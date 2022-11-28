Joy Randels Prowess Group Chair and CEO Once Again Honored as Florida 500 Leader

Joy Randels, CEO & Chairwoman

Randels was selected as one of only 54 of Florida’s most influential executives in the Finance & Insurance category and one of five in venture capital.

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / — Prowess Group and New Market Partners, Founder, CEO, and Chairwoman Joy Randels has been named to Florida Trend Magazine’s prestigious Florida 500 list for the fifth consecutive year. The annual Florida 500 list honors the most influential business leaders in more than 60 economic sectors throughout the state. Randels was selected as one of only 54 of Florida’s most influential executives in the Finance & Insurance category and one of five in venture capital.

The Prowess Group was formed with a single purpose in mind, to help founders succeed. That mission drives the organization. The teams of both organizations are comprised of serial entrepreneurs ranging from GenX to GenZ who have beaten those odds and built highly successful businesses, not once but multiple times. With two IPOs and over $4 billion in successful exits, Randels gives credit to her cofounders and the technology they created that is used daily worldwide. “It is an honor to be among this list of exceptional leaders,” said Randels. “I am fortunate to lead a talented team dedicated to changing the world. We work diligently to help founders grow and scale their ventures, and it is very gratifying to see the achievements of our organization recognized.”

In her Florida 500 profile, Randels says : “We believe the greatest community impact is achieved by developing successful entrepreneurs.” More than 60 of her former employees are currently CEOs of their own companies. She acknowledges her admiration for two other bay area founders who have built multiple highly successful businesses as well, commenting, “Rob Brady and Kurt Long, serial entrepreneurs who have made a massive impact developing innovative technologies. They always act with integrity and give back to the community.”

The annual Florida 500 list, created by Florida Trend Magazine, is the product of a year-long research initiative by the editors, resulting in a personal, engaging look at the state’s most influential business leaders across major industries. The publication states, “The editorial selection of the 500 executives was based on extensive contacts in regional business circles, hundreds of interviews, and months of research, culminating in a highly selective biographical guide to the people who really run Florida. We look for individuals who appear to be the kind of people who others in their communities or industry sectors look to for leadership.”

The full Florida 500 list can be found at https://floridatrend500.com.

About The Prowess Group:

Prowess Group is a collective of highly skilled serial entrepreneurs. We are trusted advisors to entrepreneurs and their teams, leveraging our products, services, and programs to provide a catalyst for leaders who want to heighten personal and organizational performance. Our proprietary framework builds on practical skills developed through 25+ years of experience as CEOs building highly successful companies and leading through challenging transitions, public offerings, mergers, and acquisitions. We’ve worked with thousands of founders, including over 700 CEOs from seed stage through IPO, plus a few ‘grown-up’ tech companies. Our methodologies continue to break new ground and produce exceptional results. We believe that our work lies in unleashing human potential. To learn more, visit: www.theprowessgroup.com

