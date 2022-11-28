Read full article on original website
Related
Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why he would never betray retirement promise to his mother
Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is explaining why he would never betray the retirement promise he made to his mother. ‘The Eagle’ (29-0 MMA) last fought in the UFC in October of 2020, defeating Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) at UFC 254. Following the victory, after being presented with the belt, Khabib laid his gloves down in the center of the Octagon, a traditional gesture indicating retirement from the sport.
theScore
Pimblett accepts Jake Paul's $1M sparring challenge under condition
UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett has accepted a $1-million sparring challenge from Jake Paul, but he won't travel ahead of his Dec. 10 fight. "I'm not going to Puerto Rico next week when I'm fighting next Saturday, Pimblett said in a video response posted by ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "If you want to come and spar, get to the (UFC Performance Institute) next week. As I said, I'll fight Saturday, I'll chill Sunday, and I'll beat you up Monday. Offer's there."
Santiago Ponzinibbio warns Canelo Alvarez for threatening Lionel Messi: “Brother, if you want to fight, I’m ready, but leave Messi be”
The 2022 World Cup has begun with 32 nations battling it out on the pitch for the ultimate prize in Qatar. Following Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Mexico, an unexpected rivalry broke out between boxing star Canelo Alvarez and UFC fighter Santiago Ponzinibbio. The beef started after a video surfaced...
Prevention
‘Jeopardy!’ Star Matt Amodio Drops Huge Personal News Amid 2022 Tournament of Champions
Matt Amodio is back on Jeopardy! and on social media ... but not in the way fans would expect. The last time fans saw him on TV, he set a record-shattering streak during season 38, playing 39 games and winning over $1.5 million in prize money. This was back in October 2021, and now, the Ohio native is making his highly anticipated return for the 2022 Tournament of Champions alongside fellow season champions Amy Schneider and Mattea Roach.
BoxingNews24.com
Jermell Charlo warns Terence Crawford: “Don’t call my name unless you’re ready to fight”
By Brian Webber: Jermell Charlo warned Terence Crawford today not to mention his name unless he’s ready to fight. The undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) took reacted with anger to Crawford, saying this week that he’s not on his nor Errol Spence’s level. Charlo...
Mexico’s Andres Guardado rips Canelo Alvarez for ‘silly’ Lionel Messi threat
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez does not represent the Mexican national team’s sentiment about Lionel Messi. One day after the legendary boxer threatened Argentina’s soccer megastar, Mexico’s captain at the World Cup, Andres Guardado, dismissed the comments as “silly.” As is customary between opponents after games, Guardado exchanged jerseys with Messi after Mexico’s 2-0 loss to Argentina on Saturday. After video surfaced of the Argentinian team celebrating in the locker room, Alvarez, who is Mexican, accused Messi of deliberately stepping on the Mexican jersey Guardado gave him. “I know the person Messi is,” Guardado told reporters, per Argentinian broadcaster TyC Sports. “It’s a...
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
itrwrestling.com
Wrestling Veteran Calls Out Seth Rollins For Wearing “Women’s Clothing” On WWE Raw
At Survivor Series Seth Rollins lost his United States Championship to Austin Theory in a Triple Threat Match also involving Bobby Lashley. Naturally, this didn’t sit too well with the former World Champion who confronted Theory on the following episode of Monday Night Raw. Theory had come to the...
Paddy Pimblett Claims Jake Paul Fights Are Fixed, Paul Responds; ‘I’m Sick And Tired of This Narrative’
UFC star Paddy Pimblett is calling bullsh*t on Jake Paul’s win over Anderson Silva on October 29th. Jake Paul earned himself some credit from fans and fighters for stepping into the ring with UFC legend Anderson Silva. While he was once again boxing a fighter with limited boxing experience, Silva’s reputation as one of the best mixed martial artists of all time earned ‘The Problem Child’ some kudos. Much of that quickly changed when Paul defeated Silva, even knocking down the former UFC middleweight champion in the final round of their eight-round clash.
itrwrestling.com
Ronda Rousey Calls Out Justin Bieber For Awful Attitude During Live Interview
Ronda Rousey is riding high in WWE this year. After returning at the 2022 Royal Rumble, Rousey has been on an impressive streak of performances, capped off by her current reign as Smackdown Women’s Championship. The spotlight has been briefly removed from her on-screen performances, however, in favour of...
