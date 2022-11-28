Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Nov. 30, 2022
Early voting for the Dec. 10 election is underway through Saturday, Dec. 3. Several Zachary offices are on the ballot, including city judge, mayor, chief of police and three council seats. Three constitutional amendments are on the ballot and depending on where residents are in the parish, other issues are on the ballot.
KTBS
Louisiana governor officially endorses Tarver for mayor
SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a big endorsement in the mayor’s race from the top democrat in the state on Tuesday for Sen. Greg Tarver. It was a packed house at the consortium venue on North Market Street for that announcement from Gov. John Bel Edwards. Politicians, community and religious leaders all gathered with him to support Tarver.
theadvocate.com
This publisher is seeking authors to write books based in south Louisiana
Jason P. Reed wants to spark a renaissance among modern fiction writers in south Louisiana. A native of Eunice and author of two novels set in Acadiana, Reed is now living in Belgium while employed as a civilian with the Department of Defense. But he’s noticed there is a curiosity among people in the U.S. and internationally about south Louisiana.
wbrz.com
Another high-ranking member of Mayor Broome's administration leaving
BATON ROUGE - A second high-ranking city-parish official is leaving Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's administration. Broome announced Wednesday that Darryl Gissel was leaving his post as Chief Administrative Officer. The city named its new CAO Wednesday afternoon, Major General Glenn Curtis, former commander of the Louisiana National Guard under governors...
NOLA.com
Lawsuit alleges Google broke Louisiana law in capturing residents' biometric data
Google Inc. is being sued in Louisiana over allegations that the online-search giant has been capturing and selling biometric data from residents in violation of the state's consumer protection and privacy law. Sandra Nomey, a retired hotel executive, and Nathan Bandaries, one of the lawyers bringing the case in Louisiana,...
KPLC TV
Amendment One on December ballot could impact who votes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Early voting is underway for the Dec. 10th election and many of you are asking what is the focus of Louisiana Amendment One. Amendment One deals with whether non U.S. citizens can vote in Louisiana. While it may seem like that’s already spelled out in Louisiana law, some argue there’s a loophole that needs to be closed.
theadvocate.com
City council could OK funds for second study of where to build a performing arts center
The Lafayette City Council could help pay for the costs of a national consultant to determine the best location for a new performing arts center. Council chair Nanette Cook is expected to introduce a resolution during a Dec. 6 meeting to help fund a study by New York-based James Lima Planning & Development to aid in the site selection process for the eventual replacement for the Heymann Center.
theadvocate.com
Hanley's Foods puts Baton Rouge in a national spotlight with its Sensation Salad Dressing
Richard Hanley Jr. didn’t know the Sensation Salad was a Baton Rouge thing. Though he grew up loving it, he didn't realize that bottled Sensation Salad dressing wasn't a thing. It’s true. If you wanted to make a Sensation Salad, you had to make it yourself. Lots of local...
theadvocate.com
Child Advocacy Services in the Felicianas honors Veronica London for 20 years of service
Child Advocacy Services recently celebrated Veronica London for her 20 years of service to children in East and West Feliciana parishes. London began working for Child Advocacy Services as an advocate coordinator in 2002 when the agency first began in Jackson. CAS services children and families in the community through...
brproud.com
7,500 boxes of groceries to be given to Baker community Dec. 10
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Thousands of boxes of groceries given by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be given to the Baker community next Saturday. City leaders said groceries will be given to community members, food pantries, churches and home delivery through the EBR Council of Aging. Those...
theadvocate.com
Letters: UNO students were right to reject football team
Will Sutton has become an election-results critic. Recently 70% of the University of New Orleans students who voted rejected adding football to the UNO athletic program. Sutton says they were wrong. And he questions the presumptive low turnout (only 30% of UNO students voted, while a 30% turnout in many Louisiana elections is considered substantial) as not reflecting real support for the proposal.
theadvocate.com
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette Mayor-President requests $48,000 raise, pushes raises for other top executives
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, who has come under fire for taking on extra jobs to supplement his Lafayette Consolidated Government salary, is seeking a $48,000 raise starting in 2024. He also is trying once again to give large pay raises to some of his top administrators, including the chief financial...
Baton Rouge voters to decide on continued law enforcement funding
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for support for the renewal of the parish-wide law enforcement district millage. This money is used for everyday operations, patrol operations, and school safety operations. East Baton Rouge Parish voters will have the opportunity to...
Golden Retriever Hailed a Hero, Protector After Leading First Responders to Missing Louisiana Girls
The dog that went missing with two Louisiana girls is now being recognized as a hero for protecting his family and aiding first responders.
KNOE TV8
New statewide program benefits local farmers and those in need
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new statewide program called ‘Greaux the Good’ is set to roll out in the spring of 2023. The program incentivises those utilizing food assistance programs to shop local instead of at big chain stores. Program Director, Chelsea Triche Jackson, says the program will...
theadvocate.com
Belle Chasse and Ponchatoula men cited for alleged hunting violations
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged migratory game bird violations Nov. 12 in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Richard Cotton, 63, of Belle Chasse, and Jeremy Cotton, 28, of Ponchatoula, for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area. Agents set up surveillance on...
BR church invites public to attend Christmas play
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge church is inviting the public to attend an upcoming Christmas play. The Jefferson United Methodist Church will host a performance of “Come to Bethlehem and See” at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. The play follows the birth of Jesus...
theadvocate.com
SafeSource Direct, British firm partner to bring more jobs to Broussard, offer vertical integration
Broussard-based SafeSource Direct has entered into an agreement with a British company that makes chemicals used in manufacturing personal protective equipment. Aquaspersions, whose products offer elasticity for disposable gloves, will establish operations near SafeSource’s campus in a 70,000-square-foot building in the Spanish Trail industrial park in St. Martin Parish by August, officials announced Wednesday. It will be the company’s first venture into the United States and is expected to create 25 jobs.
theadvocate.com
80 years after Pearl Harbor, Louisiana sailor to be buried: 'I couldn't help but shed tears'
Shirley Temple-Haymon, 81, was only three months old when her uncle was killed in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. She never knew him, but she watched her mother greet the mailman every day in hopes he’d have news about where Houston Temples was, and if they would ever have a proper burial for him.
