Reality Tea

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reveals Why She Would Never Let Her Kids Watch Jersey Shore

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi opens up about whether she’d want her children watching her on Jersey Shore. The reality star, known for her over-the-top personality on the MTV series, seems to want to shield her children from her past before she was a mother. In an interview with People, the 34-year-old shared her thoughts and noted […] The post Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reveals Why She Would Never Let Her Kids Watch Jersey Shore appeared first on Reality Tea.
talentrecap.com

‘DWTS’ Fans Think Gabby Windey May Have a New Beau

Some Dancing with the Stars fans think they might see romance brewing between contestants Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino. Windey recently split from fiancé Erich Schwer, whom she met on The Bachelorette. ‘DWTS’ Fans Talk Gabby Windey, Vinny Guadagnino Romance. Several fans have taken to the DWTS Reddit...
bravotv.com

Cynthia Bailey Dazzled in a Black Lace Jovani Dress for Porsha Williams’ Wedding

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum looked stunning for her former castmate’s wedding to Simon Guobadia. Porsha Williams’ wedding to Simon Guobadia over the weekend definitely brought out all the stars. Chief among them included several of The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s former castmates, including Drew Sidora, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and Kandi Burruss, who rocked a sparkling black sleeveless gown for the occasion, pairing the look with long black opera gloves.
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Explains Cutting Lisa Rinna’s Receipts From The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion

There was drama galore at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, and much of it centered on Lisa Rinna. Rinna and Kathy Hilton’s bitter feud about Aspen was the highlight of the RHOBH reunion. Kathy called Rinna “the biggest bully in Hollywood.” Sutton Stracke asked Rinna why she was “brutal” to her all season. […] The post Andy Cohen Explains Cutting Lisa Rinna’s Receipts From The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
TMZ.com

Casey Anthony Rocking Out with Steel Panther Amid New Controversial Doc

Casey Anthony, who was once accused of killing her daughter, seems to be dancing through all the drama without a care in the world ... ahead of her controversial documentary, as evidenced in a newly surfaced video. The formerly accused and acquitted killer was spotted letting her hair down, and...
The Hollywood Gossip

Briana DeJesus Dumps Much Older Boyfriend Bobby Scott: Sorry I Got You Fired!

Back in July, Briana DeJesus was involved in a minor scandal involving her new romance. Briana was dating a man named Bobby Scott, and while fans focused on the fact that there was a pretty significant age gap between the couple, their involvement turned out to have far-reaching implications for a totally unrelated reason.
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Allegedly Said She Hates Ramona Singer

“She’s a piece of sh-t. She’s trash,” spoken ever so eloquently by Tamra Judge. While out at dinner in New York City with Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow, Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra was caught allegedly sharing how she really felt about Real Housewives of New York original, Ramona Singer. According to Page Six, […] The post Tamra Judge Allegedly Said She Hates Ramona Singer appeared first on Reality Tea.
ETOnline.com

'Masked Singer' Sneak Peek: Jenny McCarthy & Ken Jeong Are Sure Snowstorm is a 'Housewives' Star (Exclusive)

Could a Real Housewives star be belting it out on The Masked Singer? Panelists Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy think they know exactly who the Snowstorm really is!. In this exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's Fright Night episode of Fox's hit reality singing competition series, Jenny makes a slew of guesses based on a clue about a monster in the Snowstorm's clue package.
HollywoodLife

Andy Cohen Reveals It’s ‘Unlikely’ We’ll See Bethenny Frankel On ‘RHONY’ Legacy (Exclusive)

Bethenny Frankel fans shouldn’t expect the Real Housewives of New York City legend to appear on the highly anticipated RHONY Legacy show that’s in the works. “I think you’re pretty unlikely [to see her],” Andy Cohen, 54, told HollywoodLife‘s Ali Stagnitta EXCLUSIVELY while promoting his FRESCA™ Mixed partnership, which is FRESCA’s new line of premium, pre-mixed cocktails. Bethenny, 52, starred on the show during its premiere season in 2008 and became a fan-favorite during her three-season run. She then left for her very own spinoff, Bethenny Ever After, which aired between 2010 and 2012. She rejoined RHONY for Season 7 and left the hit Bravo series once again after Season 11 in 2019.

