fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Panic Meter: Christian McCaffrey, Mike Evans, Terry McLaurin (Week 13)
As fantasy managers, we often face difficult decisions. To sit, or not to sit? In an age where data is coming at us more frequently than ever, it’s easy for information to become over-saturated or lost in translation. This article series will be here each week to help you filter through the jungle of statistics so you can make more educated lineup decisions. Welcome to the “Panic Meter.”
fantasypros.com
Jordan Love throws touchdown pass in Week 12
Jordan Love played in the fourth quarter in relief of an injured Aaron Rodgers. He completed six of his nine passes for 113 yards including a 63-yard touchdown pass on a catch and run to Christian Watson. Fantasy Impact:. Love looked sharp in relief of Rodgers. With Rodgers dealing with...
fantasypros.com
Aaron Rodgers (ribs) planning to play in Week 13
According to Packers' QB Aaron Rodgers, he received good news on his MRI scans Tuesday, and the franchise player plans to suit up against Chicago in Week 13. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Rodgers was unable to finish the game against the Eagles on Sunday, paving the way for...
fantasypros.com
Byron Pringle scores in Week 12
Byron Pringle caught a four-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Siemian in the second quarter of the 31-10 loss to the Jets. He finished the day with two catches for 12 yards on two targets. Fantasy Impact:. It was the first touchdown of the season for Pringle who has just five...
fantasypros.com
Josh Jacobs (calf) not expected to practice much ahead of Week 13
Josh Jacobs is dealing with a calf injury and is not expected to practice much leading up to the Raiders' game against the Chargers on Sunday. Jacobs is coming off a monstrous performance in Week 12 that saw him finish with 229 rushing yards and two scores. The fact that he may not practice this week is both surprising and concerning, considering the fact that he looked completely healthy on his game winning breakaway 86-yard touchdown run against the Seahawks. It is possible the Raiders are just being cautious with him, but his status will need to be monitored throughout the week. If good to go, Jacobs would have another mouthwatering matchup in Week 13 against the bottom-barrel Chargers' rush defense.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Running Backs to Stash (Week 13)
It’s important to know the top waiver wire targets for each week of the fantasy football season. We’ll certainly have you covered with our robust waiver wire advice each and every week. Beyond the top targets, though, there is benefit to improving your bench and stashing players that are forecasted to increase in value. We’ll also be a great resource for these waiver wire stashes. Here’s a look at players you should consider stashing this week.
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Top 10 Fantasy Predictions for Week 13: Why We’re All-In on Trevor Lawrence
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Joey P., Big Pod Energy, & Scott Bogman (@BogmanSports) are here with their top 10 predictions based on sports betting odds and trends heading into Week 13! Which players are primed to excel or disappoint? The Pros will tell you!
fantasypros.com
Darnell Mooney (ankle) placed on injured reserve, ending season
Darnell Mooney has been officially placed on the injured reserve, a move that confirms that he is out for the rest of the season. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) This is just a formality, as Mooney was already reported to miss the rest of the year with the ankle injury he suffered in Week 12. In his absence, Justin Fields will turn to Chase Claypool and Equanimeous St. Brown as his top receiving options for the final stretch of the season.
fantasypros.com
Christian McCaffrey day to day with knee irritation
McCaffrey was reportedly dealing with the knee injury on Sunday. He did not leave the game, but still saw just 15 touches. With Elijah Mitchell (MCL sprain) out 6-8 weeks, it should be Jordan Mason complimenting McCaffrey in the 49ers backfield. McCaffrey should be good to go for Sunday against the Dolphins, but he will probably still be limited at practice throughout the week.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Heat Index: Mike White, Zay Jones, Brian Robinson
For those unfamiliar with the column, every Monday during the NFL season, we dig into the players whose performances through Sunday jumped out to us the most. Along with their stats (half-point PPR scoring) and positional rank for the week, we’ll rank their rest-of-season prospects on a scale of 🔥 to 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Week 12 saw Josh Jacobs (RB – LV) run all over the Seahawks, but we already knew he was good. Below are some players whose production was unexpected.
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 13 Waiver Wire Pickups: Trust Mike White in Week 13?
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17) and Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB). Together, they offer insight to help your squads. Joey P.,...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 13 Player Projections (2022)
In this piece are my personal NFL Week 13 projections for every fantasy- and prop-relevant player (unless I missed one here or there). This week, I will keep the following schedule for my projections. Tuesday: Do first pass of player projections in the evening. Thursday: Do initial update in the...
fantasypros.com
Deshaun Watson to take first-team practice reps Wednesday
Deshaun Watson is set to be reinstated from his suspension Monday afternoon and take first-team reps in practice on Wednesday. (Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter) Watson is set to return against his former team in the Texans on Sunday. Last we saw him, he looked a little rusty in the preseason so it'll be interesting to see how he performs after missing even more time. Jacoby Brissett will likely return to his backup role after leading Cleveland to a 4-7 record.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 12 Takeaways: Surprises & Disappointments (2022)
Thanksgiving Week is always a special one on the NFL calendar. Being around friends and/or family, it links fantasy matchups of seasons past to specific memories in a way other weeks of the season don’t. That said, it also helps when we get a side of good football with...
fantasypros.com
Week 12 Monday Night Football Showdown DFS Primer (Steelers at Colts) PREMIUM
The Colts are 1-1 since the head-scratching hiring of Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach. The Steelers are visiting them and are 1-1 since their bye in Week 9. Sadly, if you’re a fan of fireworks, this game probably isn’t for you. The game’s total is under 40 points. However, the spread is small. Does that mean gamers should build balanced lineups? Not necessarily.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Rest of Season Rankings: Week 13 (2022)
Each week through the NFL season, we’ll look at our rest of season rankings to help you make roster decisions. Below you can find the complete rest of season rankings from several of our experts. Check out the rest of our weekly fantasy football advice >>
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Air Yards Analysis: Week 13 (2022)
The game of fantasy football has become more complex over the past several years. While the game itself hasn’t changed much, the way to analyze stats and draw conclusions has become much more in-depth with the development of advanced stats. One of those advanced stats is air yards. Why...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Risers & Fallers (Week 13)
Week 12 was wild, filled with drama, dominant performances, and a Thanksgiving feast. It was fun for fans of the NFL and fantasy football alike. Let’s look at some of the players I value differently based on their production and see who I might be targeting in trades. Here we go!
fantasypros.com
Freedman’s Favorites: Week 13 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Freedman’s Favorites is brought to you by No House Advantage, where you can bet on player Over/Under props legally in over 30 US states! Play in PICK ‘EM contests against other people for BIG CASH PRIZES or test your skills VS. THE HOUSE to win up to 21x your bet! Sign up now and receive a first deposit match up to $50 with promo code PROS2022.
fantasypros.com
Thursday Night Football Primer & Start/Sit Advice: Bills vs. Patriots (Week 13)
Every week, I’ll be writing a comprehensive primer on every NFL matchup and all of the relevant players, matchups, pace and playcalling notes, and injuries. It covers everything you need to know when setting your lineups. But since that article is massive and requires a full pot of coffee, we’re also going to offer these more focused matchup overviews to help you prepare for Thursday Night Football.
