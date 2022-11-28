Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Top Five Tradeable Assets on the Anaheim Ducks
The Anaheim Ducks have been one of the NHL’s biggest disappointments this season – their current record of 6-15-1 is the worst in the entire league – and as a result, they’re almost assuredly going to begin dealing away non-core assets to the highest bidder before the trade deadline.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Gets closer to 1,000 points
Stamkos scored two goals and was credited with an assist during Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the host Sabres. Stamkos connected on a third-period goal to spark Monday's late rally and then capped the comeback with the 13th overtime tally of his career. The 32-year-old center remains two points shy of 1,000 points (493 goals, 505 assists) during his 943-game career. The future Hall of Famer has collected five multi-point efforts during his past seven outings (five goals, eight assists). Stamkos scored on both of his shots during Monday's comeback victory.
FOX Sports
Sabres withstand Red Wings' rally, win 5-4 in shootout
DETROIT (AP) — Jack Quinn scored the only goal in a shootout, Dylan Cozens had the second two-goal game of his career and the Buffalo Sabres held off the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night. Mattias Samuelsson got his first career goal for the Sabres, who squandered a...
Yardbarker
Mattias Samuelsson’s Value Shown in Return to Sabres Lineup
While he has only been with the Buffalo Sabres for a short period of time, Mattias Samuelssons ’ impact on the team cannot be questioned. The former second-round pick has become one of the more impressive and important players throughout the organization. His on-ice chemistry with Rasmus Dahlin and overall strong defensive play makes him one of the most crucial pieces of the team currently, and he will be moving forward too. His role will continue to grow, and having him locked into the lineup for the next seven years will be crucial to the Sabres’ future success.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings prediction, pick, odds: Struggling Sabres aim to bounce back
The losses have piled up for the Buffalo Sabres, but the most recent defeat was particularly galling. Buffalo squandered a two-goal lead in the final six minutes of regulation, then lost in overtime to Tampa Bay 6-5 on Monday. The Sabres will try to end the month on a winning...
Detroit Red Wings' David Perron excited to play with Tyler Bertuzzi. Here's why
Derek Lalonde made a few changes to his lines as the Detroit Red Wings try to start another winning streak. One of the new looks at Tuesday's practice, as the Wings prepared to host the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday, had David Perron on a line with Tyler Bertuzzi (and Michael Rasmussen at center). Perron was enthusiastic about the possiblities.
FOX Sports
Winnipeg hosts Colorado following Dubois' 2-goal game
Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (9-4-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Colorado Avalanche after Pierre-Luc Dubois scored two goals in the Jets' 7-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks. Winnipeg is 9-4-1 overall with a 7-2-0 record in...
NHL
Sharpen Up: November 28, 2022 | Sabres in action against Tampa tonight
The Buffalo Sabres host the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight as they open up a four-game week. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage on MSG kicking things off at 6:30. Tickets are on sale now. Here's what you need to know. Last week's...
Yardbarker
Sabres’ Interest in Chychrun Could Be Risky
While fans and media have been speculating about a possible Jakob Chychrun trade for some time, the Buffalo Sabres have emerged as a dark horse landing spot for the defenseman according to Jeff Marek of Sportsnet . Chychrun, currently part of the Arizona Coyotes, missed the start of the season due to a wrist injury and made his season debut this past week. Through his first four games, he has already tallied a goal and two assists.
Yardbarker
Stats, standings, and predictions for the start of the Abbotsford Canucks’ six-game homestand
The Abbotsford Canucks’ six-game Canadian road trip started poorly, got better, then finished worse. After splitting their series against the Laval Rocket and Toronto Marlies, the Farm visited the Calgary Wranglers, where they played out two games that finished almost identically to our prediction in last week’s preview!
Yardbarker
Sabres’ “Kid Line” is Ready to Break Out
The Buffalo Sabres have had a turbulent November, but the one thing that has been going well is the offensive production. They have scored 81 goals this season, which is good for fifth in the league, but the bulk of that offense has come from a select few players. They need to find a balance to spread out the scoring, and recently, they have been getting exactly that from their “kid line” of Dylan Cozens, Jack Quinn, and JJ Peterka.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts season-high scoring effort
Murray accumulated 31 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 129-113 victory over the Rockets. Murray was highly efficient on the evening, knocking down a season-high 11 shots from the field despite a regular shot volume. Given that fact, it doesn't seem likely Murray will repeat Monday's effort consistently, though he does have numerous 20-plus point outings so far. Murray hasn't quite been on the same fanasy level as his last full season in 2020-21, but he has plenty of time to make up some ground and is certainly worthy of being rostered.
NHL
Lidstrom talks transition to new role with Red Wings in Q&A with NHL.com
DETROIT -- Imagine reading a scouting report, looking at the byline and seeing the name Nicklas Lidstrom. "I read his reports now," said Hakan Andersson, the Detroit Red Wings' director of European scouting. "And they're really good, I have to say." Of course they are. There is a reason Lidstrom...
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Martin Kaut: Dealing with illness
Kaut (illness) won't make the trip to Winnipeg for Tuesday's game, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Kaut will be out for at least one contest as a result, but could join the team at some point this week if he's feeling better. Colorado brought up Jean-Luc Foudy from the minors Monday as Kaut's replacement.
Wheeler nets hat trick, Hellebuyck and Jets blank Avs 5-0
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Blake Wheeler had three goals and an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves and the Winnipeg Jets routed the Colorado Avalanche 5-0 on Tuesday night. “No, it’s not just another game,” Jets coach Rick Bowness said. “I think the message we’re trying to send here...
Yardbarker
3 Takeaways From Devils’ 5-3 Win vs. the Rangers – 11/28/22
On Nov. 28 the New Jersey Devils secured a comeback victory against the New York Rangers and earned their spot at the top of the league standings accumulating 38 points in 23 games. Additionally, they became the first team in NHL history to win 13 games in the month of November.
