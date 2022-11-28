Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Feeding The Pipeline: Company supporting Husker offensive line through NIL
WEST POINT, Neb. — Since November 2021, athletes have had the opportunity to profit off their name, image and likeness, commonly referred to as NIL. Zach Lubeck, Director of Sales and Supply for Quality Pork International, wanted to utilize NIL and support Nebraska football in the process. With Husker...
KETV.com
Former Husker interim football coach Mickey Joseph arrested in Lincoln for alleged domestic assault
LINCOLN, Neb. — Former Nebraska interim football coach Mickey Joseph was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday. Joseph faces charges of third-degree domestic assault and strangulation. Around 1:54 p.m., officers responded to a residence near S 34th Street and Tree Line Drive for a domestic disturbance, according to Lincoln police.
KETV.com
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule says Mickey Joseph did a 'fantastic job' leading the Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. — A big question on the mind of many Nebraska football fans: Will new coach Matt Rhule keep Mickey Joseph on staff?. Rhule said Monday that he reached out to Joseph right after he got the job and looks forward to speaking with him in person. "It...
KETV.com
New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule arrives in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — New Husker football coach Matt Rhule and his family arrived in Lincoln on Monday morning. The Rhules were greeted at the Lincoln airport by Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts and his wife Angela. They then went directly to Memorial Stadium, including a brief stop at the...
KETV.com
Nebraska football's Matt Rhule to be one of the nation's top-paid coaches
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska football's new hire will be one of the top-paid coaches in the nation. Matt Rhule's eight-year deal is worth up to $74 million, averages $9.25 million per year and includes $66.6 million in guaranteed money, athletic director Trev Alberts confirmed on Monday. "All I can...
KETV.com
'Excited for the chance': Husker fans cautiously optimistic about Coach Rhule
LINCOLN, Neb. — Big Red fans were excited to welcome the new Husker head coach to Lincoln Monday as they were lining Memorial Drive. The Big Red fans cheered and the band played as a new head coach for the Nebraska Cornhuskers was welcomed home for the first time.
KETV.com
TCU quarterback, Council Bluffs native Max Duggan named as Davey O'Brien Award finalist
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Texas Christian University quarterback Max Duggan, a Council Bluffs native, was named as a finalist for the Davey O'Brien Award on Tuesday. The award annually honors the best quarterback in college football each season. Duggan, a Council Bluffs Lewis Central grad, has led the Horned...
KETV.com
Winter weather brings snow to Nebraska, Omaha area Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Snow is sticking to the ground across Nebraska as a winter storm moves through the area Tuesday. See scenes from the wintry mix in Pilger, Ponca and Randolph from the Nebraska Department of Transportation in the video at the top of the screen. Viewers also help...
KETV.com
Stretch of Interstate 80 in Nebraska reopens after crash requiring specialized hazmat cleanup
OMAHA, Neb. — A stretch of Interstate 80 in Nebraska has reopened after a crash Tuesday required specialized hazmat cleanup, according to the state patrol. Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said I-80 from Shelton to Wood River, a distance of about 8 miles, has reopened after being closed for about 24 hours.
KETV.com
Creighton men, women's basketball earn high marks in new AP Top 25
OMAHA, Neb. — The Creighton women's basketball team earned the program's highest-ever ranking, while the Creighton men's basketball team matched theirs in the latest AP Top 25. The Creighton women are ranked No. 13 in this week's AP Top 25. The program's previous high was No. 16 in last...
KETV.com
Outage impacting emergency services in 3 Nebraska counties, according to officials
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — An outage is impacting 911 service for three Nebraska counties, according to officials. Officials said the 911 system is down for Butler, Platte and Saunders counties. In Saunders County, residents can call 402-443-1000 for emergencies. There is no indication at this time to the cause...
KETV.com
Former Nebraska assistant prison warden is sentenced for unauthorized communications with inmate
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — She was the assistant warden at one of the biggest prisons in Nebraska one year ago. Now, she'll spend a year behind bars at the Lancaster County Jail for having unlawful contact with an inmate and providing him with a cellphone. Sarah Torsiello, 46, publicly...
KETV.com
Omaha snow guide: Road conditions, closings and everything you need for winter weather
OMAHA, Neb. — When winter weather hits the metro, we have what you need to stay informed and up-to-date. Below are links to information you may need during winter weather conditions if you are traveling. For a look at travel conditions across Nebraska and Iowa, visit the NDOT and...
KETV.com
Truck drivers ask for more time, space on icy and snowy roads
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Tuesday brought about light snow, cold temperatures, icy roads and wind across Iowa and Nebraska. Truck drivers who stopped at Sapp Bros. in Council Bluffs before returning to the interstate offered up tips, advice and words of caution for everyone driving. Jeff Connett drives a...
KETV.com
Youth advocates defend state juvenile laws for murder cases
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The Douglas County Attorney is calling for another look into how state laws treat juveniles in murder cases. The call comes after three 13-year-old boys were arrested in the month of November in two separate homicides. Two are facing charges in the September death of...
KETV.com
Wind, rain and ice cause dozens of crashes on I-80
Neb. — Winter returned to parts of Nebraska on Tuesday. It didn't leave much snow on the ground, but there was plenty of danger along I-80 just west of Seward. Freezing rain turned into light snow creating a deceptive menace. But that wasn't the only concern according to...
KETV.com
Light snow expected for Omaha area on Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Rain and snow are expected to return to the Omaha area on Tuesday. A mix of drizzle and light rain could cause wet roads and impact the morning commute. Temperatures will drop throughout the day as north winds gust up to 35 miles per hour. We'll see a transition to a wintry mix and snow in the late morning, between 10 a.m. and noon, as temperatures drop below freezing.
KETV.com
Droughts past and present impacting Christmas tree farms, retailers' supply
OMAHA, Neb. — For some, there's nothing like a real tree to ring in the holidays, but for growers, retailers and suppliers, the drought has made it harder to supply enough trees for consumers. "I wanted to make sure to get out here sooner than later," Paul Gilligan said.
KETV.com
One person dies after construction accident in Omaha on Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. — One person died after a construction accident in Omaha on Wednesday. Around 11:30 a.m., construction workers were attempting to connect two pipes on the side of the roadway near 150th Street and Wycliffe Drive, according to Omaha police. A bucket connected to a backhoe detached and...
KETV.com
Attorney for Omaha man accused of killing two women files motion to determine competency
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The attorney for the Omaha man accused of killing his grandma and great-grandma wants the Douglas County court to determine if he's competent to stand trial. Gage Walter, 27, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and three counts of use of...
