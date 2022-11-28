Read full article on original website
Three girls died after major failings in NHS mental health care, inquiry finds
‘Systemic’ failures at Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys trust found to have contributed to self-inflicted deaths
Wolverhampton resource base to open to support SEND children
Councillors have agreed to open a new resource base supporting children with special educational needs and disabilities in mainstream schools. There are already 13 centres in Wolverhampton which provide support such as speech and language therapy, occupational therapy or music therapy. It will be built at Stow Heath Primary School,...
‘Enjoy your life and be happy’, says great-great-grandmother on 103rd birthday
A great-great-grandmother celebrating her 103rd birthday has said her best advice would be to “enjoy your life while you can and be happy”.Kathleen Withall, from Haslemere, Surrey, enjoyed afternoon tea with five generations of her family, which saw a 102-year gap between the oldest and youngest guest.The centenarian was joined by her daughter, Sue, her granddaughter, Claire, her great-granddaughter Millie and great-great-granddaughter Nova, who is one-year-old.During the celebrations, which included a giant pink “103” balloon and glasses of champagne and prosecco, Mrs Withall spoke about her love for her family and remembered her husband Frank, who was a former RAF...
One of us is a millionaire, the other a care worker. The cruel divide between rich and poor disgusts us both
The two of us are from very different worlds. One of us is a millionaire investor, the other a care worker and trade union member. We have totally different experiences of the economy, but we share a fundamental belief that it is broken – and the government in its autumn statement did nothing to fix it.
Birmingham QE trainee doctor belittled at work, inquest told
A trainee doctor who took her own life told paramedics shortly before she died not to transport her to the hospital where she worked, an inquest heard. It emerged in proceedings that Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), had told her parents she had been belittled by consultants there.
Crawley: Family of Tyler Wills raise concerns over subway
A 12-year-old boy who died after being struck by a car on a busy road made the crossing as the pedestrian subway was flooded, his step-father has claimed. Tyler Wills, of Arnfield Close, in Crawley, was taken to hospital but died after the crash on Crawley Avenue in the town at about 14:45 GMT on Friday.
Carbon neutral £4.4m nursery opens at Staffordshire University
A carbon neutral £4.4m nursery has opened in Stoke-on-Trent. Staffordshire University has opened the Woodlands Day Nursery and Forest School. The new building won the Sustainability award at the West Midlands Insider Property Awards 2022. "The facility brings a unique and authentic outdoor experience to children in a safe...
Break-in causes flood at Oxford mental health charity
A mental health charity was forced to close its therapy services and cafe after a burglary lead to a flood at its premises. Restore's Garden Cafe in Cowley Road, Oxford, was broken into on Sunday, forcing it to close for three days. The charity said nothing valuable was kept on...
Skegness: Asylum seeker meeting hears system 'creaking at the seams'
The MP for a seaside town which is housing asylum seekers in five hotels has claimed the immigration system is "creaking at the seams". About 400 people attended a meeting in Skegness, with Tory MP Matt Warman questioned about the suitability of the hotels and the town to house migrants.
Ashford bacteria outbreak: Two pupils sick at neighbouring school
Two more school children are confirmed to have caught a bacterial infection which killed a six-year-old last week. A pupil from Ashford Church of England Primary School in Surrey died after they caught the group A streptococcal infection. Parents of children at neighbouring Echelford Primary School in Ashford have been...
Stoke MP 'aghast and shocked' over fresh asylum hotel plan
A Stoke-on-Trent MP has said he is "aghast and shocked" to hear another hotel in the city could be used to house asylum seekers. Jonathan Gullis has written to the home secretary and complained the city had "disproportionately borne a significant quantity of migrants". The city council recently lost a...
Letters sent to more than 1,000 families in Nottingham maternity review
Letters have been sent to more than 1,000 families identified as having cases potentially relevant to an ongoing review of maternity services in Nottingham. Midwife Donna Ockenden is leading a review into failings by Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust. She said her team had been contacted by more than...
Parents 'disgusted' over short notice to leave special school
Parents of pupils with special educational needs have said they are "disgusted" after their school gave them just three weeks notice to leave. Seven families have been informed their children will no longer be able to board at Purbeck View in Swanage, Dorset, after the end of this term. They...
Frank Bruno opens mental health hub at Oxford Stadium
Former boxing champion Frank Bruno has opened a mental health hub at a greyhound and speedway stadium. The centre in Oxford will deliver well-being services including a non-contact boxing programme through the Frank Bruno Foundation. It will also be home to an NHS mental health team taking referrals from GPs...
Brighton Marathon: Council issues licence to London event organisers
Organisers of the London Marathon are set to take over the Brighton race after the company that runs it hit serious financial difficulties. A "plan" agreed by the local council is for a three-year deal initially, with an option of an extra two. Councillor Martin Osbourne said he was sure...
Ambulance waits of 40 hours as NHS delays worsen
More than 10,000 ambulances a week are caught in queues of at least an hour outside accident-and-emergency units in England, a BBC News analysis shows. The total - the highest since records began, in 2010 - means one in eight crews faced delays on this scale by mid-November. Paramedics warned...
Chesterfield hospital sees £1.5m MRI scanner craned into place
A state-of-the-art £1.5m MRI scanner has been lifted into a Derbyshire hospital using a giant crane. Weighing four tonnes, the scanner should help more than 16,000 patients a year at Chesterfield Royal Hospital. The machine uses magnetic fields and radiofrequency pulses to produce detailed 3D images of most areas...
Baschurch man says asthma has worsened due to mould in his house
A man who suffers from asthma says his conditioned has worsened because of a chronic mould problem in his house. Paul Holloway, 56, said he had been battling damp at the home in Baschurch, Shropshire, for more than two years. His housing provider Connexus had sorted some repairs, but not...
