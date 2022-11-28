Read full article on original website
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Game-time decision
Gaudreau (illness) will be a game-time decision Monday against Vegas. Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Gaudreau didn't take part in the morning skate after skipping Sunday's practice. He has amassed seven goals and 20 points in 20 games this season.
Ducks in self-improvement mode after encouraging weekend in Portland
The Ducks have reached their most open stretch of the 2022-23 season. The team will play just one game over a near two-week period before things pick back up in the middle of December. It's during this stretch that growth is expected to be felt most. The 19th-ranked ball club...
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Gets closer to 1,000 points
Stamkos scored two goals and was credited with an assist during Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the host Sabres. Stamkos connected on a third-period goal to spark Monday's late rally and then capped the comeback with the 13th overtime tally of his career. The 32-year-old center remains two points shy of 1,000 points (493 goals, 505 assists) during his 943-game career. The future Hall of Famer has collected five multi-point efforts during his past seven outings (five goals, eight assists). Stamkos scored on both of his shots during Monday's comeback victory.
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Hits waivers
Stralman was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Stralman has been credited with three shots on goal, 10 blocks and 12 hits in eight games with Boston this season. Derek Forbort (finger) is close to a return to the lineup, so Stralman could be on his way to the AHL.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts season-high scoring effort
Murray accumulated 31 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 129-113 victory over the Rockets. Murray was highly efficient on the evening, knocking down a season-high 11 shots from the field despite a regular shot volume. Given that fact, it doesn't seem likely Murray will repeat Monday's effort consistently, though he does have numerous 20-plus point outings so far. Murray hasn't quite been on the same fanasy level as his last full season in 2020-21, but he has plenty of time to make up some ground and is certainly worthy of being rostered.
Oregon investigating after player punches Oregon State fan from behind following major upset
Oregon University is looking into an incident following Saturday's shocking loss to Oregon State which appeared to show linebacker DJ Johnson on video punching a fan from behind.
Pac-12 Basketball Preview: Arizona the Team to Beat
1. Arizona (6-0) Best player(s): Azuolas Tubelis (19.3 ppg, 8.0 rpg); Oumar Ballo (19.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg); Kerr Kriisa (15.3 ppg, 7.5 apg, 51.4% on 3-pointers) Pac-12 teams Arizona plays only once: Stanford, Colorado. Comment: Despite losing both of their all-conference players from last year (Bennedict Mathurin, Christian Koloko), the...
Mariners' Trevor Gott: Latches on with Seattle
Gott signed a one-year contract with the Mariners on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Gott will head to the West Coast after spending the 2022 campaign with Milwaukee. He served as one of the Brewers' most dependable arms during the 2022 season, finishing with a 4.14 ERA and 1.03 WHIP to go with a 44:12 K:BB across 45.2 innings. Gott is a much-needed addition for the Mariners, who have little veteran experience in the bullpen outside of Paul Sewald, Andrew Munoz and Diego Castillo.
Draisaitl, McDavid lead Oilers past slumping Blackhawks 5-4
CHICAGO (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, helping the Edmonton Oilers top the slumping Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Wednesday night for their third straight win. Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Mattias Janmark each had a goal and an assist as Edmonton improved to 2-0 in Chicago this season. Brett Kulak had two assists, and Stuart Skinner made 21 saves. The Blackhawks lost their eighth consecutive game and dropped to 2-10-4 in their last 16 overall. Max Domi had two goals, and MacKenzie Entwistle and Boris Katchouk also scored. McDavid got Edmonton some breathing room when he skated past Chicago defenseman Jack Johnson at the blue line and beat Arvid Soderblom stick side, making it 3-1 with his team-best 18th goal 1:18 into the third period.
