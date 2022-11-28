Josh Jacobs is dealing with a calf injury and is not expected to practice much leading up to the Raiders' game against the Chargers on Sunday. Jacobs is coming off a monstrous performance in Week 12 that saw him finish with 229 rushing yards and two scores. The fact that he may not practice this week is both surprising and concerning, considering the fact that he looked completely healthy on his game winning breakaway 86-yard touchdown run against the Seahawks. It is possible the Raiders are just being cautious with him, but his status will need to be monitored throughout the week. If good to go, Jacobs would have another mouthwatering matchup in Week 13 against the bottom-barrel Chargers' rush defense.

1 DAY AGO