Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Choking student saved by a fellow 4th grader using HeimlichMuhammad Junaid MustafaRacine, WI
Cream City Classic from 11/26 to 11/28Adrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
No. 10 Indiana hands No. 18 North Carolina its third straight loss
Trayce Jackson-Davis pumped in 21 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked four shots as No. 10 Indiana was in control
No. 19 Kentucky puts pesky Bellarmine away in second half
Sharpshooter CJ Fredrick hit a pair of 3-pointers and totaled eight points to spark a crucial second-half run, lifting No.
FOX Sports
Jackson State hosts Lairy and Miami (OH)
BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) takes on the Jackson State Tigers after Mekhi Lairy scored 25 points in Miami (OH)'s 80-67 victory against the Little Rock Trojans. The RedHawks are 2-2 in home games. Miami (OH) is 0-4 against opponents with a winning record. The Tigers are 0-5 on the road....
No. 19 Kentucky on to Bellarmine making no excuses
Coach John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats found themselves in unfamiliar territory last week – plummeting 11 spots in the
FOX Sports
Nunge leads Xavier against SE Louisiana after 25-point showing
SE Louisiana Lions (4-3) at Xavier Musketeers (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -23; over/under is 154. BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts the SE Louisiana Lions after Jack Nunge scored 25 points in Xavier's 88-84 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Musketeers are 3-1 on their home court. Xavier is fourth in...
Prep Football: #1 STM host E.D. White in Division 2 semi-final, Cougars battle tested
Division Two Semi-Finals feature a rematch of a year ago, as the #1 seeded STM Cougars host E.D. White at Cougar Stadium on Friday night. STM is one of three teams from district 4-4A that have hopes of making it to the dome. LCA and Teurlings play in the other semi-final. The Cougars beat Madison […]
How to Watch: No. 13 Tennessee basketball vs. McNeese State
No. 13 Tennessee basketball is back in action on Wednesday night inside of Thompson-Boling Area for the first time since returning home from the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Vols are scheduled to host McNeese State (2-5) at 7:15 p.m. ET in the first game of a three-game homestand. Tom Hart...
No. 13 Tennessee’s defense shuts down McNeese
Santiago Vescovi made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points and No. 13 Tennessee delivered its stingiest defensive effort of
Photos from LSU basketball's tight win over Wofford
The Tigers narrowly moved to 6-1 on Sunday afternoon, defeating a good Wofford team in close fashion with a 78-75 win. Adam Miller had another huge game offensively for the Tigers, notching 26 points, while forward KJ Williams finished with 15 points and five rebounds. It was an excellent shooting day for the Tigers in general as they finished above 50% for the day.
