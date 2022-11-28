Students, workers and faculty organized a strike across University of California (UC) campuses to fight for better wages. Students, workers and faculty have organized a strike across University of California (UC) campuses throughout the state with the aim of fighting for better wages for graduate students who work at the university, increasing child care subsidies for students with children and eliminating the additional tuition that international students have to pay.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO