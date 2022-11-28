ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino, CA

Women Arrested in Ukiah with Stolen Credit Cards and Drugs

Two women have been arrested in Ukiah after allegedly having drugs in their motel room and using a stolen credit card. On Saturday, a woman reported that a credit card and other items were stolen from her unlocked car on Grove Avenue. Police followed credit card activity at three businesses and found surveillance footage of the two suspects. They then went to Walmart on Airport Park Boulevard after the credit card was used again. That’s where they arrested Angela Rivera and Veronica Orozco. The women were found carrying 6 grams of methamphetamine, plus four bank cards and a California driver’s license that each had different names. Police searched their motel room at the Sunrise Inn and found shaved keys for stealing vehicles, a rifle, shotgun ammunition and narcotics that included small amounts of meth, heroin, fentanyl pills, and oxycodone pills.
UKIAH, CA
Theft Of Mail, Arguing On The Beach – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.28.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah.
FORT BRAGG, CA
Theft Of Packages, Male In Pickup Truck – Ukiah Police Logs 11.28.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah.
UKIAH, CA
Found Firearm, Trespassing Inside Store – Ukiah Police Logs 11.25.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah.
UKIAH, CA
[UPDATE: Located]Search Underway for At-Risk Elderly Woman in Ukiah

Jane Jenkins was last seen today (11-26-22) at 4:00 PM in the area of Motel 6 North located in the 1300 block of North State Street in Ukiah, California. Jenkins is described as being a 61-year-old...
UKIAH, CA
Willits Police Arrest Felon for Alleged Possession of Meth and Flare Gun

On November 15th, 2022 at about 4:33pm, Willits PD (WPD) Officers stopped a vehicle in the...
WILLITS, CA
The Community Foundation Awards $208,000 to Mendocino County Animal Welfare Organizations

In November, the Community Foundation of Mendocino County awarded $208,000 in local grants to support animal welfare through its non-competitive Animal Welfare Grant Program. The Animal Welfare Grant Program provides financial support for organizations that care for...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Mendocino County’s Emergency Room Wait Times Increase as Patients Seek Care from Winter Illnesses

Cold and flu season has begun early in Mendocino County and emergency rooms across the county are seeing very long wait times for care as a result. To reduce the burden on overwhelmed emergency room staff, Public Health recommends the following guidance for deciding whether to go to the emergency room:
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Unknown Ag Water Demand, Water District Consolidation Going Forward, Potter Valley Project—Highlights of the Redwood Valley County Water District Board Meeting

The Redwood Valley County Water District Board of Directors met on November 17, 2022 at 5:00 pm at the District Office, 151 Laws Avenue, Ukiah, with a Zoom option available. The following directors were present: Ken Todd, Bree Klotter, and Adam Gaska, along with General Manager Jared Walker and Office Manager Liz Patton. Board President Tom Schoeneman was absent.
UKIAH, CA

