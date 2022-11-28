ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Commercial Observer

DC Office Landlords Want City’s Help for Distressed Office Market

Some of Washington, D.C.’s most notable office landlords have reached out to city officials requesting intervention in the District’s distressed office market, given the risks it could pose to the fiscal health of both the market and Washington as a whole. In a letter sent by the Federal...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC Police investigate double shooting in Chinatown

WASHINGTON — Two men were shot in Chinatown just after midnight on Wednesday and police are working to figure out exactly what happened. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 800 block of 7th Street Northwest around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Two men were found shot. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. One man was in critical condition while the other had injuries not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Two shot outside Capital One Arena in D.C. after Rod Wave concert

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A shooting outside Capital One Arena left two men injured early this morning. The incident happened on the 800 block of 7th Street in Northwest D.C. The incident happened after a Rod Wave rap concert earlier in the night. Shortly after 12:30 am, The Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police arrived at the location after a report came in of a shooting. There, police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a nearby hospital. One of the men is listed in critical condition, and the other victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. This case The post Two shot outside Capital One Arena in D.C. after Rod Wave concert appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Release Photo of Armed Robber

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect involved in an Armed Robbery that took place on October 30th in Northwest, D.C. This incident happened on the 500 Block of M Street. The attack occurred at approximately 6:54 pm at the listed location when the suspect displayed a knife at the victim. The suspect then demanded the property of the victim. After the victim complied, the suspect left the scene. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, or can identify the suspect, please take no The post D.C. Police Release Photo of Armed Robber appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Argument Leads To Shooting In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot yesterday afternoon in Northwest D.C. This incident happened on the 6300 Block of Georgia Avenue. Shortly after 1 pm, the suspect and victim were involved in an argument. After displaying a firearm, the suspect shot the victim. The suspect and a person of interest left the scene in a vehicle. As a result of the shooting, the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A nearby surveillance camera captured the person of interest. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post Argument Leads To Shooting In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
hotelnewsresource.com

The Morrow Hotel Opens in Washington D.C.

The Morrow Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, officially opens its doors today. The hotel acts as an anchor tenant for the neighborhood, featuring dining by Michelin-starred Chef Nicholas Stefanelli, nearly 12,000 square feet of meetings and events space to the heart of NoMa, one of the city’s fastest-growing creative districts.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

2 people shot in car in Stafford County, Virginia

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A shooting in Stafford County resulted in two people shot and several active crime scenes Monday afternoon. Deputies responded to Elkton Drive for the report of gunfire around 4 p.m. Police said a red sedan then drove away from the area and deputies followed on...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Officials: 'Best outcome' after two rescued from small aircraft crash into transmission tower

BALTIMORE - A pilot and passenger are recovering after spending about seven hours dangling in their small aircraft in a power transmission tower.A single-engine Mooney M20J crashed into Pepco tower lines near Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.  Maryland State Police identified the occupants of the plane as pilot Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C., and passenger Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. The two were rescued roughly seven hours later, around 12:30 a.m., with Williams being brought down from the plane first, followed shortly after by Merkle.  Officials said the original...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
dcnewsnow.com

DCHA responds to scathing HUD report

The DC Housing Authority submitted a 60-page report to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development Tuesday, responding to an audit released by the federal agency in September. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/dcha-responds-to-scathing-hud-report/. DCHA responds to scathing HUD report. The DC Housing Authority submitted a 60-page report to the US...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Bill passes unanimously, calls for new construction to go electric in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Council voted unanimously to pass Bill 13-22, also known as the Comprehensive Building Decarbonization proposal. It would require the construction of all new buildings to go electric effective Dec. 31, 2026. The effective date proposed was extended to Dec. 31, 2027 “for construction […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Rockville 7-Eleven robbed during Sunday's plane crash blackout

A 7-Eleven store in Rockville was robbed Sunday evening, while much of Montgomery County was in the dark due to a mass power outage caused by a plane crashing into a Pepco tower in Gaithersburg. At 8:39 PM, an "older male" suspect smashed a window at the 7-Eleven at 13000 Atlantic Avenue in the Twinbrook area. He grabbed a drawer out of a cash register, and fled on foot as Rockville City police cruisers pulled up outside the store. The suspect was last seen in the residential neighborhood adjacent to the store.
ROCKVILLE, MD
DC News Now

Montgomery County Public Schools to return to normal operations after outages from plane crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Schools said that it expected to return to normal operations Tuesday after widespread outages caused by a plane crash prompted the school district to close schools Monday. A single-engine plane crashed into power lines and a transmission tower on Sunday. The pilot, Patrick Merkle, 65, […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
popville.com

Two People Shot 12:15am in Chinatown

From MPD: “Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 800 block of 7th St, NW. No lookout. The First District is investigating a shooting which occurred on November 30,2022 at approximately 12:15am in the 800 block of 7th Street, NW. There were (2) adult victims injured from the gunfire. and transported...
WASHINGTON, DC

