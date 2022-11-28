The Tigers narrowly moved to 6-1 on Sunday afternoon, defeating a good Wofford team in close fashion with a 78-75 win. Adam Miller had another huge game offensively for the Tigers, notching 26 points, while forward KJ Williams finished with 15 points and five rebounds. It was an excellent shooting day for the Tigers in general as they finished above 50% for the day.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO