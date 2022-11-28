Read full article on original website
gojacks.com
JACKRABBIT COMEBACK BID FALLS SHORT AT MONTANA STATE
Box Score BOZEMAN, Mont. - The South Dakota State women's basketball team rallied from an 18-point deficit but could not complete a comeback over Montana State Wednesday night. SDSU fell 71-66 at Worthington Arena. Montana State shot a blistering 60 percent from the floor during the opening quarter and raced...
gojacks.com
SDSU LOOKS TO BOUNCE BACK AT MONTANA STATE
Game 8: South Dakota State (4-3) at Montana State (4-3) South Dakota State will play the second half of a two-game road trip Wednesday night at Montana State. Both teams are 4-3 entering the matchup and are coming off a loss. The Jackrabbits most recently fell 61-41 at Washington State Monday night while the Bobcats lost 66-57 on the road at North Texas Sunday afternoon. This will be SDSU's fifth straight game away from Frost Arena.
gojacks.com
COLD SHOOTING DOOMS JACKS AT WASHINGTON STATE
PULLMAN, Wash. - South Dakota State basketball dropped a 61-41 road contest to Washington State Monday night at Beasley Coliseum. The Jacks jumped out to a 14-3 lead over the first seven minutes but struggled offensively the rest of the way. SDSU was held to three points - all from the free throw line - in the second quarter but trailed by only two points at the halftime break.
gojacks.com
SDSU FACES TOUGH SET OF CONSECUTIVE MATCHUPS
Stream (Gm 8 - Gm 9) ESPN3 - SECNetwork+. South Dakota State continues a five-game stretch away from Brookings with a three-game road trip starting at Kent State. The Jackrabbits and Golden Flashes tip-off their matchup at 6 p.m. CST on Friday. The Jackrabbits then head to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 11/14 Alabama Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Snow Returns To South Dakota: Remember These 10 Storms?
Here's some news that some South Dakotans prefer not to hear this time of year. Winter is coming. In denial? Dropping temperatures and early snowstorms out west near Deadwood speak for itself. Now snow has finally entered in the Sioux Empire, including Sioux Falls. Slowly but surely, people are bracing...
Is Sioux Falls Getting A Big Snowstorm on Tuesday?
We all knew that snow was going to grace our presence eventually this winter. Based on multiple reports from our friends at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, it looks like Tuesday we will see our first significant snow of the season. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls...
Dangerous, potentially deadly distracted driving remains a hard habit to break in South Dakota
South Dakota lawmaker Doug Barthel, a former police chief in Sioux Falls, tried to make state roadways safer from distracted drivers by spearheading passage of a law in 2020 to restrict cell phone use behind the wheel. The South Dakota law allows cell phone use in a vehicle, but only...
dakotanewsnow.com
Bishop Paul Swain dies in hospice care
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin announced Sunday the death of Most Reverend Paul J. Swain, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Sioux Falls. Bishop Swain died on Saturday, November 26, at the age of 79, in hospice care after suffering significant medical complications...
KELOLAND TV
Sanford Orthopedics explains advances in technology
You hardly give it a second thought: You need to get from point A to point B and the only real effort involves standing up and taking that first step forward. Yet it isn’t always as simple as that. Foot pain is a common complaint amongst millions of people every year and the causes of this type of pain are as varied as people themselves.
brookingsradio.com
Two arrested for burglaries in Brookings, Brandon and Elk Point
Two men have been arrested in connection to burglaries in Brookings as well as Brandon and Elk Point. The Brookings burglaries occurred on November 11th. Video surveillance from local community members showed a maroon SUV was likely involved. The suspects also used credit cards in Minnesota that were stolen in the burglaries. Mall of America security assisted with locating and tracking the suspects on video to a maroon SUV. The Bloomington Police Department identified the license plate of that vehicle using their Automated License Plate Readers.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota’s MMIP: group formed to search within minutes when community member is missing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -November is Native American Heritage Month. As we share stories of rich culture and celebration, we also share the struggles and hardships, including the search for answers for those who are missing or murdered. According to the National Urban Indian Health Institute, murder is...
KELOLAND TV
Snowy forecast tomorrow; Temperature swings ahead
The weather pattern will be turning more active this week as the disturbance to our northwest gathers strength. You can see some snow in the Rockies this morning, but not much to show yet in KELOLAND as of 7am. We expect accumulating snow late tonight and tomorrow, with a Winter...
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle fire in southwestern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Temperatures around 15 degrees made for a cold night for firefighters in southwestern Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says the fire happened in the 3600 block of South Westport Avenue after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Crews arriving on scene found smoke and flames from the roof of a building.
BBQ Opened In 1946 Closes After Death of Owner
Over the years we have seen barbeque joints come and go. Sadly, we've had our share make their mark here in Sioux Falls only to flame out altogether. One was Big Rig BBQ which when it came on the scene I couldn't get enough of their pulled pork. Still missing them today.
siouxfalls.business
Piano business announces closure
Schoppert’s Piano Gallery, which opened a little more than a dozen years ago, will close in early 2023. Owners Cindy Schoppert-Pickett and Jay Tripp announced the closing late last week. The closing sale will run through mid-January. Schmitt Music is assisting with the sale. The building at 1020 E....
KELOLAND TV
Get in the holiday spirit with these events across KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With snow falling and Christmas decorations going up, it’s hard not to feel the holiday spirit in KELOLAND. Whether you’re looking to hear Christmas carols or find the best light displays, KELOLAND has compiled a list of events and displays for you to enjoy this holiday season.
kelo.com
Winter weather will bring snow and strong winds to the area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Light to moderate snow, from 1 to 4 inches, and a glaze of ice are expected Tuesday as winter weather passes through the region. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says, currently a heavier band of snowfall looks to develop along a line from Yankton to Windom, Minnesota. Northwest winds gusting up to 35mph could lead to visibility problems at times. A Winter Weather Advisory runs until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Clearing Off Your Snowy Sidewalks is the Law In Sioux Falls
The City of Sioux Falls says that residents have 48 hours from the end of a weather event to remove snow and ice from sidewalks. Failure to clear sidewalks will result in citations and other costs to the property owner. “Ice and snow-covered sidewalks can be hazardous,” said Matt Tobias,...
KELOLAND TV
Drug bust in Roberts County, Hit & Run in Mitchell
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today is Wednesday, November 30 and here’s a look at the KELOLAND On The Go. For the second time in three days, a drug bust has been made in Roberts County. One person is recovering after being hit by a vehicle in Mitchell...
Downtown Sioux Falls Restaurant Closing Temporarily
Diners in Sioux Falls will be down an option beginning this week. Starting Monday (November 28), Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen on Main Avenue will be closed while the restaurant replaces the floor in its kitchen. Customers were notified by e-mail over the Thanksgiving weekend. The owners of Bread &...
