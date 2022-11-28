Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Billie Eilish’s relationship with Jessie Rutherford leaves fans saying yikes
After breaking it off with rapper Brandon Adams (known professionally as 7:AMP), influential singer-songwriter Billie Eilish began dating fellow singer Jessie Rutherford in October 2022. Rutherford is the lead vocalist of Californian rock band the Neighbourhood, comprising Rutherford, guitarists Jeremy Freedman and Zach Abels, and bassist Mikey Margot. Immediately after the announcement, Eilish and Rutherford’s relationship came under scrutiny from fans of the twenty-year-old and her alternative pop music.
webisjericho.com
Guns N’ Roses Singer Axl Rose Has Had Enough Of Drones
Guns N’ Roses has been on tour in Australia recently, and by all accounts, shows have been going great per usual. Singer Axl Rose, however, brought one issue to light when he released a statement calling out people who are using drones to get video footage. He tells them to take their “toys somewhere else.”
Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Stay In America Now After Previously Vowing To Move To The UK
Ozzy Osbourne has changed his mind. This summer, Ozzy and his wife Sharon revealed that they would be moving back to the United Kingdom, where they originate from. After being fired from The Talk, Sharon has found a new job with her friend Piers Morgan on a UK talk show. The family was also set to star in a new reality show called Home to Roost about their move back to the UK.
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Heartbreak: King Charles’ Wife ‘Crushed and Unwanted’ Before Their Affair, Insider Claims
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla had an affair while they were still married to their first spouses and her husband's treatment of her contributed to the illicit relationship, a new report claimed. Queen Consort Camilla Left Feeling Crushed And Unwanted In Her First Marriage?. The queen consort was married...
Cristiano Ronaldo Recalls Devastating Moment He Told His Children That Their Baby Brother Died: It Was ‘A Difficult Process’
Cristiano Ronaldo opened up about the pain he and partner Georgina Rodríguez endured after experiencing the loss of their newborn son — and how it’s affected their other children. "The kids start to say 'Mom, where is the other baby….'" the soccer star, 37, said in a sneak peek of an upcoming interview with Piers […]
Why Slash Never Wants to Hear Guns N’ Roses’ Cover of The Rolling Stones’ ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ Again
The Rolling Stones‘ “Sympathy for the Devil” is one of the most famous songs about the devil. During the 1990s, Guns N’ Roses put their own spin on the song. Subsequently, Slash said he never wants to hear the cover again. Slash said Guns N’ Roses’ cover The Rolling Stones’ ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ sounds …
ABC News
Ariana Grande shares new photos with husband Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande is giving fans a life update in photos. The singer and star of the upcoming "Wicked" film shared a rare look at her life as of late, posting photos of her dog and her husband Dalton Gomez on Instagram. The first photo in the carousel shows Grande smiling...
Futurism
Ozzy Osbourne "Performed" in the Metaverse and It Was Comically Horrible
They say to never meet your heroes. Maybe the 2022 version is "never see your heroes perform live in the metaverse." As part of the barren metaverse project Decentraland's initiative to get more than a handful of people to engage with its Ethereum-powered world, it's been drumming up its "Metaverse Music Festival" this week with headlining acts like Dillon Francis and Soulja Boy.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
"Toxic masculinity has fuelled this band": Kirk Hammett calls out Metallica's "weird masculine macho bullshit"
Metallica look deep within themselves for a probing, challenging new interview with The New Yorker
The Infernal Machine review – Guy Pearce’s reclusive novelist dials up the paranoia
This atmospheric thriller stars the always compelling Guy Pearce as recluse Bruce Cogburn, a gruff novelist living alone with only his north of England accent for company. (The accent has no relevance to or effect on the story, but Pearce has cultivated it so lovingly for the film it practically feels like a supporting character.) Cogburn lives alone because back in the 1980s, he wrote a novel called The Infernal Machine, a fable-like story about a priest who meets God. Somehow, Cogburn’s book inspired a young man named Dwight Tufford (played by Alex Pettyfer), who he’d never met, to climb a clock tower and kill people with a rifle, like mass murderer Charles Whitman back in 1966.
Refinery29
What’s a Matatana? Just Look at My Dominican Abuelita
I recently turned 29, the last year in the chapter of my life labeled my twenties, and I’m finding myself grieving and rebirthing. This isn’t unusual for me during my birthday. I was born on November 2, which in some Latine cultures marks the closing of Día de Muertos, a time when we welcome back the souls of our deceased relatives for a brief reunion and celebration. Each year around my birthday, I feel a shift happen, a sort of thinning of the veil between the physical and spiritual worlds. If I am feeling brave, I ask the universe, my ancestors, and my abuelita questions that have been diligently at the back of my mind. And when I listen intently, I receive their counsel.
thebrag.com
The Amity Affliction get heavy on new single ‘Show Me Your God’
The Amity Affliction know how to finish a year on a high note. 2021 saw the metalcore band release the packed EP Somewhere Beyond the Blue, while they’re closing this year with the heaving new single ‘Show Me Your God’. The track is the first one from...
Here are James Hetfield's lyrics for Lux Æterna, Metallica's surprise new single
Metallica family, are you ready to sing along?
Kirk Hammett Explains How ‘Toxic Masculinity’ + ‘Macho Bulls–t’ Fueled Metallica
In a new interview, Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett explained how "toxic masculinity" and, in his own words, "weird masculine macho bullshit" has helped stoke Metallica's enduring heavy metal flame. Speaking to The New Yorker, the longtime Metallica member expressed how those male behaviors often seen as detrimental to society...
NME
Cardi B threatened with legal action over use of Marge Simpson inspired artwork
Cardi B has been threatened with legal action by an Italian artist for allegedly recreating artwork depicting Marge Simpson wearing a bottom-revealing Thierry Mugler dress, without permission. It comes after the rapper recreated Alexsandro Palombo’s 2013 work in the form of The Simpsons character, in an Instagram post she shared...
ABC News
Jennifer Lopez on rekindled romance with Ben Affleck: 'True love does exist and some things do last forever'
Jennifer Lopez has big plans for the new year. She’s slated to release her first new album in eight years, "This Is Me…Now," in 2023. The entertainer announced the project on Friday, Nov. 25 -– the 20th anniversary of her album "This Is Me…Then." Having previously wiped her entire Instagram clean, she also shared an album announcement post, which included the track list.
Todd Rundgren's Something/Anything: an epic that's as swoony as it is cerebral
50th-anniversary Record Store Day box of peak Todd Rundgren album Something/Anything
Guitar World Magazine
Damon Albarn of Blur and Gorillaz chews his guitar when he writes music, apparently
A Taylor GS Mini has been listed for sale in a charity auction, with teeth marks and a confession written in permanent marker. An acoustic guitar belonging to Damon Albarn has been donated to a charity auction, revealing one of the Blur frontman’s unusual songwriting habits. The auction –...
Refinery29
Now, Why Is Letitia Wright In It?
For many film aficionados, it’s the most wonderful time of year. I’m not talking about cozy sweaters, Christmas rom-coms, or even the holidays; awards season is in full swing. Monday’s Gotham Independent Film Awards kicked off the slate of early indie shows that serve as potential predictors for the bigger ones (like the Oscars and SAGs). And the buzz for certain performances is also picking up. We’re in the season of talking about which actors, directors, and creatives deserve accolades for their work this year. ‘Who deserves what’ discourse dominates our timelines every year right alongside photos of everyone’s low vibrational holiday food plates. This year, one thing is already very clear: Letitia Wright doesn’t deserve the award season conversation she’s unwillingly become wrapped up in.
Comments / 0