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Still no official return timeline
Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before Monday's loss to the Raptors that the team has "not put a specific date" on Rubio's (knee) potential return but added, "he is continuing to take steps and has a doctor's appointment coming up soon to see how everything is healing," Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Mixed results on SNF
Brown caught four of six targets for 46 yards and a touchdown Sunday, but he also lost a fumble in a 40-33 win over Green Bay. Brown converted a short catch for a score -- his seventh of the campaign -- to help offset an early turnover in an eventual shootout victory. Overall, it was a step in the right direction after the star wideout produced just 67 yards and no scores over his last two contests. Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders did the heavy lifting against the Packers' porous rush defense (300 combined rushing yards), but Brown and the passing attack may need to flip that script against the Titans' far-superior defensive front Sunday.
Josh Johnson: Leaving Lions' practice squad
Detroit cut Johnson from its practice squad Tuesday. In a corresponding move, cornerback Jarren Williams was signed to the practice squad. The 23-year-old wideout out of Tulsa will now need to seek another opportunity elsewhere. He has yet to play an NFL snap.
Orioles' Seth Johnson: Eyeing late-season return
Johnson (elbow) said Tuesday that he will start his throwing program in mid-January with the goal of pitching in rehab games in the minors in August, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. "Pretty much I can do everything except for actually throwing a baseball or throwing medicine balls. As far as upper-body lifts, I'm pretty much cleared for all that stuff," Johnson said. "I'm hoping to be able to pitch by next August, maybe in some Complex League games."
Pirates' Lewin Diaz: Bumped off 40-man roster
The Pirates designated Diaz for assignment Wednesday. He'll cede his spot on the 40-man roster to another first baseman/designated hitter in Carlos Santana, who finalized a one-year deal with Pittsburgh on Monday. Though a rebuilding Pirates squad looked to be a good spot for the 26-year-old Diaz to potentially play regularly in 2023 and make good on his prospect pedigree, Pittsburgh ultimately won't give him that opportunity. Over multiple stints in the big leagues with the Marlins across each of the three seasons, Diaz produced a .244 wOBA in 343 plate appearances.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Wednesday
McCollum (COVID-19 protocols) has cleared protocols and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to conditioning, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. McCollum has missed the past three games while in protocols, prompting Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see more action. If McCollum returns Wednesday,...
Packers' AJ Dillon: Hits pay dirt on SNF
Dillon rushed eight times for 64 yards and a touchdown and caught three of four targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 40-33 loss to Philadelphia. Dillon and Aaron Jones (15 touches for 99 yards and a score) literally carried the Packers offense in a heated primetime battle against the top contender in the NFC. It was the 24-year-old's first touchdown since Week 1, which seems low given his size (6-foot, 247 pounds) and bruising running style. Aaron Jones is still the lead back in Green Bay, but his backup has received double-digit touches in four of the last five contests while serving in a complementary role. Dillon will look to build off of his best game of the 2022 season in a soft matchup against the Bears on Sunday.
Christon scores 15, Grambling downs Dartmouth 73-49
SAN ANTONIO (AP) Cameron Christon's 15 points helped Grambling defeat Dartmouth 73-49 on Monday night. Christon added seven rebounds for the Tigers (4-3). Virshon Cotton scored 15 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Carte'Are Gordon shot 5 of 12 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding 11 rebounds.
No. 6 Baylor, No. 14 Gonzaga clash in rematch of 2021 title game
The two teams that played in the 2021 national championship game will be on the same floor Friday night when No. 14 Gonzaga faces No. 6 Baylor in the Peacock Classic at Sioux Falls, S.D. One of the squads will receive their third loss of the season in the high-stakes...
WATCH: Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield are introduced as starters in return to Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — The Indiana Pacers are in Sacramento tonight to battle the Kings. It's the first time that Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield have returned to Sacramento since the Kings and Pacers made a big trade in February — Haliburton and Hield, along with Tristan Thompson, went to Indiana while Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, and Jeremy Lamb went to Sacramento.
Kennedy Brooks: Leaving Eagles' practice squad
Philadelphia cut Brooks from its practice squad Tuesday. After joining the Eagles as an undrafted free agent ahead of Week 1, the rookie will now have to seek another opportunity elsewhere. The back was very productive in three seasons at Oklahoma, so he should draw at least some interest around the league.
