WATCH: Xi Jinping's mask slips at G-20 as he is filmed reprimanding Justin Trudeau for leaking to the press
A visibly irate Chinese President Xi Jinping reprimanded Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for leaking to the press on the sidelines of the Group of 20 leaders summit Wednesday.
Protests erupt across China in unprecedented challenge to Xi Jinping's zero-Covid policy
Protests are erupting across China, including at universities and in Shanghai where hundreds chanted "Step down, Xi Jinping! Step down, Communist Party!" in an unprecedented show of defiance against the country's stringent and increasingly costly zero-Covid policy.
Hong Kong rejects US report saying it has entered ‘a new era of total control’ from Beijing
The Hong Kong administration "vehemently" refuted a report by a US congressional advisory panel that suggested that the city was under “a new era of control” from Beijing with a rubber-stamp legislature and diminishing freedoms.The city's administration under chief executive John Lee in a statement on Wednesday said the report "again made slandering remarks and ill-intentioned political attacks". It asked the US to stop “maliciously interfering” in the affairs of Hong Kong.A report released by the bipartisan US-China Economic and Security Review Commission highlighted that with Beijing's "handpicked chief executive now at the helm, China firmly controls all branches...
Washington Examiner
Macron chooses China over the US, rebuking Biden's state visit honor
The struggle between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is the keystone geopolitical issue of our time. Whether the U.S. is able to preserve the post-1945 democratic international order, or whether China replaces said order with a Beijing-led mercantilist rule, will heavily determine global freedom and prosperity in the 21st century. Americans may soon fight and die over this contest. The support of U.S. allies in constraining China’s imperial excesses is thus absolutely critical.
G20’s criticism of Russia shows the rise of a new Asian power. And it isn’t China
Hong Kong CNN — When world leaders at the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, issued a joint statement condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine, a familiar sentence stood out from the 1,186-page document. “Today’s era must not be of war,” it said, echoing what Indian Prime Minister...
nationalinterest.org
Why China Might Draw Singapore Into a Taiwan Fight
While Singapore houses U.S. military personnel, the nation maintains close ties with Beijing, and its role in a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan is uncertain. SINGAPORE—Singapore’s Sembawang area is quiet compared to the rest of the city-state. The glass, concrete, and mirror jungles of southern Singapore’s skyline are out of sight, miles to the south. In their place on the northern edge of the island are white stucco, black shuttered villas with wide lawns, and mango trees, where packs of monkeys cause a ruckus as they run through yards and over houses, testing the sturdiness of both trash bins and ceramic roof tiles. Old air raid shelters, long ago filled in and grassed over, also dot the neighborhood, testifying to Singapore’s World War II history. The irony of the shelters is that they saw little, if any, use in World War II; the Japanese conquest of the island was simply too quick.
Biden's weakness on full display in Xi meeting – president no match for China's tyrant
President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met face-to-face on Monday in Bali. China's goal is world domination. It's not clear if President Biden understands Xi's intentions.
Videos Show CCP Forces Violently Crackdown on China Protests Against Xi
Chinese protesters are demanding Xi Jinping's resignation, a rare rebuke of Chinese leadership, despite escalating police violence.
'Violent' Response to China Protests Could Be End for Xi: Tiananmen Leader
Wang Dan told Newsweek that even if the Chinese Communist Party sends in armed troops like it did 33 years ago, "the end will be different from 1989."
Biden meets China's Xi Jinping at G-20 Summit in Indonesia, raises US concerns about Taiwan, Hong Kong, Putin
President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have met together Monday for the first time in person since Biden took office on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Indonesia, with Biden raising concerns about Beijing's "coercive and increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan," among other areas of tension, the White House says.
BBC
China Covid: Shocking protests are huge challenge for China's leaders
Acts of dissent are not unusual in China. Over the years, sudden, local explosions of defiance have been triggered by a range of issues - from toxic pollution to illegal land grabs, or the mistreatment of a community member at the hands of the police. But this time it's different.
BBC
China plans 'crackdown' after Covid protests
China's top security agency has called for a crackdown on "hostile forces" after rare protests against Covid rules in Chinese cities at the weekend. Police officers have flooded now-empty protest sites, with some protesters saying police have contacted them to seek information on their whereabouts. Meanwhile the country's health officials...
americanmilitarynews.com
Thai police hold Chinese dissident after lone Bangkok protest against Xi Jinping
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Police in Bangkok have detained an exiled Chinese dissident who staged a lone street protest against Chinese leader Xi Jinping inspired by the “bridge man” protest in Beijing last month, RFA has learned. Veteran...
Warning signs: inside the 2 December Guardian Weekly
China and the zero-Covid protests. Plus: humans versus nature at Cop15
Jiang Zemin, former leader who paved the way for China's rise, dies at 96
Jiang Zemin, the Chinese communist leader who paved the way for the country's emergence as a global superpower, has died, state-run Xinhua news agency announced Wednesday.
Jiang Zemin obituary
Chinese leader who oversaw economic growth and a stable relationship with the US, and encouraged his country to ‘enter the world’
Will Jiang Zemin Get a State Funeral in China?
China's former paramount leader died on Wednesday from multiple organ failure at age 96, the Chinese Communist Party said.
Biden treads lightly in response to COVID protests in China
Correction: An earlier version of this report mischaracterized Biden administration officials’ criticism of China’s “zero-COVID” policy. President Biden is closely watching rare protests across China, but the White House has been cautious about expressing support for those speaking out against the Chinese government, which has moved quickly to stifle dissent. White House press secretary Karine…
Washington Examiner
Biden under pressure to deliver stronger response to Chinese protests
President Joe Biden has been put in an uncomfortable position by the protests that have broken out in China over Chinese President Xi Jinping's "zero-COVID" policy weeks after the pair's first in-person meeting of Biden's term. Biden, who has framed his foreign policy as democracy vs. autocracy, is now being...
Will Xi Jinping listen to the people?
When Deng Xiaoping took over in December 1978, at the Third Plenum of the Eleventh Chinese Communist Party Congress, he inherited a poor and ravaged China and implemented an ambitious political reform and economic opening program that called for collective leadership and term limits, with a strong Communist Party in the lead.
