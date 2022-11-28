ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

The Staten Island Advance

PSAL girls’ hoops preview 2022-23: Susan Wagner hopes to make it ‘back-to-back’ title runs, but could Tottenville or Curtis make things interesting?

Could Susan Wagner be going “back-to-back”? Will New Dorp make a return trip to the city’s final four, or will another PSAL squad step up this season?. Susan Wagner returns the bulk of its roster, including New York City phenom Nicole Melious, who is poised to rewrite Staten Island’s scoring record book and lead the Falcons back to the AA city title game at Barclays Center. The Falcons have captured the division crown in each of the past six seasons and have not lost an Island matchup in the last four years.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
FOX Sports

Cornell visits Delaware after Nelson's 30-point game

Cornell Big Red (5-1) at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (3-3) BOTTOM LINE: Delaware hosts the Cornell Big Red after Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 30 points in Delaware's 86-73 loss to the Pennsylvania Quakers. The Fightin' Blue Hens are 1-0 in home games. Delaware is ninth in the CAA with 11.2...
ITHACA, NY
Hartford Courant

Connecticut Sun name Darius Taylor new GM; Morgan Tuck takes over as assistant GM

The Connecticut Sun announced two big changes to their leadership positions on Tuesday. The team named Darius Taylor their new general manager, while former UConn star and Sun forward Morgan Tuck will add assistant GM to her current responsibilities. Taylor will take over after Curt Miller, who had served as the Sun’s head coach and general manager since 2016, left for the Los Angeles Sparks ...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Staten Island Advance

HS boys’ hoops roundup: PR’s Alejandro Rodriguez, Curtis’ Jack Gordon go for career highs in wins; SW, MSIT also victorious

Alejandro Rodriguez (three threes) finished with a career-high 14 points and five other Port Richmond players scored at least eight as the Raiders rolled to an 82-48 PSAL triumph over host CSI/McCown Tuesday in New Springville. It was the first victory over the season for the 1-1 Raiders, who also...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
HeySoCal

OC team qualifies for Pop Warner football Super Bowl tournament

A south Orange County Pop Warner football team is gearing up to participate in the youth league’s Super Bowl in Florida this weekend. The Saddleback Valley Blue Bears will compete in the 10-year-old level in Orlando, starting Saturday. The team is leaving for Florida on Thursday, according to Kristin Bracic, proud mom of linebacker Sebastian Bracic.
ORLANDO, FL
marshfieldareasports.com

Spencer boys basketball pulls out road win at Westfield

WESTFIELD – The Spencer boys basketball team overcame a four-point halftime deficit to defeat Westfield 56-53 in a nonconference game Tuesday night at Westfield Pioneer High School. The Rockets, playing their season opener, trailed 23-19 at halftime before outscoring Westfield by seven in the second half to pull out...
SPENCER, WI

