The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will host a public information meeting this week on ProPEL US 30. The study team is seeking input on the vision and scope for the planning studies, including local transportation needs and community priorities along the US 30 corridor from Valparaiso to the Indiana/Ohio state line, excluding the Fort Wayne bypass in northern Indiana. The upcoming local meeting will be at Oregon Davis School in Hamlet, 5-to-7 pm CST, open house beginning at 5 pm followed by a presentation at 6 pm, on Wednesday November 30th. Community members are invited to attend to learn more about the Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study and share comments, questions and concerns regarding long-term transportation solutions along US 30 in Marshall, Starke, LaPorte and Porter counties, INDOT said. Here is a link to the ProPEL US 30 website for more details.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO