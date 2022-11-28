Read full article on original website
Lake County News
Realtors association says local real estate inventory growing, with fewer buyers
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County real estate market is continuing to slow down but remains a sellers market, according to the latest report from the Lake County Association of Realtors. Over the month of October, the total homes sold through the multiple listing service last month totaled...
mendofever.com
The Community Foundation Awards $208,000 to Mendocino County Animal Welfare Organizations
The following is a press release from the Community Foundation of Mendocino County:. In November, the Community Foundation of Mendocino County awarded $208,000 in local grants to support animal welfare through its non-competitive Animal Welfare Grant Program. The Animal Welfare Grant Program provides financial support for organizations that care for...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma Clean Power CEO gets a charge out of changing consumer energy habits
Geof Syphers is highly charged when he talks clean energy. As CEO of Santa Rosa-based Sonoma Clean Power, Syphers has a personal and professional mission to get more people to use renewable energy, while being as carbon-free as possible. Sonoma Clean Power (SCP) provides residential and commercial service to Sonoma...
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Museum Partners with Roots of Motive Power for Holiday Happenings
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. In collaboration with the Roots of Motive Power Holiday Express Event, the Mendocino County Museum will have extended hours on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., offer FREE Admission, and invite the public to enjoy our exhibits and festive activities.
mendofever.com
Mendocino, Sonoma, Lake, and Humboldt County Tribes Recieve State Funding to ‘Prevent and End Homelessness’
The following is a press release issued by the Office of California State Governor Gavin Newsom:. Governor Gavin Newsom today announced $47 million in new funding for California tribal nations to support their efforts to prevent and end homelessness and meet the housing and services needs of their communities. The...
mendofever.com
Unknown Ag Water Demand, Water District Consolidation Going Forward, Potter Valley Project—Highlights of the Redwood Valley County Water District Board Meeting
The Redwood Valley County Water District Board of Directors met on November 17, 2022 at 5:00 pm at the District Office, 151 Laws Avenue, Ukiah, with a Zoom option available. The following directors were present: Ken Todd, Bree Klotter, and Adam Gaska, along with General Manager Jared Walker and Office Manager Liz Patton. Board President Tom Schoeneman was absent.
The Mendocino Voice
Tis the season! Holiday events around Mendocino County
MENDOCINO Co., 11/30/22 – The holiday season is here which means festivities abound throughout Mendocino County. This month you can show off your artsy skills with Christmas crafts, enjoy wondrous light displays, snap a selfie with Santa, share a meal with your neighbors, or even sing holiday songs at karaoke. There’s no shortage of fun this holiday. Looking for holiday shopping markets and pop-ups? Check out our round-up here.
Lake County News
Downtown Kelseyville celebrates Christmas in the Country Dec. 2
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — Downtown Kelseyville will kick off the Christmas season this Friday with the annual Christmas in the Country and Parade of Lights. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Christmas in Toyland.”. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the merchant open house. At...
mendofever.com
Alonzo B. ‘Burl’ Kendall: ‘A Good Provider and a Calm and Caring Force’
MendoFever wants to provide a place for the community to honor those who have lived their lives and passed on. If you want to share the story of someone you love with the community, please send a photo and a written piece to matthewplafever@gmail.com. My father, Alonzo B. “Burl” Kendall...
mendofever.com
Theft Of Packages, Male In Pickup Truck – Ukiah Police Logs 11.28.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Mendocino County’s Emergency Room Wait Times Increase as Patients Seek Care from Winter Illnesses
The following is a press release issued by Mendocino County Public Health:. Cold and flu season has begun early in Mendocino County and emergency rooms across the county are seeing very long wait times for care as a result. To reduce the burden on overwhelmed emergency room staff, Public Health recommends the following guidance for deciding whether to go to the emergency room:
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Located]Search Underway for At-Risk Elderly Woman in Ukiah
The following is a post from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:. Jane Jenkins was last seen today (11-26-22) at 4:00 PM in the area of Motel 6 North located in the 1300 block of North State Street in Ukiah, California. Jenkins is described as being a 61-year-old...
mendofever.com
Found Firearm, Trespassing Inside Store – Ukiah Police Logs 11.25.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino County Public Health warns of long emergency room wait times due to flu season
MENDOCINO Co., 11/27/22 — Covid-19, influenza, and RSV are circulating at high rates around the country and flu season has arrived early on the North Coast, leading to significant increases in the numbers of infants and children visiting the emergency room. Mendocino County Public Health is warning residents that emergency rooms across the county are now experiencing long wait times for care, according to a press release issued Friday.
ksro.com
Women Arrested in Ukiah with Stolen Credit Cards and Drugs
Two women have been arrested in Ukiah after allegedly having drugs in their motel room and using a stolen credit card. On Saturday, a woman reported that a credit card and other items were stolen from her unlocked car on Grove Avenue. Police followed credit card activity at three businesses and found surveillance footage of the two suspects. They then went to Walmart on Airport Park Boulevard after the credit card was used again. That’s where they arrested Angela Rivera and Veronica Orozco. The women were found carrying 6 grams of methamphetamine, plus four bank cards and a California driver’s license that each had different names. Police searched their motel room at the Sunrise Inn and found shaved keys for stealing vehicles, a rifle, shotgun ammunition and narcotics that included small amounts of meth, heroin, fentanyl pills, and oxycodone pills.
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘It Was the Hardest Thing I’ve Ever Had to Do’: Singing Trees Owner Closes the Beloved Recovery Center After 31 Years Of Serving the Community
After more than three decades of helping people struggling with addiction, Singing Trees Recovery Center – a detox and rehabilitation facility nestled in the redwoods south of Garberville – permanently closed its doors last month, and the owners are planning to sell the property that has been in the family for decades.
mendofever.com
Theft Of Mail, Arguing On The Beach – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.28.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Man and Woman Allegedly Ditch Daughter With Stranger and Take Off Into the Mendocino Headlands
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-22-2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a...
mendofever.com
One Vehicle Hits House, One Lands in Creek After Head-On Collision North of Laytonville
Two vehicles collided head-on this evening north of Laytonville resulting in one vehicle veering into a creek adjacent to Highway 101 and the other hitting a house near the roadside. Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page indicate initial reports came in around 9:48 p.m. The...
mendofever.com
DMT, Heroin, Oxycodone, Meth, Long Guns: Two Ukiah Women Arrested After Investigators Find Stockpile
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/26/2022, a 37-year-old female resident of Ukiah reported that someone had broken into her unlocked...
