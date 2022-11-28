Read full article on original website
Related
Timeline: Level 2 storm to bring wet weather, gusty winds to the Bay Area Thursday
A storm arriving Thursday morning has been upgraded to a Level 2 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale. Here's what to know as a messy commute, and flooded roads are expected.
KTVU FOX 2
Bracing for storm: Bay Area set to see a major change in the weather
SAN FRANCISCO - Call it the calm before the storm. Bay Area residents were being warned that a major change was on the way from the mild late-November weather the region has been experiencing. Stormy conditions were being forecasted for Wednesday night. "Could be a solid one too with strong...
Rain, gusty winds bearing down on Bay Area along with more cold temperatures
SAN FRANCISCO -- A cold front passing through Northern California will bring wind and rain late Wednesday to the North Bay that will spread to the rest of the Bay Area by Thursday, according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service. Most of the Bay Area will see at least 1 inch of rain Thursday, with some areas in the North Bay and the coast of Santa Cruz and Monterey counties seeing 1.5 inches or more. The heaviest predicted rainfall is for just south of the Big Sur area and north of Bodega Bay and Santa Rosa, where up...
Storm system forecast to bring rain to Bay Area, snow to Lake Tahoe
The storm system that’s about to bring rain to the Bay Area will also be dumping snow in the Sierra. Up to four feet of snow could fall in the Lake Tahoe area by early next week.
Storm update: Cold front headed for Bay Area is 'speeding up'
A cold front could bring heavy rain, small hail and high-elevation snow to the Bay Area.
Significant rainfall, gusty conditions, below-freezing temperatures in the forecast for SF Bay Area
"As for now, it looks like a good rainmaker," a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.
Paradise Post
Storm to bring widespread rain to Bay Area on Thursday, up to 3 feet of snow in Sierra Nevada
Boosting what has been a mediocre start so far to the winter season, a storm from the Pacific Northwest is expected to bring widespread rain to the Bay Area on Thursday and blanket the Sierra Nevada with up to 3 feet of new snow. “This is a pretty good event....
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area transportation officials could turn freeways into tollways
OAKLAND, Calif. - Bay Area transportation officials want to hear from the public about ways to fix congested freeways. One of the options they're considering: Turning those freeways into tollways, and charging drivers by the mile. While commuters are used to paying tolls to cross Bay Area bridges. But what...
calmatters.network
Bay Area air district offering buyback program for older, high-polluting vehicles
Bay Area residents with a vehicle made before 1999 can receive up to $1,200 as part of a buyback program to improve local air quality, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced Monday. The buyback program will pay owners of older cars and small trucks to voluntarily get rid...
Historic San Jose Victorian destroyed by fire Tuesday night
(BCN) — San Jose Firefighters are battling a blaze in an abandoned Victorian, the agency said on Tuesday evening. Firefighters were called out at 9:15 p.m. to the two-alarm fire that has engulfed a two-story Victorian on 1100 block of Ranchero Way. There are currently no reports of any injuries and the fire has been […]
Bay Area airports see near-normal holiday traffic after years of pandemic
SAN FRANCISCO -- Sunday was somewhat bittersweet for a lot of people heading home after Thanksgiving.There were a lot of hugs and and some tears outside the San Francisco International Airport as families said goodbye to loved ones following the holiday gatherings."I'm going to miss my family," said college student Antonio Rojas, who was flying to Southern California, returning classes at Cal State Northridge."It doesn't get easier. It's always tough. We have a hard time. There'll be some tears but not right now," said Antonio's mother, Erika Rojas, who was seeing him off.South Bay health care worker...
calmatters.network
Caltrans to begin overnight shutdowns for parts of I-680 in Tri-Valley
Caltrans is scheduled to close a portion of northbound Interstate 680 overnight beginning in December, the agency announced. Interstate 680 will be closed overnight from the I-680/Highway 84 junction to the Sunol Boulevard exit in Alameda County. All lanes of northbound I-680 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5...
Goats can save Bay Area towns from wildfires
"Goats might seem like a trivial solution to a serious problem, but they're one of our biggest assets against wildfires."
Buchanan YMCA in San Francisco closed after 'extensive damage' from fire
Multiple 911 calls were made by people reporting heavy smoke and flames coming out of the building.
Bomb threat shuts down Marin County high school
A bomb threat has prompted the evacuation of a Marin County high school, according to police. The Mill Valley Police Department initially issued an alert around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, warning residents about evacuations.
Saratoga fire smoke may be visible from highway: Fire Dept.
SARATOGA, Calif. (KRON) – Smoke from a grassfire in someone’s backyard may be visible from Highway 85, but there is no danger to the public, according to a tweet from the Santa Clara County Fire Department. The fire is at Dagmar and Holiday in Saratoga, the tweet stated. Multiple units responded to a report of […]
berkeleyside.org
Cyclist seriously injured in Northwest Berkeley crash
A cyclist remains hospitalized after he was struck and injured Friday night by a car driver at a Northwest Berkeley intersection that street safety advocates have long warned is unsafe for pedestrians and bicyclists. The collision happened just after 7 p.m. on Friday, Berkeley Police Officer Byron White said, when...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Head-On Collision on Altamont Pass Road Near Livermore Area
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal car accident occurred on Altamont Pass Road on Thursday, November 24, 2022. The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. and involved two vehicles, a Toyota Prius and a Honda Civic, officials said. Details on the Fatal Car Accident on Altamont Pass Road Near...
The weird San Francisco business keeping the city supplied with quarters
"People don't understand where the quarters come from."
KTVU FOX 2
CHP investigate I-80 shooting amid busy holiday travel weekend
BERKELEY, Calif. - Westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near University Ave. in Berkeley were temporarily shut down on Saturday at around 11:30 P.M. as CHP investigated a shooting on the freeway. Officers say one car was involved, but that no one was injured. Several bullet holes were visible on the...
Comments / 0