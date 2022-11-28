ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

KETV.com

Feeding The Pipeline: Company supporting Husker offensive line through NIL

WEST POINT, Neb. — Since November 2021, athletes have had the opportunity to profit off their name, image and likeness, commonly referred to as NIL. Zach Lubeck, Director of Sales and Supply for Quality Pork International, wanted to utilize NIL and support Nebraska football in the process. With Husker...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule arrives in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — New Husker football coach Matt Rhule and his family arrived in Lincoln on Monday morning. The Rhules were greeted at the Lincoln airport by Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts and his wife Angela. They then went directly to Memorial Stadium, including a brief stop at the...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska football's Matt Rhule to be one of the nation's top-paid coaches

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska football's new hire will be one of the top-paid coaches in the nation. Matt Rhule's eight-year deal is worth up to $74 million, averages $9.25 million per year and includes $66.6 million in guaranteed money, athletic director Trev Alberts confirmed on Monday. "All I can...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Winter weather brings snow to Nebraska, Omaha area Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. — Snow is sticking to the ground across Nebraska as a winter storm moves through the area Tuesday. See scenes from the wintry mix in Pilger, Ponca and Randolph from the Nebraska Department of Transportation in the video at the top of the screen. Viewers also help...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Creighton men, women's basketball earn high marks in new AP Top 25

OMAHA, Neb. — The Creighton women's basketball team earned the program's highest-ever ranking, while the Creighton men's basketball team matched theirs in the latest AP Top 25. The Creighton women are ranked No. 13 in this week's AP Top 25. The program's previous high was No. 16 in last...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Truck drivers ask for more time, space on icy and snowy roads

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Tuesday brought about light snow, cold temperatures, icy roads and wind across Iowa and Nebraska. Truck drivers who stopped at Sapp Bros. in Council Bluffs before returning to the interstate offered up tips, advice and words of caution for everyone driving. Jeff Connett drives a...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

Youth advocates defend state juvenile laws for murder cases

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The Douglas County Attorney is calling for another look into how state laws treat juveniles in murder cases. The call comes after three 13-year-old boys were arrested in the month of November in two separate homicides. Two are facing charges in the September death of...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Wind, rain and ice cause dozens of crashes on I-80

Neb. — Winter returned to parts of Nebraska on Tuesday. It didn't leave much snow on the ground, but there was plenty of danger along I-80 just west of Seward. Freezing rain turned into light snow creating a deceptive menace. But that wasn't the only concern according to...
SEWARD, NE
KETV.com

Light snow expected for Omaha area on Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. — Rain and snow are expected to return to the Omaha area on Tuesday. A mix of drizzle and light rain could cause wet roads and impact the morning commute. Temperatures will drop throughout the day as north winds gust up to 35 miles per hour. We'll see a transition to a wintry mix and snow in the late morning, between 10 a.m. and noon, as temperatures drop below freezing.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

One person dies after construction accident in Omaha on Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. — One person died after a construction accident in Omaha on Wednesday. Around 11:30 a.m., construction workers were attempting to connect two pipes on the side of the roadway near 150th Street and Wycliffe Drive, according to Omaha police. A bucket connected to a backhoe detached and...
OMAHA, NE

