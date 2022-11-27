Read full article on original website
ZDNet
The 38 best Cyber Monday deals at Costco still available
Costco is my go-to for great quality products, bulk savings, amazing deals, and snacks - there's just so many snacks. This year has been full of ups and downs and few of us have extra money to spend, so I've been keeping an eye on the best deals the retailer continues to offer all the way through Cyber Monday 2022 and beyond.
ZDNet
The 32 best Cyber Monday headphone deals
If your holiday season would get a lot happier with a pair of headphones to either blast or block out cheesy Christmas songs, look no further. While headphones and earbuds are essential accessories, their pricing can be more than practical. With Cyber Monday coming upon us, you may either want...
ZDNet
Too many marketing emails? Here's how to unsubscribe on Gmail, Outlook, and more
Three things are certain when the holiday season comes around: overeating, overspending, and my inbox being overcrowded with marketing emails from virtually every brand I've ever laid eyes on. With the Black Friday and Cyber Monday hubbub dying down, now is the best time to scan your inbox, discover what...
ZDNet
Setting up a new Android smartphone? Do these five things first
I'm setting up yet another Android smartphone for testing. Two, actually. One is the amazing Ulefone Power Armor 18T, which comes complete with a built-in Flir thermal camera, and the other is… well, I can't talk about the other one just yet. As the year draws to a close,...
ZDNet
HP Cyber Monday sale still available: Cheap monitors, Chromebooks, more
Black Friday and Cyber Monday have ended, but this week some US retailers are still promoting deals and discounts on a broad range of tech, gadgets, and gifts. One vendor taking this approach is HP. The PC giant has launched HP Cyber Week, a week-long sales event in the aftermath of Black Friday that includes substantial discounts on PCs, laptops, monitors, and more.
ZDNet
Garmin's new Index BPM is the blood pressure monitor that I've been waiting for
Regular readers know I typically have a Garmin GPS sports watch on my wrist and personally find the Garmin Connect ecosystem and smartphone application to be a favorite for tracking health, wellness, and workout data. The only thing missing from the models that I've wielded all these years is blood pressure monitoring, one of the most important health metrics to track and one that regular exercise and healthy eating can impact on a measurable level.
ZDNet
Kindle Scribe tips: 9 ways to get the most out of Amazon’s digital notebook
Amazon's newest Kindle is unlike any Kindle before it. First of all, its 10.2-inch e-ink display is giant. Second, it now comes with a pen that you can use on the Scribe's display to take notes, draw or highlight text. Amazon currently sells two different versions of the Scribe, one...
ZDNet
I saved $200 on an iPad Air for Cyber Monday, and it's not too late for you, either
It can be a common misconception thinking that buying refurbished is synonymous with buying old or unwanted. The reality is, refurbished products have gone through just as thorough, if not more so, of a verification process before going back into the box and on the shelf. Best Buy's Geek Squad Certified Refurbished products are the perfect way to ball on a budget. The price dropped at an all time low for Black Friday and Cyber Monday and is still on.
ZDNet
Smart sleepers: save $50 on the Soundcore Sleep A10 noise blocking earbuds
Sometimes, it's hard to fall asleep without external sounds or even with a white noise machine. You've added smart features to everything else, but how about your ears at bedtime? Right now, you can score specialized sleep earbuds for your sleep on sale. Originally $180, you can get the Soundcore Sleep A10 noise blocking sleep earbuds for only $130 with a special code.
ZDNet
How to enable Energy Saver mode on Google Chrome (and why you should)
Google Chrome is known as a bit of a resource hog on pretty much every platform you run it on. In an attempt to make the browser a bit less of a drain on the batteries of portable devices, Google has rolled out a new feature called Energy Saver mode.
ZDNet
What are the best techy Advent calendars, and are they free?
Each year, the holidays return, ushering in an exciting time of festive celebration. Advent calendars have been a popular part of the holidays, allowing families and friends to count down until Christmas Day. Today, Advent calendars come in a variety of different forms, so it can be overwhelming when trying to find the perfect Advent calendar for you.
ZDNet
Amazon's 'Create with Alexa' highlights the intersection of AI and creativity
Bedtime stories have always been essential to a child's bedtime routine. It's a time for a child to expand their imagination and vocabulary and is the perfect opportunity for a child and parent to bond. On Monday, Amazon introduced a new way to experience bedtime stories. Create with Alexa is...
ZDNet
I tried out Solo Stove's Pi pizza oven on some tough customers. There were audible gasps
Can a pizza oven be an engineering wonder? Loaded with peripherals like an easy-leaning, all-weather shelter and a space-aged pizza peel, the Solo Stove Pi proves it can be. Made by the folks who revolutionized the campfire (no, really, Solo Stove's self-contained fire ring is amazing), the Pi oven comes in two fuel configurations, propane and wood. The cartridge-style swappable burner is a marvel and makes switching between them a breeze.
ZDNet
Lenovo's IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook proves hardware isn't what's holding back cloud gaming
Gaming Chromebooks and cloud gaming share something: they're both in their infancy. Cloud gaming's had slightly longer to develop, but with giants like Google still failing to "get it right" (RIP Stadia), its clear that it's still undergoing some growing pains. Nonetheless, its huge, singular potential makes many tech manufacturers and service providers more than willing to ride out the storm to stake a claim in cloud gaming's early days.
ZDNet
Google: After using Rust, we slashed Android memory safety vulnerabilities
Google's decision to use Rust for new code in Android in order to reduce memory-related flaws appears to be paying off. Memory safety vulnerabilities in Android have been more than halved -- a milestone that coincides with Google's switch from C and C++ to the memory-safe programming language, Rust. This...
ZDNet
AI challenger Cerebras unveils 'pay-per-model' AI cloud service with Cirrascale, Jasper
Artificial intelligence computer maker Cerebras Systems, which has built chips and computers, and now makes super-computers dedicated to speeding up deep learning, on Tuesday announced services to speed the use of very large language models that are becoming increasing popular for not only research but also commercial use. "We believe...
ZDNet
What is the best cable management and cord storage, and is it ventilated?
There is nothing worse than messy cables and cords. They can easily become a hazard both at home and at work, whether you have a ton of wires at your computer desk or more bundled by the entertainment center. You need something to collect and store all these wayward wires,...
ZDNet
Don't waste your money on these Apple products: December 2022 edition
It's been a busy year for Apple, with the company updating pretty much everything, from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro. So much new stuff to get excited over, all ready to empty your wallet over the holiday period. That said, there...
ZDNet
How to add a quick-access app launcher to the MacOS dock
The MacOS desktop interface is very user-friendly and makes it easy to work with your applications. With each iteration of the desktop, it gets better and better. Those of you who've been working with MacOS for a while have probably grown accustomed to using a combination of dock icons and Launchpad to open your installed applications.
ZDNet
How to add a credit card as a Bitwarden vault item and why you should
Bitwarden is one of many password managers on the market, most of which include a bevy of features. As more and more people start using a password manager in their daily life, the creators of the tools add extra features to make them more appealing. The best password manager: Business...
