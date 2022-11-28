Read full article on original website
Related
theScore
Kings place $15M goalie Petersen on waivers
The Los Angeles Kings placed goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers Wednesday. The struggling netminder is in the first season of a three-year, $15-million contract he signed in September 2021. He's due a $4-million signing bonus next summer and will earn $6 million in salary during the final year of the contract in 2024-25.
Detroit Red Wings' David Perron excited to play with Tyler Bertuzzi. Here's why
Derek Lalonde made a few changes to his lines as the Detroit Red Wings try to start another winning streak. One of the new looks at Tuesday's practice, as the Wings prepared to host the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday, had David Perron on a line with Tyler Bertuzzi (and Michael Rasmussen at center). Perron was enthusiastic about the possiblities.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Game-time decision
Gaudreau (illness) will be a game-time decision Monday against Vegas. Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Gaudreau didn't take part in the morning skate after skipping Sunday's practice. He has amassed seven goals and 20 points in 20 games this season.
Takeaways as Devils bury Rangers 5-3, move to 1st place in NHL
Vitek Vanecek stared down at the crease as rival fans jeered behind him. In the Devils’ rivalry game vs. the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, forward Mika Zibanejad gave New York a 2-0 lead off a tip-in shot just three minutes into the night. The Rangers were still angry from their blown-lead loss to the Oilers on Saturday, so they controlled early momentum.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Gets closer to 1,000 points
Stamkos scored two goals and was credited with an assist during Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the host Sabres. Stamkos connected on a third-period goal to spark Monday's late rally and then capped the comeback with the 13th overtime tally of his career. The 32-year-old center remains two points shy of 1,000 points (493 goals, 505 assists) during his 943-game career. The future Hall of Famer has collected five multi-point efforts during his past seven outings (five goals, eight assists). Stamkos scored on both of his shots during Monday's comeback victory.
NBC Sports
Bruins-Lightning takeaways: Taylor Hall lifts B's to 13th straight home win
BOSTON -- The Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning are two of the best teams in the NHL's Eastern Conference, and they played an exciting, hard-fought game Tuesday night at TD Garden. It was the kind of hockey that makes you wish for seven playoff games between these teams in May.
FOX Sports
Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Wednesday
McCollum (COVID-19 protocols) has cleared protocols and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to conditioning, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. McCollum has missed the past three games while in protocols, prompting Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see more action. If McCollum returns Wednesday,...
Yardbarker
Islanders Weekly: Parise & Sorokin Shine During Win Streak
The New York Islanders head into December in one of the top three spots in the Metropolitan Division. They got there despite a roller-coaster November that included come-from-behind victories, ugly losses, and questionable decision-making from up and down the lineup. The saving grace was their goaltending, led by Ilya Sorokin, and a forward group getting goals from the top nine, most notably elder statesman Zach Parise.
FOX Sports
Winnipeg hosts Colorado following Dubois' 2-goal game
Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (9-4-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Colorado Avalanche after Pierre-Luc Dubois scored two goals in the Jets' 7-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks. Winnipeg is 9-4-1 overall with a 7-2-0 record in...
Wheeler nets hat trick, Hellebuyck and Jets blank Avs 5-0
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Blake Wheeler had three goals and an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves and the Winnipeg Jets routed the Colorado Avalanche 5-0 on Tuesday night. “No, it’s not just another game,” Jets coach Rick Bowness said. “I think the message we’re trying to send here...
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Natural Regression Is Cruel but Necessary
The New York Rangers have been unable to maintain the magic of last season into 2022-23, struggling to hold leads, suffering from inconsistency and obviously lacking the confidence that carried them to within two wins of the Stanley Cup Final last spring. Surely, the time for serious soul-searching has arrived.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts season-high scoring effort
Murray accumulated 31 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 129-113 victory over the Rockets. Murray was highly efficient on the evening, knocking down a season-high 11 shots from the field despite a regular shot volume. Given that fact, it doesn't seem likely Murray will repeat Monday's effort consistently, though he does have numerous 20-plus point outings so far. Murray hasn't quite been on the same fanasy level as his last full season in 2020-21, but he has plenty of time to make up some ground and is certainly worthy of being rostered.
Yardbarker
Sabres’ Interest in Chychrun Could Be Risky
While fans and media have been speculating about a possible Jakob Chychrun trade for some time, the Buffalo Sabres have emerged as a dark horse landing spot for the defenseman according to Jeff Marek of Sportsnet . Chychrun, currently part of the Arizona Coyotes, missed the start of the season due to a wrist injury and made his season debut this past week. Through his first four games, he has already tallied a goal and two assists.
NHL
Lidstrom talks transition to new role with Red Wings in Q&A with NHL.com
DETROIT -- Imagine reading a scouting report, looking at the byline and seeing the name Nicklas Lidstrom. "I read his reports now," said Hakan Andersson, the Detroit Red Wings' director of European scouting. "And they're really good, I have to say." Of course they are. There is a reason Lidstrom...
CBS Sports
Angels' Chris Devenski: Inks deal with Angels
Devenski signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Monday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Devenski will receive another chance to get back on track after struggling to see consistent big-league action during his last three seasons. He's allowed 27 earned runs to go along with a 22:6 K:BB across 25.2 frames over his last three years in the big leagues, spending time in Houston, Arizona and Philadelphia. Per Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Devenski is set to compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster during spring training.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Trevor Gott: Latches on with Seattle
Gott signed a one-year contract with the Mariners on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Gott will head to the West Coast after spending the 2022 campaign with Milwaukee. He served as one of the Brewers' most dependable arms during the 2022 season, finishing with a 4.14 ERA and 1.03 WHIP to go with a 44:12 K:BB across 45.2 innings. Gott is a much-needed addition for the Mariners, who have little veteran experience in the bullpen outside of Paul Sewald, Andrew Munoz and Diego Castillo.
CBS Sports
Kennedy Brooks: Leaving Eagles' practice squad
Philadelphia cut Brooks from its practice squad Tuesday. After joining the Eagles as an undrafted free agent ahead of Week 1, the rookie will now have to seek another opportunity elsewhere. The back was very productive in three seasons at Oklahoma, so he should draw at least some interest around the league.
CBS Sports
Packers' AJ Dillon: Hits pay dirt on SNF
Dillon rushed eight times for 64 yards and a touchdown and caught three of four targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 40-33 loss to Philadelphia. Dillon and Aaron Jones (15 touches for 99 yards and a score) literally carried the Packers offense in a heated primetime battle against the top contender in the NFC. It was the 24-year-old's first touchdown since Week 1, which seems low given his size (6-foot, 247 pounds) and bruising running style. Aaron Jones is still the lead back in Green Bay, but his backup has received double-digit touches in four of the last five contests while serving in a complementary role. Dillon will look to build off of his best game of the 2022 season in a soft matchup against the Bears on Sunday.
Yardbarker
3 Takeaways From Devils’ 5-3 Win vs. the Rangers – 11/28/22
On Nov. 28 the New Jersey Devils secured a comeback victory against the New York Rangers and earned their spot at the top of the league standings accumulating 38 points in 23 games. Additionally, they became the first team in NHL history to win 13 games in the month of November.
Comments / 0