Britain’s ghost towns: Streets are deserted across the country as millions watch England v Wales
Streets across the UK's city centres are empty as millions of football fans pack out pubs and sofas as England take on Wales in a crunch World Cup game. Jubilant workers made swift exits from the office, with many heading straight to the pub to watch the Battle of Britain.
'A hero, an inspiration... he'll be hugely missed': William and Kate lead tributes to Scottish rugby giant Doddie Weir as he dies aged 52 after six years battling - and tirelessly raising awareness of - motor neurone disease
Rugby legend George 'Doddie' Weir has died aged 52 after a six-year battle with Motor Neurone Disease, with tributes pouring in from his beloved family, fellow players and the Prince and Princess of Wales. The former Scotland and Lions player's death was confirmed by his family this evening, who described...
‘Everybody loves it’: the Wales fans who made a Tenerife pub their unofficial fan zone
Nine hours before the kick-off of a match being played in a desert about 4,000 miles away, the staff at the Wigan Pier, in southern Tenerife, were leaving nothing to chance. The Welsh flags and bunting were up inside and out, the red shirts were on, the chairs were set facing the big screens and 45 barrels of beer were standing by to be drained on Tuesday by the hundreds of Wales supporters who have made the pub their unofficial fan zone for the duration of the World Cup.
BBC
Jason Doyle: Ipswich Witches re-sign former world champion for 2023
Former world champion Jason Doyle has re-signed for Ipswich Witches ahead of the 2023 UK speedway season. The 37-year-old Australian was the club's leading scorer in 2022 with 172 at an average of 10.75. The Witches reached the Premiership play-offs this year but were beaten by eventual champions Belle Vue...
Australia’s European tour was a rollercoaster ride but it points to a bright future | Angus Fontaine
Australia claimed two scalps and climbed the world rankings but most important of all it was a win for Generation Next
BBC
Thousands more cancer cases linked to deprivation
Thousands of extra cancer cases are linked to deprivation in Scotland, according to Cancer Research UK (CRUK). The charity has found that around 4,900 extra cancer cases a year are linked, which equates to 13 cases a day. Those living in the poorest areas are also more likely to be...
BBC
Jim McCafferty: Ex-Celtic coach who abused boys dies in prison
A former youth football coach who sexually abused teenage players in Scotland has died in prison. Jim McCafferty, 76, was a coach and kit man for the Celtic youth team who also worked for Celtic Boys Club. In 2019 he admitted 12 charges related to child sex abuse against 10...
BBC
'VAR is doing what it's supposed to' - SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell
VAR "is working", insists Ian Maxwell, although the Scottish FA chief executive admits there are concerns over speed and communication. The technology has been in place in the Premiership since 22 October. Across those 30 matches, 19 penalties have been awarded, with 17 spot-kicks coming from the 63 previous top-flight...
At home, and yet not quite - Cameron Green at the centre of unfamiliar homecoming
He has played just the lone first-class game at the Perth Stadium despite being from Western Australia
BBC
John Cooney: Ireland scrum-half considering switch to Scotland
Venue: RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Saturday, 3 December Kick-off: 19:35 GMT. Ireland scrum-half John Cooney is pondering a switch to Scotland next year under World Rugby's new eligibility rules. Cooney is eligible to play for the Scots, through his family, three years after his last Ireland appearance which came in...
BBC
Premiership Rugby: Jersey Reds chairman Mark Morgan calls for equal funding
Jersey Reds chairman Mark Morgan says his side would not seek promotion to the Premiership unless they got the same funding as other top flight clubs. Jersey are second in the Championship after winning all seven of their matches, and are two points off Ealing. Newly promoted sides do not...
BBC
Glamorgan to play double-header with Western Storm
Glamorgan will play their first double-header along with Western Storm women's regional team in 2023. The Welsh county's T20 match against Surrey on Wednesday, 7 June will be preceded by Western Storm taking on Nottingham-based Blaze in Cardiff. But Glamorgan are still considering their use of outgrounds in 2023 as...
BBC
Nic White: Australia scrum-half should have been withdrawn from Ireland game
World Rugby has said that Australia scrum-half Nic White should have been permanently withdrawn during the Wallabies' game with Ireland in Dublin. White was brought back onto the field after he suffered two impacts to the head in quick succession during the game at Aviva Stadium on 19 November. He...
BBC
Renouf Atoni: Wakefield Trinity sign Sydney Roosters prop for 2023 season
Wakefield Trinity have signed prop Renouf Atoni from NRL side Sydney Roosters on an initial one-year deal. Trinity also have the option of retaining the New Zealand-born front-rower for a further year. Atoni, 27, has played for Canterbury Bulldogs with three tries in 43 NRL games, as well as for...
Yardbarker
Celtic On This Day – 30th November – David Potter’s Celtic Diary
Celtic Historian David Potter each morning on The Celtic Star looks back at key Celtic events and matches on this day starting on 30th November 1901. David’s latest book The Celtic Rising ~ 1965 The Year Jock Stein Changed Everything is out now, is selling extremely fast and is available at Celtic stores and via Celtic Star Books.
BBC
Coventry City: Energy drink company founder still wants to buy Sky Blues
The founder of an energy drink company still wants to buy Coventry City despite their plan to sell a majority stake to businessman Doug King. William Storey claims the deal breaches an exclusivity agreement he had with the club's current owners, Sisu. The 44-year-old told BBC CWR he had a...
BBC
Leeks: Protected PGI status for Wales' national vegetable
Plummeting leek sales have led to Wales' national symbol being given special status. Last year UK veg sales fell on average 7.6%, while leek sales dropped about twice as much. They now rank as the UK's 25th most popular, say researchers Neilsen. In a bid to boost sales, leeks grown...
BBC
Nursing union to consult members in Scotland over new pay offer
Nurses in Scotland are to be consulted on the Scottish government's latest pay offer, their union has announced. The offer would mean a pay rise of 11.3% for the lowest paid and an average rise of 7.5%, the government said when it outlined the proposal last week. The Royal College...
BBC
UK's greenest city centres named in study
Exeter is named the UK's greenest city centre according to its green spaces. The University of Sheffield study analysed the hearts of 68 urban centres and ranked them on tree cover, its vegetation and the amount of parks. It found Exeter to be the greenest, followed by Islington, Bristol, Bournemouth...
BBC
Qatar World Cup: Wales' journey ends, but fans still positive
Wales' World Cup journey has ended, but many fans are in a positive mood as they enjoy the last rays of Qatari sunshine before jetting home to winter. Despite a crushing defeat, they said it was difficult to be too downbeat. Many have achieved their dreams of watching Wales in...