TMZ.com
Paddy Pimblett Counters Jake Paul Offer To Spar, Meet Me In Vegas This Week!
UFC star Paddy The Baddy" Pimblett is responding to Jake Paul's $1 million sparring challenge ... telling us he's 100% down to box the Problem Child this week in Las Vegas!. The 27-year-old UFC star joined Babcock on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs weekdays on FS1) ... where he was asked about 25-year-old Paul's offer to spar, and whether he's truly interested.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Reportedly Upset With Kevin Owens After WWE WarGames Match
WWE Survivor Series WarGames saw the end of the dissension between The Bloodline, as Sami Zayn showed his loyalty to the group, turning on his former best friend Kevin Owens in the process, leaving way for Jey Uso to earn the victory in the match. Although the ending of the match seemed to go off without a hitch to fans watching the shows close, according to Fightful Select, that wasn't necessarily the case.
UFC Has Reportedly Made A Decision On Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz's run with the UFC has come to an end - for now. MMA Fighting reported on Tuesday that Diaz was officially removed from the UFC roster. Promotion officials then confirmed the news with ESPN. Diaz last fought for the UFC on Sept. 10 against Tony Ferguson. He won...
MMAmania.com
BKFC using Triller payout to sign ‘every single free agent that comes to market,’ including Nate Diaz and Tyson Fury
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) recently signed a deal with Triller which is expected to provide “more assets, more resources, and more possibilities” for promotion president David Feldman. And once that check clears, expect BKFC matchmakers to be targeting every single free agent on the combat sports market.
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou will box ‘whether UFC likes it or not,’ expects Jon Jones fight in March if negotiations pan out
Francis Ngannou is sticking to his guns. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin has been sidelined since the start of 2022. Successfully earning his first career title defense against Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision (watch highlights), Ngannou entered the bout with some ligament damage to his knee and it only worsened throughout the five-round war.
BoxingNews24.com
Bivol says Canelo filled with excuses about loss
By Dan Ambrose: Dmitry Bivol sees through the excuses that Canelo Alvarez is trying to hide behind after his loss to him last May. To whittle down the excuses from Canelo, Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) says he’s still willing to fight him at 168 to help him with the weight.
MMAmania.com
Video: Former UFC champ gets giant face tattoo, Instagram baffled
Cody Garbrandt now has permanent sideburns. The former UFC bantamweight champion recently unveiled his new ink on Instagram, completed by talented tattoo artist Sarah Lo, but a majority of his followers were baffled by the significance of the addition, as well as its unusual location. Here’s a sample:. —Ear...
Sean O'Malley thinks UFC champ Aljamain Sterling would submit Henry Cejudo
When Sean O'Malley gets his shot at the UFC bantamweight title, he envisions it will be against Aljamain Sterling. Sterling (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) is projected to defend the title against the returning Henry Cejudo next, according to Cejudo’s manager Ali Abdelaziz. The pair even faced off during Friday’s 2022 PFL Championships event.
MMAmania.com
Bad news for bitter ‘Borz’ fans — Colby ‘cardio’ Covington whoops depleted Khamzat
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is working hard to book two-time title challenger Colby Covington against undefeated welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev for an upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) card in March (more on those plans here). That's because the promotion is expected to approve immediate rematches for both the welterweight and middleweight titles...
Jake Paul makes interesting fight offers to Nate Diaz and Paddy Pimblett
Jake Paul had a busy day on social media on Tuesday, as he extended a couple of offers to combat
Comments / 0