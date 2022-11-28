Read full article on original website
Pauly DelVecchio Confirms Angelina Pivarnick Is Engaged at His New Orleans Show
Angelina Pivarnick got engaged in New Orleans and Pauly DelVecchio let everyone know at his show on Friday, Nov. 11.
Who Is Vinny Guadagnino Dating? Everything to Know About the MTV Star’s Exes, Relationship Status
Off the market? Vinny Guadagnino, who made his Dancing with the Stars debut on the show’s season 31 premiere in September 2022, has been in the public eye ever since Jersey Shore premiered...
Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reveals Why She Would Never Let Her Kids Watch Jersey Shore
Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi opens up about whether she’d want her children watching her on Jersey Shore. The reality star, known for her over-the-top personality on the MTV series, seems to want to shield her children from her past before she was a mother. In an interview with People, the 34-year-old shared her thoughts and noted […] The post Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reveals Why She Would Never Let Her Kids Watch Jersey Shore appeared first on Reality Tea.
Moving On! NeNe Leakes' Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh Files To Divorce Estranged Wife Who Sued Former 'RHOA' Star
Talk about a mess! NeNe Leakes' longtime boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh, finally filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh, after she sued The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum for allegedly ruining their marriage. Article continues below advertisement. According to court documents, the businessman cited their date of separation as...
Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby Still Together? Spoilers Revealed
Reality TV love story. Bachelor in Paradise couple Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby met on the beaches of Mexico but will their romance stand the test of time? While this is Michael’s first...
‘RHONJ’: Bethenny Frankel Says Teresa Giudice Is ‘Mount Rushmore’ Face of ‘Housewives’ Franchise
Bethenny Frankel from 'RHONY' explains why Teresa Giudice from 'RHONJ' is her 'Mount Rushmore' face of the 'Housewives' franchise.
‘RHOA’ Alum Apollo Nida is Returning to Reality TV Alongside Falynn Pina
Apollo Nida appeared on 'RHOA' for five seasons before his split from Phaedra Parks took center stage. He's in another relationship that he's been public with for a few years.
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Fans Think Gabby Windey May Have a New Beau
Some Dancing with the Stars fans think they might see romance brewing between contestants Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino. Windey recently split from fiancé Erich Schwer, whom she met on The Bachelorette. ‘DWTS’ Fans Talk Gabby Windey, Vinny Guadagnino Romance. Several fans have taken to the DWTS Reddit...
Nick Lachey Accused of Dragging Ex-Wife Jessica Simpson During ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Reunion
If there’s one thing we learned from Love Is Blind Season 3, it’s that men just don’t know when to stop talking. And this time it wasn’t a contestant, it was Nick Lachey, who co-hosts the Netflix reality series with his “second wife” Vanessa Lachey (née Milano).
The Hollywood Gossip
Mike and Lauren Sorrentino Reveal Gender of Baby #2: Which Type of Situation Will It Be?
Mike and Lauren Sorrentino have some very exciting news to share. On Wednesday, the Jersey Shore cast member and his wife confirmed that they are expecting a baby in January — and also confirmed whether it will be a boy or a girl. Are you ready to find out?
bravotv.com
Cynthia Bailey Dazzled in a Black Lace Jovani Dress for Porsha Williams’ Wedding
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum looked stunning for her former castmate’s wedding to Simon Guobadia. Porsha Williams’ wedding to Simon Guobadia over the weekend definitely brought out all the stars. Chief among them included several of The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s former castmates, including Drew Sidora, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and Kandi Burruss, who rocked a sparkling black sleeveless gown for the occasion, pairing the look with long black opera gloves.
Andy Cohen Explains Cutting Lisa Rinna’s Receipts From The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion
There was drama galore at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, and much of it centered on Lisa Rinna. Rinna and Kathy Hilton’s bitter feud about Aspen was the highlight of the RHOBH reunion. Kathy called Rinna “the biggest bully in Hollywood.” Sutton Stracke asked Rinna why she was “brutal” to her all season. […] The post Andy Cohen Explains Cutting Lisa Rinna’s Receipts From The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
TMZ.com
Minka Kelly Holds Hands with Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds, Definitely Dating
Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds are certainly more than friends ... holding hands and enjoying each other's company while out on a walk. The actress and the Imagine Dragons frontman were spotted out in Los Angeles Sunday, and if it wasn't clear before -- you can definitely tell they're dating.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Reunion: Sierra Jackson Says Michael Allio Kissed Her ‘3 Times’ After Breakup
Sierra Jackson comes to the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 reunion with allegations about Michael Allio. Here's what she says.
TMZ.com
Casey Anthony Rocking Out with Steel Panther Amid New Controversial Doc
Casey Anthony, who was once accused of killing her daughter, seems to be dancing through all the drama without a care in the world ... ahead of her controversial documentary, as evidenced in a newly surfaced video. The formerly accused and acquitted killer was spotted letting her hair down, and...
The Hollywood Gossip
Briana DeJesus Dumps Much Older Boyfriend Bobby Scott: Sorry I Got You Fired!
Back in July, Briana DeJesus was involved in a minor scandal involving her new romance. Briana was dating a man named Bobby Scott, and while fans focused on the fact that there was a pretty significant age gap between the couple, their involvement turned out to have far-reaching implications for a totally unrelated reason.
As Kelly Bensimon Prepares to Return for ‘RHONY: Legacy’ Let’s Revisit Her Outrageous Behavior on ‘Scary Island’
As Bravo attempts to save ‘RHONY’ after a disastrous season 13, they have reportedly asked Kelly Bensimon to return for ‘Legacy.’
Tamra Judge Allegedly Said She Hates Ramona Singer
“She’s a piece of sh-t. She’s trash,” spoken ever so eloquently by Tamra Judge. While out at dinner in New York City with Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow, Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra was caught allegedly sharing how she really felt about Real Housewives of New York original, Ramona Singer. According to Page Six, […] The post Tamra Judge Allegedly Said She Hates Ramona Singer appeared first on Reality Tea.
ETOnline.com
'Masked Singer' Sneak Peek: Jenny McCarthy & Ken Jeong Are Sure Snowstorm is a 'Housewives' Star (Exclusive)
Could a Real Housewives star be belting it out on The Masked Singer? Panelists Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy think they know exactly who the Snowstorm really is!. In this exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's Fright Night episode of Fox's hit reality singing competition series, Jenny makes a slew of guesses based on a clue about a monster in the Snowstorm's clue package.
Andy Cohen Reveals It’s ‘Unlikely’ We’ll See Bethenny Frankel On ‘RHONY’ Legacy (Exclusive)
Bethenny Frankel fans shouldn’t expect the Real Housewives of New York City legend to appear on the highly anticipated RHONY Legacy show that’s in the works. “I think you’re pretty unlikely [to see her],” Andy Cohen, 54, told HollywoodLife‘s Ali Stagnitta EXCLUSIVELY while promoting his FRESCA™ Mixed partnership, which is FRESCA’s new line of premium, pre-mixed cocktails. Bethenny, 52, starred on the show during its premiere season in 2008 and became a fan-favorite during her three-season run. She then left for her very own spinoff, Bethenny Ever After, which aired between 2010 and 2012. She rejoined RHONY for Season 7 and left the hit Bravo series once again after Season 11 in 2019.
