Saint Paul, MN

Wichita Eagle

Top Five Tradeable Assets on the Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks have been one of the NHL’s biggest disappointments this season – their current record of 6-15-1 is the worst in the entire league – and as a result, they’re almost assuredly going to begin dealing away non-core assets to the highest bidder before the trade deadline.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Gets closer to 1,000 points

Stamkos scored two goals and was credited with an assist during Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the host Sabres. Stamkos connected on a third-period goal to spark Monday's late rally and then capped the comeback with the 13th overtime tally of his career. The 32-year-old center remains two points shy of 1,000 points (493 goals, 505 assists) during his 943-game career. The future Hall of Famer has collected five multi-point efforts during his past seven outings (five goals, eight assists). Stamkos scored on both of his shots during Monday's comeback victory.
FOX Sports

Sabres withstand Red Wings' rally, win 5-4 in shootout

DETROIT (AP) — Jack Quinn scored the only goal in a shootout, Dylan Cozens had the second two-goal game of his career and the Buffalo Sabres held off the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night. Mattias Samuelsson got his first career goal for the Sabres, who squandered a...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Mattias Samuelsson’s Value Shown in Return to Sabres Lineup

While he has only been with the Buffalo Sabres for a short period of time, Mattias Samuelssons ’ impact on the team cannot be questioned. The former second-round pick has become one of the more impressive and important players throughout the organization. His on-ice chemistry with Rasmus Dahlin and overall strong defensive play makes him one of the most crucial pieces of the team currently, and he will be moving forward too. His role will continue to grow, and having him locked into the lineup for the next seven years will be crucial to the Sabres’ future success.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Winnipeg hosts Colorado following Dubois' 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (9-4-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Colorado Avalanche after Pierre-Luc Dubois scored two goals in the Jets' 7-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks. Winnipeg is 9-4-1 overall with a 7-2-0 record in...
COLORADO STATE
Yardbarker

Sabres’ Interest in Chychrun Could Be Risky

While fans and media have been speculating about a possible Jakob Chychrun trade for some time, the Buffalo Sabres have emerged as a dark horse landing spot for the defenseman according to Jeff Marek of Sportsnet . Chychrun, currently part of the Arizona Coyotes, missed the start of the season due to a wrist injury and made his season debut this past week. Through his first four games, he has already tallied a goal and two assists.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Sabres’ “Kid Line” is Ready to Break Out

The Buffalo Sabres have had a turbulent November, but the one thing that has been going well is the offensive production. They have scored 81 goals this season, which is good for fifth in the league, but the bulk of that offense has come from a select few players. They need to find a balance to spread out the scoring, and recently, they have been getting exactly that from their “kid line” of Dylan Cozens, Jack Quinn, and JJ Peterka.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts season-high scoring effort

Murray accumulated 31 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 129-113 victory over the Rockets. Murray was highly efficient on the evening, knocking down a season-high 11 shots from the field despite a regular shot volume. Given that fact, it doesn't seem likely Murray will repeat Monday's effort consistently, though he does have numerous 20-plus point outings so far. Murray hasn't quite been on the same fanasy level as his last full season in 2020-21, but he has plenty of time to make up some ground and is certainly worthy of being rostered.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Martin Kaut: Dealing with illness

Kaut (illness) won't make the trip to Winnipeg for Tuesday's game, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Kaut will be out for at least one contest as a result, but could join the team at some point this week if he's feeling better. Colorado brought up Jean-Luc Foudy from the minors Monday as Kaut's replacement.
BOULDER, CO
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Devils’ 5-3 Win vs. the Rangers – 11/28/22

On Nov. 28 the New Jersey Devils secured a comeback victory against the New York Rangers and earned their spot at the top of the league standings accumulating 38 points in 23 games. Additionally, they became the first team in NHL history to win 13 games in the month of November.
NEWARK, NJ

