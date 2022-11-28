Read full article on original website
‘NCIS’ 3-Way Crossover Event Air Date Revealed
Big news, NCIS fans! CBS has officially announced the long-running franchise’s 3-way crossover event date. In a statement to Deadline, Amy... The post ‘NCIS’ 3-Way Crossover Event Air Date Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
New ‘NCIS’ Episode Features General Hospital Star As Everybody’s Boss
If you happen to be a fan of both NCIS and General Hospital, then you’ll be pleased to know that... The post New ‘NCIS’ Episode Features General Hospital Star As Everybody’s Boss appeared first on Outsider.
NBC sets Magnum PI Season 5 premiere date
There are just a few more months to wait for Magnum to return to our screens. NBC has set the Magnum PI Season 5 premiere date. Since learning that NBC had saved Magnum PI, we’ve been looking at when we’ll get to see the episodes. We learned filming wouldn’t start until the fall, so that ruled out a 2022 release date. NBC even confirmed that with its fall schedule.
Is Lucy leaving NCIS: Hawaii?
Lucy Tara got an opportunity that she couldn’t turn down in NCIS: Hawaii. Does that mean she’s leaving the team? Is Yasmine Al-Bustami leaving the show?. Most TV shows will give characters an opportunity to do something amazing for their careers. The characters then end up giving up the opportunities because it would mean coming out of the show for a while. Shows can’t always do that due to contracts for the actors.
Delish
'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show
Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
Why 'New Amsterdam' Season 5 Is Not Tonight and When the NBC Series Returns
"New Amsterdam" will soon come to its conclusion with the final episodes of its fifth season, which will be airing on NBC, but it's not on TV on November 28.
‘NCIS’ Star Lauren Holly Reveals Tragic Deaths of Two Family Members
Lauren Holly, who was on NCIS as Jenny Shepard, has taken to the Internet and shared the news of the... The post ‘NCIS’ Star Lauren Holly Reveals Tragic Deaths of Two Family Members appeared first on Outsider.
Hallmark's The Way Home, Starring Andie MacDowell and Chyler Leigh, Sets Premiere Date — Watch the Trailer
What if you could meet your mother when she was your age? That’s one of the questions posed in the trailer for the time-traveling Hallmark series The Way Home, starring Maid’s Andie MacDowell and Supergirl‘s Chyler Leigh. On Thursday, the network announced the premiere date for the upcoming drama, which is set for Sunday, Jan. 15 at 9/8c, and revealed a sneak peek as well (see above). The Way Home centers on three generations of women: Kat Landry (played by Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) and Kat’s mother Del (MacDowell), who are all described as “strong, willful and independent.” In this...
How to watch the new Hallmark Channel Christmas movies this weekend (11/18-11/20)
Three new Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas and one Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Miracles of Christmas will debut this weekend, Nov. 18-20. New “Countdown to Christmas” movies air at 8 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays on the Hallmark Channel. New “Miracles of Christmas” movies air at 10 p.m. Saturdays on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.
Call Me Kat: Leslie Jordan's Last Episode Gets Airdate; Fox Comedy Enlists Vicki Lawrence to Play [Spoiler]
Call Me Kat fans will see the last of Phil when Fox airs the late Leslie Jordan‘s final episode on Thursday, Dec. 1 (at 9:30/8:30c). Additionally, Deadline reports that Jordan’s former Cool Kids castmate, Emmy Award winner Vicki Lawrence, will appear in an upcoming episode as Phil’s mother Lurlene Crumpler. The “no-nonsense” Lurlene fills in as the cafe’s baker while her sweet-as-cherry-pie son is “on vacation.” “We know the spirit of Phil will certainly be with her,” executive producer Jim Patterson tells Deadline. “It’s going to be fun to have that character doing some of the same in-jokes we did when...
New Amsterdam's Ryan Eggold Has Already Landed A Major TV Followup
Ryan Eggold is following the end of New Amsterdam with a new project that definitely isn't a medical drama.
