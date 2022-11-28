Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Central Somerset by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 20:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-30 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects, including holiday decorations. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Central Somerset; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal York; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior York; Kennebec; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, shifting west this evening. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, west central, and western Maine. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flood Advisory issued for Franklin, Oxford by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 21:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Franklin; Oxford FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Maine, including the following counties, Franklin and Oxford. * WHEN...Until midnight EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 859 PM EST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Farmington, Bethel, Rumford, Rangeley, Jay, Dixfield, Andover, Weld, Mexico, and Phillips.
