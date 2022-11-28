ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

A Hit And A Miss For Disney As 'Thanksgiving Box Office' Slumps To One Of The Worst In Years

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CFrzh_0jPZzx7m00

The Thanksgiving box office numbers this year portend to a not-so-promising year-end holiday season, although Walt Disney Company DIS fared better with its superhero film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Weak Numbers: The long weekend owing to the Thanksgiving holiday did not do box numbers any favor, as the three-day weekend collected $92.9 million in ticket sales, down from $101 million in the previous weekend, reported Box Office Mojo. This was worse than the $96.3 million in 2021. The drop was steeper compared to the pre-pandemic number of $181 million for 2019.

The five-day cume, which accounted for ticket sales between Wednesday and Sunday, came in at $133 million, down from $142 million in 2021 and $262 million in 2019.

The last Thanksgiving weekend to see three-day ticket sales below $100 million before the pandemic was in 1994, the report said.

Disney’s Mixed Fortunes: The media giant's “Wakanda Forever” ruled the roost in the box office for a third weekend in running, with an estimated three-day cume of $45.9 million in North America, according to measurement firm ComScore. Worldwide, the movie collected $78 million.

Cumulatively, the film has collected $675.57 million, with $367.67 million of it from North America.

The entertainment giant, which has recently reinstated Bob Iger as CEO, faced disappointment with its “Strange World,” a computer-animated sci-fi adventure film. Over the three-day weekend, the movie collected $11.9 million domestically and $9.2 million overseas.

This marked the worst three-day opening for a Disney animated feature since 2000’s “The Emperor’s New Groove,” CNBC said.

Disney and Searchlight’s “The Menu,” Sony Group Corp.’s SONY “Devotion” and Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.’s WBD “Black Adam” took the third, fourth and fifth positions, respectively. The worldwide three-day cume came in at $10.6 million, $6.192 million and $6.15 million, respectively. Domestic numbers for the three came in at $5.2 million, $6 million and $3.35 million.

The numbers for Netflix Inc.’s NFLX “Glass Onion” were not made available by the streaming giant. CNBC said the five-day cume may have been between $13 million and $15 million.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings

Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
Motley Fool

Disney Is Considering One of the Riskiest Moves in Its 99-Year History

In aggregate, Disney+ and Hulu account for 30 of the Top 100 most-watched streaming programs in the U.S. Disney is considering merging the two services into one streaming powerhouse. This plan could easily backfire, setting Disney back years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Looper

Bob Iger To Reverse Bob Chapek's Unpopular Cost-Cutting Focus At Disney

Disney shook the entertainment industry with the announcement that former CEO Bob Iger has returned to that role, replacing his successor Bob Chapek, who served in that capacity starting in 2020 and was personally appointed by Iger. Making the news even more shocking is the fact that Disney renewed its contract with Chapek in June — which would otherwise have expired in July — for another three years (via CNN). Though the two men have reportedly been feuding for some time, it was hard to know exactly how which areas Iger would focus on in his initial restructuring of the media giant. Now, thanks to a new memo from Iger which was sent to Disney employees, we now know some of the course corrections the returning CEO has planned.
The Hollywood Reporter

Kareem Daniel to Exit Disney as Bob Iger Unwinds Chapek Era Structure

Kareem Daniel, a top lieutenant for former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, is leaving Disney amid the executive shakeup.  The widely expected move comes as Bob Iger takes back the reins from Chapek, with the directive to “set the strategic direction for renewed growth” as well as help to develop and find a new successor during his two-year term. Wall Street analysts and company watchers had been expecting a reorganization of the company’s streaming division, as Iger seeks to reshape the company’s streaming strategy and return to a structure that prioritizes greater decision-making by creatives.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Dartigue, Longtime Publicity...
Looper

Here's How Much Bob Iger Is Getting Paid To Come Back To Disney

On November 20, The Walt Disney Co. announced that its CEO since February of 2020, Bob Chapek, would be stepping down. Taking his place as Disney CEO is his predecessor Bob Iger. Disney's board of directors came to the decision to replace Chapek with Iger, describing Iger as someone particularly suited to lead the company as it exists today. That said, Iger agreed to serve as CEO for a span of just two years, after which the current plan is to find a successor.
TheWrap

Bob Iger’s Disney To-Do List: The 7 Biggest Things the Returning CEO Needs to Fix Now

Focus needs to be on undoing the reorg, fixing streaming and finding a successor – for good this time. In the 999 days that Disney CEO Bob Iger’s short-lived successor Bob Chapek served as CEO, the company went through challenging times. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the parks worldwide to close, grounded cruise ships, shuttered movie theaters and halted production. But other problems of the Chapek era were self-inflicted: his disastrous handling of the political landscape in Florida; the gutting of Walt Disney Imagineering; an unnecessary battle with Marvel star Scarlett Johansson over profit participation; a headlong investment in content for Disney+ without a solid plan to monetize that content.
FLORIDA STATE
AdWeek

Bob Iger Reportedly Plans to Shift Disney+’s Focus

Disney CEO Bob Iger is focusing on making Disney+ more profitable. In a town hall meeting on Monday in Burbank, California, Iger reportedly shared his plans to boost the streaming platform’s bottom line. “Instead of chasing (subscribers) with aggressive marketing and aggressive spend on content, we have to start...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Investopedia

Disney Flags Risk of Impairment Costs in Iger Overhaul

Walt Disney (DIS) may incur impairment charges under returning CEO Bob Iger's restructuring plans, the entertainment and media giant said this week. Iger, a Disney CEO from 2005 to 2020, reclaimed the job on Nov. 20 after the company's board abruptly ousted his chosen successor Bob Chapek. Iger has since indicated his priority is restructuring the company's Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) segment.
Deadline

Netflix Record $15M First Week Of ‘Glass Onion’: What It Means For Box Office, Streaming & How It Came To Be

Over the 5-day Thanksgiving stretch, Netflix’s one-week sneak preview of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery buried all new and old major studio adult counterprogramming with an estimated $13.3M over 5-days for what is projected to be a $15M first week by Tuesday. Far and away, this is the best theatrical launch ever for a Netflix pre-streaming movie. Last year‘s Dwayne Johnson-Ryan Reynolds-Gal Gadot action title Red Notice is arguably their best, with a $1.25M-$1.5M 3 day opening. That pic is also their most-watched worldwide at 364M-plus hours. Glass Onion‘s 3-day of $9.3M is the 10th-best for a title opening...
New York Post

Disney CEO Bob Iger says hiring freeze to remain, addresses Apple rumors

Disney CEO Bob Iger told employees Monday that he won’t lift the company’s hiring freeze as he examines costs — and sought to throw cold water on rumors about a possible merger with Apple. Iger, who last week replaced his one-time successor Bob Chapek as CEO in a surprise reshuffle, unveiled the news during a town hall meeting at Disney’s studio lot in Burbank, Calif., where he gave brief remarks and fielded questions from employees. According to CNBC, the CEO opened the meeting by quoting a line from the song “What’d I Miss?” from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical “Hamilton” that says, “There is...
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
186K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy