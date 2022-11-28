ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
The Independent

Hong Kong rejects US report saying it has entered ‘a new era of total control’ from Beijing

The Hong Kong administration "vehemently" refuted a report by a US congressional advisory panel that suggested that the city was under “a new era of control” from Beijing with a rubber-stamp legislature and diminishing freedoms.The city's administration under chief executive John Lee in a statement on Wednesday said the report "again made slandering remarks and ill-intentioned political attacks". It asked the US to stop “maliciously interfering” in the affairs of Hong Kong.A report released by the bipartisan US-China Economic and Security Review Commission highlighted that with Beijing's "handpicked chief executive now at the helm, China firmly controls all branches...
Washington Examiner

Macron chooses China over the US, rebuking Biden's state visit honor

The struggle between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is the keystone geopolitical issue of our time. Whether the U.S. is able to preserve the post-1945 democratic international order, or whether China replaces said order with a Beijing-led mercantilist rule, will heavily determine global freedom and prosperity in the 21st century. Americans may soon fight and die over this contest. The support of U.S. allies in constraining China’s imperial excesses is thus absolutely critical.
nationalinterest.org

Why China Might Draw Singapore Into a Taiwan Fight

While Singapore houses U.S. military personnel, the nation maintains close ties with Beijing, and its role in a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan is uncertain. SINGAPORE—Singapore’s Sembawang area is quiet compared to the rest of the city-state. The glass, concrete, and mirror jungles of southern Singapore’s skyline are out of sight, miles to the south. In their place on the northern edge of the island are white stucco, black shuttered villas with wide lawns, and mango trees, where packs of monkeys cause a ruckus as they run through yards and over houses, testing the sturdiness of both trash bins and ceramic roof tiles. Old air raid shelters, long ago filled in and grassed over, also dot the neighborhood, testifying to Singapore’s World War II history. The irony of the shelters is that they saw little, if any, use in World War II; the Japanese conquest of the island was simply too quick.
BBC

China Covid: Shocking protests are huge challenge for China's leaders

Acts of dissent are not unusual in China. Over the years, sudden, local explosions of defiance have been triggered by a range of issues - from toxic pollution to illegal land grabs, or the mistreatment of a community member at the hands of the police. But this time it's different.
BBC

China plans 'crackdown' after Covid protests

China's top security agency has called for a crackdown on "hostile forces" after rare protests against Covid rules in Chinese cities at the weekend. Police officers have flooded now-empty protest sites, with some protesters saying police have contacted them to seek information on their whereabouts. Meanwhile the country's health officials...
americanmilitarynews.com

Thai police hold Chinese dissident after lone Bangkok protest against Xi Jinping

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Police in Bangkok have detained an exiled Chinese dissident who staged a lone street protest against Chinese leader Xi Jinping inspired by the “bridge man” protest in Beijing last month, RFA has learned. Veteran...
The Hill

Biden treads lightly in response to COVID protests in China

Correction: An earlier version of this report mischaracterized Biden administration officials’ criticism of China’s “zero-COVID” policy. President Biden is closely watching rare protests across China, but the White House has been cautious about expressing support for those speaking out against the Chinese government, which has moved quickly to stifle dissent.  White House press secretary Karine…
Washington Examiner

Biden under pressure to deliver stronger response to Chinese protests

President Joe Biden has been put in an uncomfortable position by the protests that have broken out in China over Chinese President Xi Jinping's "zero-COVID" policy weeks after the pair's first in-person meeting of Biden's term. Biden, who has framed his foreign policy as democracy vs. autocracy, is now being...
The Hill

Will Xi Jinping listen to the people?

When Deng Xiaoping took over in December 1978, at the Third Plenum of the Eleventh Chinese Communist Party Congress, he inherited a poor and ravaged China and implemented an ambitious political reform and economic opening program that called for collective leadership and term limits, with a strong Communist Party in the lead.

