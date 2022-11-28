Read full article on original website
Matt LaFleur Announces Packers' Decision On Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers couldn't finish Sunday night's game against the Eagles after sustaining a rib injury severe enough to have him questioning if he'd punctured a lung. But according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers should be a go for Green Bay's upcoming rivalry matchup with the Bears if everything checks out.
Cowboys Killer Aaron Rodgers: Ready to Quit?
Cowboys killer Aaron Rodgers and his Packers are 4-8 and essentially out of the playoff hunt. So, Mister Rodgers …
Aaron Rodgers allegedly tested former teammate on Sept. 11 conspiracy theories: 'You believe in 9/11?'
GREEN BAY, Wis. - DeShone Kizer’s first time meeting Aaron Rodgers was memorable, to say the least. Kizer was a backup to Rodgers in Green Bay in 2018. His role was to know the playbook, in case something happened to Rodgers. But the first thing Rodgers tested Kizer on...
The Latest on Aaron Rodgers' Injury Status
Here is the latest health update on Aaron Rodgers, who was pulled from Green Bay's blowout loss to the Eagles in the fourth quarter of Week 12.
Doubs Returns, Could Belatedly Join Watson in Lineup
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The future, maybe, is now for the Green Bay Packers’ receiver corps. Romeo Doubs, who missed the last three games with the ankle injury sustained on the first snap of the Week 9 loss at Detroit, returned to practice on Wednesday. He was joined by Christian Watson, setting the stage for the Packers to do something on Sunday at Chicago that they haven’t done often this season.
‘Quit Thinking, Just Play!’ Michael Gallup Key To Being ‘The Old MG’ for Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup has been on a gradual rise since returning from his ACL injury as the 26-year-old has taken a few games to get his feet underneath him as he re-adjusts to the rigors of pro football. But against the New York Giants on Thanksgiving in the...
Dallas Goedert Gives Positive Update on Shoulder Injury
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles star tight end Dallas Goedert was in the locker room Wednesday without a sling on his injured shoulder and noted that he's feeling good and hopes to be ready to play when he's eligible to come off injured reserve, which would be Dec. 18 at Chicago. Goedert...
Texans’ Nick Caserio & Lovie Smith: Less Patronizing, More Evaluating
The Houston Texans players are confused. The Houston Texans management is condescending. And when the GM opts to dress up like "Jolly Ol' St. Nick'' Caserio by trying to fool Texans fans into thinking that moaning about 1-9-1 means they don't understand the true meaning of the holidays?. Confusing. Condescending....
Packers at Bears: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Only once over the last 41 seasons have the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears both finished the season with losing records. That was 2017, when Aaron Rodgers missed half the season with a broken collarbone and the Packers went 7-9. The teams seem destined to finish below .500 this season. Heading into Sunday’s game at Soldier Field, the Packers are 4-8 and the Bears are 3-9.
Follow The Leader: Why Patriots QB Mac Jones Earning Praise?
FOXBORO — As the old saying goes: “Success and failure are two sides of the same coin.”. Such is life for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. As the Patriots prepare to host the Buffalo Bills for a pivotal divisional matchup at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night, Jones will be in the spotlight … not just for his performance on the field, but also for the example he is setting for his teammates by playing through adversity.
Dolphins Defense Trending in Right Direction
The Miami Dolphins offense gets a lot of credit for the team’s 8-3 record this season, but the defense quietly has found its stride in recent weeks. That could loom large as we head into the final six weeks of the regular season. The Dolphins allowed 15 points Sunday...
Watch: Bengals Star Gives Weather Forecast Ahead Of Bengals-Chiefs Matchup
CINCINNATI — Bengals center Ted Karras is making the media rounds this week to promote his "Cincy" hat, which is supporting a charity in the Indianapolis area. Karras appeared on Local 12 Tuesday to give a weather report surrounding the Bengals and Chiefs clash on Sunday. "Tailgate, 43 [degrees],"...
2022 NFL Playoff Picture and Scenarios: The 14 Teams Projected to Make the Postseason
Just six weeks remain in the NFL season before 32 teams are quickly dwindled down to 14. And in a whacky year where double-digit teams are in the 4-win neighborhood, there are few teams that are truly out of it entering Week 13. But which teams are currently projected to...
Commanders at Giants: Chase Young, Antonio Gibson Injury Practice Report
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders have a key NFC East Division matchup coming this weekend as they visit the New York Giants in MetLife Stadium on Sunday. A win there, and the Commanders become holders of the sixth seed in the NFC Playoff race. Lose, and Washington could be...
Micah Parsons Reveals His ‘Hateful Eight’: Cowboys Pass-Rush Secret, New Unanimous Honor
Dallas Cowboy star Micah Parsons has quickly developed into one of the league's best defensive players. The "Lion-backer" is a most valuable player for the Cowboys, leading the team in sacks and possibly even culture. And in addition to a new honor, Parsons also is revealing a secret to his...
Chargers at Raiders Week 13 Injury Report: Wednesday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their first practice of the week with six players not participating. Among those who didn’t practice Wednesday include CB Bryce Callahan (groin), S Derwin James (hip), C Corey Linsley (concussion), OLB Khalil Mack (rest), T Trey Pipkins (knee) and WR Mike Williams (ankle).
NFL Draft Profile: Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Offensive Lineman, Oregon Ducks
NFL Draft Profile: Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Offensive Lineman, Oregon Ducks
Steelers Start Falcons Week With Eight Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got some good news and a lot of news to monitor on their opening injury report of Week 13. To start the practice week, eight players are currently dealing with injuries. Najee Harris (oblique) and Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) did not practice. T.J. Watt (ribs), Larry Ogunjobi (toe), Mason Cole (foot), Myles Jack (knee), Robert Spillane (oblique), and Minkah Fitzpatrick (ribs) were all limited.
Steelers Rally Late to Earn Primetime Win Over Colts
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pittsburgh Steelers jumped out in front early, but had to survive a furious second half rally from the Indianapolis Colts to secure their first road win since the season opener. Despite an injury to Najee Harris, the Steelers ran for 116 yards and scored twice on the ground.
Roman Harper in Alabama Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023
Former University of Alabama safety Roman Harper was named part of the induction Class of 2023 for the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday morning. The 55th Annual Induction Banquet and Ceremony will be held in the Birmingham Ballroom, at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel, on May 13, 2023. The...
