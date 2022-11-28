Effective: 2022-11-30 14:40:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin; Sawtooth, Stanley Basin; Sun Valley Region; Wood River Foothills The Forest Service Sawtooth Avalanche Center in Ketchum has ISSUED a BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING which is in effect Wednesday 7 PM MST to Friday 7 AM MST * WHAT...Avalanche warning. The avalanche danger is HIGH. * WHERE...The Sawtooth, Smoky, White Cloud, Boulder, Soldier and Pioneer Mountains including the mountains near Banner Summit, Stanley, Atlanta, Smiley Creek, Galena Summit, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue, Carey and Fairfield. The Backcountry Avalanche Warning does not apply to highway avalanche programs or operating ski areas. * WHEN...in effect from Wednesday 7 PM MST to Friday 7 AM MST. * IMPACTS...A multi-day storm bringing heavy snowfall and strong wind is overloading a weak snowpack. Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist. Widespread avalanching will occur. Avalanches may impact roadways, trails, and structures in the valley bottom. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect large natural avalanches in many areas. Some will be large enough to snap trees or destroy a wood frame house. Avoid all avalanche terrain. Stay off of and out from below steep slopes, steeper than about 30 degrees. Avalanches may be triggered remotely, from the bottom of steep slopes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Backcountry travelers should stay off of, and out from underneath, slopes steeper than 30 degrees. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests. Consult www.sawtoothavalanche.com for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.

