Welsh fans fume after 'Prince of Wales' gives rousing speech to the England squad
The Prince of Wales visited the England squad at St George's Park on Monday (November 14) ahead of their trip to the World Cup in Qatar. Footage of the private meeting showed William present the players, including captain Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and James Maddison, with their shirts at the team’s Staffordshire training ground.
Britain’s ghost towns: Streets are deserted across the country as millions watch England v Wales
Streets across the UK's city centres are empty as millions of football fans pack out pubs and sofas as England take on Wales in a crunch World Cup game. Jubilant workers made swift exits from the office, with many heading straight to the pub to watch the Battle of Britain.
'A hero, an inspiration... he'll be hugely missed': William and Kate lead tributes to Scottish rugby giant Doddie Weir as he dies aged 52 after six years battling - and tirelessly raising awareness of - motor neurone disease
Rugby legend George 'Doddie' Weir has died aged 52 after a six-year battle with Motor Neurone Disease, with tributes pouring in from his beloved family, fellow players and the Prince and Princess of Wales. The former Scotland and Lions player's death was confirmed by his family this evening, who described...
BBC
Pakistan v England: Why Will Jacks should fit perfectly into Ben Stokes' team
Venues: Rawalpindi, Multan & Karachi Dates: 1-5 December, 9-13 December & 17-21 December. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website, plus Test Match Special commentary on BBC Sounds. Will Jacks hits the ball a long way, is "an absolute gun in the field" and his part-time off-spin could...
BBC
Jason Doyle: Ipswich Witches re-sign former world champion for 2023
Former world champion Jason Doyle has re-signed for Ipswich Witches ahead of the 2023 UK speedway season. The 37-year-old Australian was the club's leading scorer in 2022 with 172 at an average of 10.75. The Witches reached the Premiership play-offs this year but were beaten by eventual champions Belle Vue...
Princes Andrew and Harry will keep their last royal roles. But there's a catch
When King Charles III celebrated his birthday earlier this week, the headlines focused on the new monarch taking on a new park ranger post previously held by his father, Prince Philip.
tatler.com
‘Deluxe captivity’: newly-unearthed documents reveal Mary, Queen of Scots’ lavish lifestyle
The only surviving legitimate heir of King James V of Scotland, Mary, Queen of Scots reigned from her father’s death in 1542 until her forced abdication in 1567. She thereafter lived in captivity in England until she was found guilty of plotting to assassinate her Protestant cousin, Queen Elizabeth I, and beheaded in 1587. Despite spending more than 18 years in confinement, Mary’s living conditions were anything but meagre, as rediscovered financial records from the period reveal.
30 amazing facial reconstructions, from stone age shamans to King Tut's father
New scientific techniques are helping us reconstruct people from the past in uncanny detail.
Princess Charlotte in line to be named Duchess of Edinburgh ‘in honour of the Queen’ as Edward misses out on title
PRINCESS Charlotte is set to become the Duchess of Edinburgh after Prince Edward missed out on the title, a source has said. The King is said to want his granddaughter to take it as a "fitting way to remember the Queen", who was also Duchess of Edinburgh, they added. His...
BBC
Thousands more cancer cases linked to deprivation
Thousands of extra cancer cases are linked to deprivation in Scotland, according to Cancer Research UK (CRUK). The charity has found that around 4,900 extra cancer cases a year are linked, which equates to 13 cases a day. Those living in the poorest areas are also more likely to be...
BBC
Jim McCafferty: Ex-Celtic coach who abused boys dies in prison
A former youth football coach who sexually abused teenage players in Scotland has died in prison. Jim McCafferty, 76, was a coach and kit man for the Celtic youth team who also worked for Celtic Boys Club. In 2019 he admitted 12 charges related to child sex abuse against 10...
Scottish footballers to be banned from heading ball before and after matches
Clubs also advised to limit heading training after research showing link with brain disease
buckinghamshirelive.com
Everywhere nurses will walk out on December 15 and 20 as strikes confirmed
Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will take industrial action on December 15 and 20 after voting in favour in a ballot. Nurses and other nursing staff will take action at half of the locations in England where the legal mandate was reached for strikes, every NHS employer except one in Wales and throughout Northern Ireland. A separate pay offer has been made in Scotland.
BBC
'VAR is doing what it's supposed to' - SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell
VAR "is working", insists Ian Maxwell, although the Scottish FA chief executive admits there are concerns over speed and communication. The technology has been in place in the Premiership since 22 October. Across those 30 matches, 19 penalties have been awarded, with 17 spot-kicks coming from the 63 previous top-flight...
Senegal scouting report before their World Cup last-16 game with England
We look at the strengths, weaknesses, danger men and tactics of England’s next opponents in Qatar
BBC
John Cooney: Ireland scrum-half considering switch to Scotland
Venue: RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Saturday, 3 December Kick-off: 19:35 GMT. Ireland scrum-half John Cooney is pondering a switch to Scotland next year under World Rugby's new eligibility rules. Cooney is eligible to play for the Scots, through his family, three years after his last Ireland appearance which came in...
BBC
Glamorgan to play double-header with Western Storm
Glamorgan will play their first double-header along with Western Storm women's regional team in 2023. The Welsh county's T20 match against Surrey on Wednesday, 7 June will be preceded by Western Storm taking on Nottingham-based Blaze in Cardiff. But Glamorgan are still considering their use of outgrounds in 2023 as...
Nerves and tested relationships ahead of England and Wales crunch World Cup game
England and Wales fans have spoken of nerves and tested relationships as they geared up for the “Battle of Britain” World Cup crunch match.A carnival atmosphere brewed outside the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar ahead of kick-off, with both sides exchanging chants – including England fans with a drum giving a rendition of “You’re going home tonight”.Some supporters made last-minute decisions to fly to Doha for Tuesday’s game, with many expressing optimism for their team’s chances.The two home nations meet for their final group B fixture on Tuesday, with hordes of fans having made the trip and millions more...
BBC
Rugby Union: 'Shot clock' may be introduced to help speed up game
A countdown 'shot clock' timer on scrums, line-outs and kicks at goal could be introduced to help speed up the game before the Rugby World Cup. The sport's key stakeholders met last week to consider ways to improve the flow of international rugby. Other ideas include enhancing the in-stadium fan...
BBC
Renouf Atoni: Wakefield Trinity sign Sydney Roosters prop for 2023 season
Wakefield Trinity have signed prop Renouf Atoni from NRL side Sydney Roosters on an initial one-year deal. Trinity also have the option of retaining the New Zealand-born front-rower for a further year. Atoni, 27, has played for Canterbury Bulldogs with three tries in 43 NRL games, as well as for...
