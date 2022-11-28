Read full article on original website
Syracuse men’s basketball: three takeaways from the 73-44 loss to Illinois
If you were looking for a defensive battle, this was your game to watch. It was a clash of the orange, with the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team taking on the 16th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini on the road. Syracuse (3-3) looked to avoid its third-straight loss of the season...
Pitt WBB Falls To Illinois, 92-71
Illinois took command early and often Wednesday evening at the Petersen Events Center as it bested Pitt in the ACC/B1G Challenge, 92-71. Pitt (5-3) saw Dayshanette Harris score 16 points, while Liatu King and Amber Brown netted 11 and 10 points respectively. The 92 points Pitt conceded in this game...
How to Watch Syracuse at #16 Illinois
Matchup: Syracuse (3-3) at #16 Illinois (5-1) Location: State Farm Center (Champaign, IL) Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, November 29th. Television: ESPN Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Dave Pasch, Fran Fraschilla Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Odds: Syracuse +12.5. ESPN Matchup ...
5 things to watch for in Syracuse’s matchup against Illinois
Syracuse plays at No. 16 Illinois in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. (TV: ESPN). Here are five things to watch for in the game. Joe Girard has been wildly inconsistent this season. After scoring a career-high 31 points in a win against Richmond, Girard has gone ice cold in the two games since. Against St. John’s and Bryant, Girard has shot a combined 2-22, averaging 4.5 ppg in those two losses. The Orange simply cannot afford to have its best shooter firing up 10+ shots a game if he’s not going to be connecting.
Where to watch: SU vs. Illinois
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse heads west tonight to take on Illinois in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Orange is coming off of a one-point loss to Bryant. Tip time is 7:30 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN and here is where to find that station:
SU head coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following loss to #16 Illinois
Champaign, ILL. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse dropped its third straight game on Tuesday, falling on the road to #16 Illinois 73-44. Jesse Edwards led the Orange with nine points and marked his second-consecutive game of 17-plus rebounds. He fouled out for the second straight game. Illinois had four players finish in double figures. Terrence Shannon Jr., […]
Illinois Football: Illini coaching staff sees potential in 2023 recruit
There are still a few more players to land for 2023, and the Illinois football program is going to make sure this is a full recruiting class. I have been pretty impressed with the way the Bret Bielema regime has recruited. He has brought in one class thus far and it was ranked inside the top 50 nationally. Now the Illini are trying to finish off the class of 2023 with another top-50 ranking.
Illinois Basketball: Latest AP Top 25 strengthens the Illini schedule
A new AP Top 25 poll has been released, and the Illinois basketball team still finds themselves in the top 20. The Illini just had one game this past week and that was against DI newcomer, Lindenwood. The Lions weren’t much of a match for the Orange and Blue, as Illinois would take a 24-point lead by halftime and never look back. Lindenwood ended up falling to the Illini, 92-59.
St. Teresa High School holds state championship trophy presentation
November 28, 2022- St. Teresa High School held a trophy presentation for the St. Teresa Bulldogs football team that won the IHSA Class 2A State Finals, on Friday. The Bulldogs defeated Downs Tri-Valley, 29-22 at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday afternoon. St. Teresa finished the 2022 season with a record of 14-0.
The pseudoscience spreading to police precincts around Illinois
A phenomenon known as 911 phone call analysis is being used by more and more police departments across the country, including in Illinois. It's a pseudoscience that claims that what someone says, how they sound and how they act during a 911 phone call, can determine if they are calling for help, or if they are trying to cover for a crime they have committed.
15 Best Restaurants in Champaign, IL
Champaign in Champaign County, Illinois, is more than just one of the nation's best college towns. This famous city may be known for its charming neighborhood and lively atmosphere, but it's also a fantastic food destination. Champaign has a diverse culinary scene, which you can taste from its local restaurants...
Republican rival to join Illinois Democrats’ transition team
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Incoming Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias has announced he will bring a former political rival on board his transition team. One-time Republican candidate for Secretary of State, Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) will reportedly be brought on board to help. In a statement issued Wednesday, Brady...
Seven Point of Illinois CEO Calls for Investors in Danville Cannabis Dispensary Project
Above: Seven Point of Illinois CEO Brad Zerman addresses the Danville City Council in late 2021 prior to approval of site plans at 388 Eastgate Drive in Danville. The countdown is still on to the groundbreaking of the planned Seven Point of Illinois cannabis dispensary at 388 Eastgate Drive in Danville. CEO Brad Zerman says one thing they’re working on now is the chance for area residents who plan to be clients of Seven Point of Illinois’ Danville outlet to invest in the project. Zerman says the money raised, with a goal of $75,000 to $100,000; would be an extremely small percentage of what the whole construction project will cost. But the idea is, get area residents aware and involved in the project, from both Eastern Illinois and Western Indiana.
B-N newcomers say they feel welcome. They have ideas to make the community better
Adam Farcus moved to Bloomington-Normal in August. They accepted an art teacher position at Illinois State University. Farcus' timing wasn't great. The hiring surge at Rivian made finding a place to live difficult, especially for someone who wanted their home to double as an art studio. They found a loft apartment in downtown Bloomington, but Farcus has heard how others have had to commute into the Twin Cities because of a housing shortage.
Vermilion Advantage Invites Those NEW or RETURNED to Danville to Say What They Like
Vermilion Advantage is calling all people who are new to Danville to speak up; and say why you came to the area and what you like about it. Vermilion Advantage president and CEO Tim Dudley says all you need to do is leave a review on NICHE.com. In other words, state why you found your “niche” in Danville.
Boys and Girls club move into new Champaign space
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The younger set from the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club got to move into their new home for the first time, The Martens Center. “I mean it’s just a better place, like the old one is old and it’s getting kind of boring,” said fifth grader Jaysean. But kids like Jaysean […]
People, floats fill downtown Champaign for Parade of Lights
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign is getting into the Christmas spirit. Many people lined the streets of downtown Champaign on Saturday night as floats, queens and marching bands filled the 22nd annual Champaign Center Parade of Lights. More information about the parade can be found here.
Danville credit union provides unique way to give back
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Giving Fence is back at the Education Personnel Federal Credit Union for people to leave what they can, and take what they need. The Giving Fence began a few years ago by the Danville Area Chapter of Credit Unions. The idea came from another organization in Bloomington where they have a Giving Fence as well.
Monticello: a Christmas Capital in Central Illinois
There are endless reasons Monticello tops the list for Christmas season fun in Central Illinois. From the Polar Express to lights at Allerton Park and many other happenings, we have everything you want to know about Monticello, Illinois at Christmas. Between the Polar Express, the quaintly decorated downtown, and several...
Unity High School Kid to Know
TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) – Olivia Shike is a Junior at Unity high school and she’s already making a name for herself. Not only is she a great athlete running track and cross country. She’s also a national award winner for FFA and in the 4-h Skillathon. That’s...
