Dillon rushed eight times for 64 yards and a touchdown and caught three of four targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 40-33 loss to Philadelphia. Dillon and Aaron Jones (15 touches for 99 yards and a score) literally carried the Packers offense in a heated primetime battle against the top contender in the NFC. It was the 24-year-old's first touchdown since Week 1, which seems low given his size (6-foot, 247 pounds) and bruising running style. Aaron Jones is still the lead back in Green Bay, but his backup has received double-digit touches in four of the last five contests while serving in a complementary role. Dillon will look to build off of his best game of the 2022 season in a soft matchup against the Bears on Sunday.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO