high for...
9to5Mac
Jamf announces new AWS Verified Access feature for increased IT security
Today, Jamf announced a new integration with Amazon Web Services that will help users of AWS and Jamf strengthen their security posture. AWS Verified Access enables customers to define policies or criteria in Jamf that must be met before allowing end users and their respective devices access to internal services on AWS. Now, with the AWS Verified Access feature, organizations using Jamf can verify that devices are managed and meet an acceptable risk threshold before providing access to critical internal services.
ZDNet
Amazon's 'Create with Alexa' highlights the intersection of AI and creativity
Bedtime stories have always been essential to a child's bedtime routine. It's a time for a child to expand their imagination and vocabulary and is the perfect opportunity for a child and parent to bond. On Monday, Amazon introduced a new way to experience bedtime stories. Create with Alexa is...
thefastmode.com
Mauritius Telecom Revamps its WiFi Network using Alepo’s Carrier-grade WiFi Solution
Evolving to keep pace with customer expectations and provide innovative new offerings, leading service provider Mauritius Telecom has revamped its WiFi network by implementing Alepo’s WiFi Service Management Platform (SMP). The project benefits Mauritius Telecom’s growing base of enterprise customers, which includes hotels, banks, government entities, as well as...
aiexpress.io
5 operations every cloud architect should automate
The cloud gives many advantages to an organization’s fashionable software improvement course of. One of the vital important advantages is the power to automate essential actions that historically have required guide steps. Automation is probably the one most important benefit of utilizing the cloud. Cloud architects thrive of their...
hospitalitytech.com
Village Hotels Partners with Attensi to Provide Game-Based Training
Hotelier Village Hotels said it has partnered with Attensi to deliver open pathway game-based training. The new initiative allows employees to receive cross-department training and develop the skills needed to work within different areas of the business. Delivered through a mobile-first app, the training replicates the internal environment of Village...
Dyson working on ‘self-improving’ machines
Dyson engineers are developing products that will be able to detect and fix issues themselves without any input needed from the owners, the company has said.Giving an update on the company’s £2.75 billion investment plan into new technologies announced earlier this year, the firm’s chief engineer Jake Dyson said it was working on products that could “self-improve”.Mr Dyson said the company hoped that its devices would one day be capable of detecting flaws in themselves and then fixing them – even before the owners were aware of a problem – and would ultimately become more intelligent the longer a user...
nftgators.com
Former xx Network CTO Will Carter Joins Lamina1 as Chief Technology Officer
Will Carter was formerly the CTO of the xx Network, a privacy-focused blockchain ecosystem. He was also the chief product officer of Elixxir, an ultra-private messaging app for Web3 communities. Carter brings a decade of experience in research and technology development to Lamina1. Lamina1, the Layer 1 blockchain and metaverse...
US News and World Report
Amazon Unveils Supply-Chain, Cloud Services Drawing on Its Retail Arm
LAS VEGAS (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday announced software drawing on its retail expertise in an effort to boost sales to businesses and remain the largest cloud-computing provider ahead of Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc's Google. Taking lessons learned over years of delivering online orders to shoppers' doorsteps, Amazon's cloud...
aiexpress.io
Modern software development calls for automated API security
API safety is one thing few organizations are getting proper. In reality, analysis exhibits that 76% of organizations have had an API safety incident prior to now yr. A part of the issue is that builders usually don’t have the time, experience or applied sciences essential to safe APIs at a sustainable tempo for contemporary software program improvement.
aiexpress.io
Locus Robotics raises $117M for autonomous mobile robots
Locus Robotics raised one other $117 million in funding for its autonomous cellular robots (AMRs) which can be utilized in success and distribution warehouses. The Collection F funding spherical was led by Goldman Sachs Asset Administration and G2 Enterprise Companions. As a part of the financing, Mark Midle, Managing Director, Goldman Sachs, and Zach Barasz, Associate, G2 Enterprise Companions, will be part of the Locus board of administrators.
Amazon’s Food Delivery Business Shutters in India
Amazon is restructuring its India operations with the announcement that it is shuttering its food delivery service, Amazon Food, in the region after Dec. 29. In a statement sent to PYMNTS, the eCommerce giant said it will no longer be operating the food delivery business after trialing the service in the city of Bengaluru since May 2020.
Retail Tech: Century 21 Taps Fillogic for Comeback, Happy Returns Unveils ‘Return Shopping’ for Shopify Merchants
The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Returns Happy Returns Happy Returns, a PayPal company, has unveiled Return Shopping, which is designed to help Shopify merchants drive more shoppers to their e-commerce storefronts upon returning a product. The feature is built to help sellers retain revenue without the accounting challenges associated with exchanging items of different prices. Return Shopping is available to both current and future Happy Returns customers using the Return & Exchange Portal and Shopify. This optional feature can be enabled via the merchant’s Happy Returns dashboard. Unlike many exchanges, Return Shopping keeps the...
Student Life
Connection over disconnection at Dr. G’s Filipino feast
I joined WashU’s Filipino Culture Club (FCC) on Oct 24 at a dinner hosted by our Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs, Dr. Anna Gonzalez. Though the dinner was at 6:30 p.m., the event truly began when students met at the Clocktower before walking over together. Here, I witnessed — among some FCC members and some non-FCC members, between Filipinos and non-Filipinos — automatic and seemingly magical bonds forming.
Comments / 0