Could Susan Wagner be going “back-to-back”? Will New Dorp make a return trip to the city’s final four, or will another PSAL squad step up this season?. Susan Wagner returns the bulk of its roster, including New York City phenom Nicole Melious, who is poised to rewrite Staten Island’s scoring record book and lead the Falcons back to the AA city title game at Barclays Center. The Falcons have captured the division crown in each of the past six seasons and have not lost an Island matchup in the last four years.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO