Fantasy Football Panic Meter: Christian McCaffrey, Mike Evans, Terry McLaurin (Week 13)
As fantasy managers, we often face difficult decisions. To sit, or not to sit? In an age where data is coming at us more frequently than ever, it’s easy for information to become over-saturated or lost in translation. This article series will be here each week to help you filter through the jungle of statistics so you can make more educated lineup decisions. Welcome to the “Panic Meter.”
Luka Doncic records 41-point triple-double in Tuesday night thriller
Luka Doncic scored 41 points (14-27 FG, 4-9 3P, 9-15 FT) with 12 rebounds, 12 assists, four steals, and one block across 39 minutes in Dallas’ 116-113 win over the Warriors on Tuesday. Fantasy Impact:. Doncic posted his NBA-leading 5th triple-double of the season and the 51st of his...
Byron Pringle scores in Week 12
Byron Pringle caught a four-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Siemian in the second quarter of the 31-10 loss to the Jets. He finished the day with two catches for 12 yards on two targets. Fantasy Impact:. It was the first touchdown of the season for Pringle who has just five...
Josh Jacobs (calf) not expected to practice much ahead of Week 13
Josh Jacobs is dealing with a calf injury and is not expected to practice much leading up to the Raiders' game against the Chargers on Sunday. Jacobs is coming off a monstrous performance in Week 12 that saw him finish with 229 rushing yards and two scores. The fact that he may not practice this week is both surprising and concerning, considering the fact that he looked completely healthy on his game winning breakaway 86-yard touchdown run against the Seahawks. It is possible the Raiders are just being cautious with him, but his status will need to be monitored throughout the week. If good to go, Jacobs would have another mouthwatering matchup in Week 13 against the bottom-barrel Chargers' rush defense.
Fantasy Football Heat Index: Mike White, Zay Jones, Brian Robinson
For those unfamiliar with the column, every Monday during the NFL season, we dig into the players whose performances through Sunday jumped out to us the most. Along with their stats (half-point PPR scoring) and positional rank for the week, we’ll rank their rest-of-season prospects on a scale of 🔥 to 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Week 12 saw Josh Jacobs (RB – LV) run all over the Seahawks, but we already knew he was good. Below are some players whose production was unexpected.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Running Backs to Stash (Week 13)
It’s important to know the top waiver wire targets for each week of the fantasy football season. We’ll certainly have you covered with our robust waiver wire advice each and every week. Beyond the top targets, though, there is benefit to improving your bench and stashing players that are forecasted to increase in value. We’ll also be a great resource for these waiver wire stashes. Here’s a look at players you should consider stashing this week.
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 13 Waiver Wire Pickups: Trust Mike White in Week 13?
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17) and Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB). Together, they offer insight to help your squads. Joey P.,...
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Top 10 Fantasy Predictions for Week 13: Why We’re All-In on Trevor Lawrence
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Joey P., Big Pod Energy, & Scott Bogman (@BogmanSports) are here with their top 10 predictions based on sports betting odds and trends heading into Week 13! Which players are primed to excel or disappoint? The Pros will tell you!
Damien Harris (thigh) not expected to play in Week 13
Harris is considered week-to-week going forward according to Rapoport, an indication he'll miss some time. Rhamondre Stevenson caught nine passes out of the backfield last week and should be in line for a workhorse role against Buffalo.
Aaron Rodgers (ribs) planning to play in Week 13
According to Packers' QB Aaron Rodgers, he received good news on his MRI scans Tuesday, and the franchise player plans to suit up against Chicago in Week 13. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Rodgers was unable to finish the game against the Eagles on Sunday, paving the way for...
Top Fantasy Football Storylines: Mike White, Josh Jacobs, Christian Watson, Tua Tagovailoa
My internal organs still haven’t found their normal seats since Thanksgiving. My stomach is like Kramer’s oil bladder from that episode of Seinfeld. My liver just hates me. The extended holiday weekend turned into a smorgasbord of football and gluttony, mixed with sleep deprivation and more football. People like me wouldn’t have it any other way this time of year. A Jets QB won me money in DFS, while a fantasy-hating RB ripped my chances at the fantasy playoffs to shreds like they were the Seahawks’ defense.
Jordan Love throws touchdown pass in Week 12
Jordan Love played in the fourth quarter in relief of an injured Aaron Rodgers. He completed six of his nine passes for 113 yards including a 63-yard touchdown pass on a catch and run to Christian Watson. Fantasy Impact:. Love looked sharp in relief of Rodgers. With Rodgers dealing with...
Christian McCaffrey day to day with knee irritation
McCaffrey was reportedly dealing with the knee injury on Sunday. He did not leave the game, but still saw just 15 touches. With Elijah Mitchell (MCL sprain) out 6-8 weeks, it should be Jordan Mason complimenting McCaffrey in the 49ers backfield. McCaffrey should be good to go for Sunday against the Dolphins, but he will probably still be limited at practice throughout the week.
Immanuel Quickley scores 15 points off bench in Tuesday's win over Pistons
Immanuel Quickley scored 15 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-1 FT) while also grabbing one rebound and dishing out four assists off of the bench in the Knicks' 140-110 win over the Pistons. Fantasy Impact:. Quickley has now scored at least 15 points in three of his last five games...
NFL DFS Pricing Exploitation: Week 13 (2022 Fantasy Football)
I can’t believe it’s Week 13 already! Some leagues are already into their fantasy playoffs, and the talk shows are all pontificating on the real-life playoffs, which means the end is near (sad face). Thankfully we have six more weeks of DFS to play in the regular season, and some injuries are opening up some fun price tags on DraftKings.
Fantasy Football Rest of Season Rankings: Week 13 (2022)
Each week through the NFL season, we’ll look at our rest of season rankings to help you make roster decisions. Below you can find the complete rest of season rankings from several of our experts. Check out the rest of our weekly fantasy football advice >>
Fantasy Football Week 13 Player Projections (2022)
In this piece are my personal NFL Week 13 projections for every fantasy- and prop-relevant player (unless I missed one here or there). This week, I will keep the following schedule for my projections. Tuesday: Do first pass of player projections in the evening. Thursday: Do initial update in the...
Week 12 Monday Night Football Showdown DFS Primer (Steelers at Colts) PREMIUM
The Colts are 1-1 since the head-scratching hiring of Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach. The Steelers are visiting them and are 1-1 since their bye in Week 9. Sadly, if you’re a fan of fireworks, this game probably isn’t for you. The game’s total is under 40 points. However, the spread is small. Does that mean gamers should build balanced lineups? Not necessarily.
Fantasy Football Air Yards Analysis: Week 13 (2022)
The game of fantasy football has become more complex over the past several years. While the game itself hasn’t changed much, the way to analyze stats and draw conclusions has become much more in-depth with the development of advanced stats. One of those advanced stats is air yards. Why...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Risers & Fallers (Week 13)
Week 12 was wild, filled with drama, dominant performances, and a Thanksgiving feast. It was fun for fans of the NFL and fantasy football alike. Let’s look at some of the players I value differently based on their production and see who I might be targeting in trades. Here we go!
