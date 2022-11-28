ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS San Francisco

Rain, gusty winds bearing down on Bay Area along with more cold temperatures

SAN FRANCISCO -- A cold front passing through Northern California will bring wind and rain late Wednesday to the North Bay that will spread to the rest of the Bay Area by Thursday, according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service. Most of the Bay Area will see at least 1 inch of rain Thursday, with some areas in the North Bay and the coast of Santa Cruz and Monterey counties seeing 1.5 inches or more. The heaviest predicted rainfall is for just south of the Big Sur area and north of Bodega Bay and Santa Rosa, where up...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area transportation officials could turn freeways into tollways

OAKLAND, Calif. - Bay Area transportation officials want to hear from the public about ways to fix congested freeways. One of the options they're considering: Turning those freeways into tollways, and charging drivers by the mile. While commuters are used to paying tolls to cross Bay Area bridges. But what...
calmatters.network

Bay Area air district offering buyback program for older, high-polluting vehicles

Bay Area residents with a vehicle made before 1999 can receive up to $1,200 as part of a buyback program to improve local air quality, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced Monday. The buyback program will pay owners of older cars and small trucks to voluntarily get rid...
KRON4 News

Historic San Jose Victorian destroyed by fire Tuesday night

(BCN) — San Jose Firefighters are battling a blaze in an abandoned Victorian, the agency said on Tuesday evening. Firefighters were called out at 9:15 p.m. to the two-alarm fire that has engulfed a two-story Victorian on 1100 block of Ranchero Way. There are currently no reports of any injuries and the fire has been […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area airports see near-normal holiday traffic after years of pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO -- Sunday was somewhat bittersweet for a lot of people heading home after Thanksgiving.There were a lot of hugs and and some tears outside the San Francisco International Airport as families said goodbye to loved ones following the holiday gatherings."I'm going to miss my family," said college student Antonio Rojas, who was flying to Southern California, returning classes at Cal State Northridge."It doesn't get easier. It's always tough. We have a hard time. There'll be some tears but not right now," said Antonio's mother, Erika Rojas, who was seeing him off.South Bay health care worker...
MINNESOTA STATE
KRON4 News

Saratoga fire smoke may be visible from highway: Fire Dept.

SARATOGA, Calif. (KRON) – Smoke from a grassfire in someone’s backyard may be visible from Highway 85, but there is no danger to the public, according to a tweet from the Santa Clara County Fire Department. The fire is at Dagmar and Holiday in Saratoga, the tweet stated. Multiple units responded to a report of […]
SARATOGA, CA
berkeleyside.org

Cyclist seriously injured in Northwest Berkeley crash

A cyclist remains hospitalized after he was struck and injured Friday night by a car driver at a Northwest Berkeley intersection that street safety advocates have long warned is unsafe for pedestrians and bicyclists. The collision happened just after 7 p.m. on Friday, Berkeley Police Officer Byron White said, when...
BERKELEY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Head-On Collision on Altamont Pass Road Near Livermore Area

According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal car accident occurred on Altamont Pass Road on Thursday, November 24, 2022. The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. and involved two vehicles, a Toyota Prius and a Honda Civic, officials said. Details on the Fatal Car Accident on Altamont Pass Road Near...
LIVERMORE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

CHP investigate I-80 shooting amid busy holiday travel weekend

BERKELEY, Calif. - Westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near University Ave. in Berkeley were temporarily shut down on Saturday at around 11:30 P.M. as CHP investigated a shooting on the freeway. Officers say one car was involved, but that no one was injured. Several bullet holes were visible on the...
BERKELEY, CA

