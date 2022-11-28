Effective: 2022-11-30 21:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Franklin; Oxford FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Maine, including the following counties, Franklin and Oxford. * WHEN...Until midnight EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 859 PM EST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Farmington, Bethel, Rumford, Rangeley, Jay, Dixfield, Andover, Weld, Mexico, and Phillips.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME ・ 2 HOURS AGO