A great-great-grandmother celebrating her 103rd birthday has said her best advice would be to “enjoy your life while you can and be happy”.Kathleen Withall, from Haslemere, Surrey, enjoyed afternoon tea with five generations of her family, which saw a 102-year gap between the oldest and youngest guest.The centenarian was joined by her daughter, Sue, her granddaughter, Claire, her great-granddaughter Millie and great-great-granddaughter Nova, who is one-year-old.During the celebrations, which included a giant pink “103” balloon and glasses of champagne and prosecco, Mrs Withall spoke about her love for her family and remembered her husband Frank, who was a former RAF...

53 MINUTES AGO