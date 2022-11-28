She’s the gift that keeps on giving! After a rich and rewarding career in the Dallas ISD where she designed and implemented a model early childhood education for three and four year olds at the Jimmie Tyler Brashear Early Childhood Center; Evelyn Dickerson continued her life of service. She ended up at Paul Quinn College where her presence was felt by everyone who entered the campus. She has volunteered in numerous youth serving organizations including the United Negro College Fund, “Build a Home Library Program.” She is the Community Relations Outreach.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO