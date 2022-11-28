ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Matt LaFleur Announces Packers' Decision On Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers couldn't finish Sunday night's game against the Eagles after sustaining a rib injury severe enough to have him questioning if he'd punctured a lung. But according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers should be a go for Green Bay's upcoming rivalry matchup with the Bears if everything checks out.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Doubs Returns, Could Belatedly Join Watson in Lineup

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The future, maybe, is now for the Green Bay Packers’ receiver corps. Romeo Doubs, who missed the last three games with the ankle injury sustained on the first snap of the Week 9 loss at Detroit, returned to practice on Wednesday. He was joined by Christian Watson, setting the stage for the Packers to do something on Sunday at Chicago that they haven’t done often this season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Dallas Goedert Gives Positive Update on Shoulder Injury

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles star tight end Dallas Goedert was in the locker room Wednesday without a sling on his injured shoulder and noted that he's feeling good and hopes to be ready to play when he's eligible to come off injured reserve, which would be Dec. 18 at Chicago. Goedert...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Texans’ Nick Caserio & Lovie Smith: Less Patronizing, More Evaluating

The Houston Texans players are confused. The Houston Texans management is condescending. And when the GM opts to dress up like "Jolly Ol' St. Nick'' Caserio by trying to fool Texans fans into thinking that moaning about 1-9-1 means they don't understand the true meaning of the holidays?. Confusing. Condescending....
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Packers at Bears: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Only once over the last 41 seasons have the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears both finished the season with losing records. That was 2017, when Aaron Rodgers missed half the season with a broken collarbone and the Packers went 7-9. The teams seem destined to finish below .500 this season. Heading into Sunday’s game at Soldier Field, the Packers are 4-8 and the Bears are 3-9.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Follow The Leader: Why Patriots QB Mac Jones Earning Praise?

FOXBORO — As the old saying goes: “Success and failure are two sides of the same coin.”. Such is life for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. As the Patriots prepare to host the Buffalo Bills for a pivotal divisional matchup at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night, Jones will be in the spotlight … not just for his performance on the field, but also for the example he is setting for his teammates by playing through adversity.
ALABAMA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Dolphins Defense Trending in Right Direction

The Miami Dolphins offense gets a lot of credit for the team’s 8-3 record this season, but the defense quietly has found its stride in recent weeks. That could loom large as we head into the final six weeks of the regular season. The Dolphins allowed 15 points Sunday...
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

Chargers at Raiders Week 13 Injury Report: Wednesday

COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their first practice of the week with six players not participating. Among those who didn’t practice Wednesday include CB Bryce Callahan (groin), S Derwin James (hip), C Corey Linsley (concussion), OLB Khalil Mack (rest), T Trey Pipkins (knee) and WR Mike Williams (ankle).
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Start Falcons Week With Eight Injuries

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got some good news and a lot of news to monitor on their opening injury report of Week 13. To start the practice week, eight players are currently dealing with injuries. Najee Harris (oblique) and Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) did not practice. T.J. Watt (ribs), Larry Ogunjobi (toe), Mason Cole (foot), Myles Jack (knee), Robert Spillane (oblique), and Minkah Fitzpatrick (ribs) were all limited.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Rally Late to Earn Primetime Win Over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pittsburgh Steelers jumped out in front early, but had to survive a furious second half rally from the Indianapolis Colts to secure their first road win since the season opener. Despite an injury to Najee Harris, the Steelers ran for 116 yards and scored twice on the ground.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Roman Harper in Alabama Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023

Former University of Alabama safety Roman Harper was named part of the induction Class of 2023 for the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday morning. The 55th Annual Induction Banquet and Ceremony will be held in the Birmingham Ballroom, at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel, on May 13, 2023. The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

