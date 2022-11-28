BBC journalist 'beaten and kicked by the police' as protests spread across China

Business secretary Grant Shapps said there was “no excuse” for the Chinese police to physically assault mediapersons covering protests after the BBC said its journalist was beaten and detained in Shanghai.“There can be absolutely no excuse whatsoever for journalists who are simply covering the protests going on, for being beaten by the police,” Mr Shapps told Sky News on Monday. “I know that’s a considerable concern.”The BBC has accused the Chinese police of assaulting one of its journalists Edward Lawrence while covering protests against the Communist party’s stringent Covid-19 restrictions in China.The broadcaster said it was “concerned” over the...

2 DAYS AGO