Tim Allen's The Santa Clause Gets the Series Treatment, Finale Time for AHS: NYC
Nearly 30 years after Scott Calvin first brought holiday cheer to the big screen, Tim Allen reprises the iconic role in a sequel series for Disney+, The Santa Clauses. Elizabeth Mitchell, Eric Lloyd, and David Krumholtz will reprise their roles from the film series alongside newcomers Kal Penn and Laura San Giacomo.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Netflix updates the laughs for a new decade in teaser for 'That '70s Show' sequel series
Same old basement, same old Formans but a brand new decade. Netflix unveiled the first-look teaser for "That '90s Show" on Tuesday, the sequel series to hit late '90s/early aughts sitcom "That '70s Show." The new series brings back alums Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty,...
EW.com
NCIS seasons, ranked from worst to best
CBS' long-running crime-drama NCIS has become an international sensation since it premiered in 2003. In fact, NCIS is so popular that it's been named the top-watched show in the world several times, and it has inspired several spin-offs in the process. At the core of NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service)...
CBS News
The CW network sets midseason premiere dates for returning favorites
Hit Dramas "Walker" and "Walker Independence" Return on Thursday, January 12, 2023. New Episodes of "Criss Angel's Magic With The Stars" and "World's Funniest Animals" Premiere on Saturday, January 14, 2023. "The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards" Hosted by Chelsea Handler Airs Live on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Alternative Series...
CW announces new 'Winchesters' timeslot, midseason premiere dates
The CW announced its midseason premiere dates on Tuesday including moving "The Winchesters" to 9 p.m. EST on Tuesdays.
The Netflix Series 'Firefly Lane' Is Set In Seattle — Was It Filmed There?
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Seasons 1-2 of Firefly Lane on Netflix. The most consistent thing in Kate Mularky's (Sarah Chalke) and Tully Hart's (Katherine Heigl) lives has always been each other, even when the two best friends get on each other's nerves. Kate and Tully are back in Firefly Lane Season 2, a series rife with drama, broken hearts, and enduring friendship set in the Pacific Northwest.
Collider
'The Walking Dead' Series Finale Sets Viewership Records at AMC+
As AMC said goodbye to its long-running zombie epic The Walking Dead, fans showed up in droves to give it a historic exit on the network's fledgling streaming platform. Variety reports that the finale "Rest in Peace" which aired on November 20 drove the single best day of viewership in AMC+'s history. Although exact numbers aren't known, the finale also became the single most-watched episode on the platform since its October 2020 launch.
programminginsider.com
Today in History: Tuesday, November 29, 2022
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Children’s puppet classic “Kukla, Fran & Ollie” debuted in 1948. Airing live and featuring the members of the “Kuklapolitan Players,” “Kukla, Fran & Ollie” lived on after its primetime run (on NBC through 1952 and on ABC from 1954 to 1957) in five-minute spots on NBC (1961-62), PBS (1969-71) and in syndication (1975-76)…ABC drama “Breaking Away,” based on the coming-of-age movie of the same name, debuted in 1980. It starred Shaun Cassidy and aired for only eight episodes.
The CW Midseason Premiere Dates: ‘Walker’ & Walker Independence‘, ‘All American’, ’Kung Fu’ Return, ‘The Winchesters’ Moves To New Time
The CW has set its midseason premiere dates. The Winchesters is on the move to a new permanent timeslot, returning at 9 p.m. Tuesday, January 24, and will be preceded by an encore episode at 8. The third season of Kung Fu returns at 9 p.m. Wednesday, February 8. Its 8 p.m. lead-in is still TBD, with more midseason dates coming in the next few weeks. Return dates for The Flash, Superman & Lois and the fourth and final season of Nancy Drew are TBD as well. The network’s hit drama Walker will premiere its third season at 8 p.m. Thursday,...
FanSided
