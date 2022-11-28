ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

gojacks.com

JACKRABBIT COMEBACK BID FALLS SHORT AT MONTANA STATE

Box Score BOZEMAN, Mont. - The South Dakota State women's basketball team rallied from an 18-point deficit but could not complete a comeback over Montana State Wednesday night. SDSU fell 71-66 at Worthington Arena. Montana State shot a blistering 60 percent from the floor during the opening quarter and raced...
BROOKINGS, SD
gojacks.com

SDSU LOOKS TO BOUNCE BACK AT MONTANA STATE

Game 8: South Dakota State (4-3) at Montana State (4-3) South Dakota State will play the second half of a two-game road trip Wednesday night at Montana State. Both teams are 4-3 entering the matchup and are coming off a loss. The Jackrabbits most recently fell 61-41 at Washington State Monday night while the Bobcats lost 66-57 on the road at North Texas Sunday afternoon. This will be SDSU's fifth straight game away from Frost Arena.
BROOKINGS, SD
gojacks.com

COLD SHOOTING DOOMS JACKS AT WASHINGTON STATE

PULLMAN, Wash. - South Dakota State basketball dropped a 61-41 road contest to Washington State Monday night at Beasley Coliseum. The Jacks jumped out to a 14-3 lead over the first seven minutes but struggled offensively the rest of the way. SDSU was held to three points - all from the free throw line - in the second quarter but trailed by only two points at the halftime break.
PULLMAN, WA
gojacks.com

SDSU FACES TOUGH SET OF CONSECUTIVE MATCHUPS

Stream (Gm 8 - Gm 9) ESPN3 - SECNetwork+. South Dakota State continues a five-game stretch away from Brookings with a three-game road trip starting at Kent State. The Jackrabbits and Golden Flashes tip-off their matchup at 6 p.m. CST on Friday. The Jackrabbits then head to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 11/14 Alabama Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Bishop Paul Swain dies in hospice care

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin announced Sunday the death of Most Reverend Paul J. Swain, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Sioux Falls. Bishop Swain died on Saturday, November 26, at the age of 79, in hospice care after suffering significant medical complications...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sanford Orthopedics explains advances in technology

You hardly give it a second thought: You need to get from point A to point B and the only real effort involves standing up and taking that first step forward. Yet it isn’t always as simple as that. Foot pain is a common complaint amongst millions of people every year and the causes of this type of pain are as varied as people themselves.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
brookingsradio.com

Two arrested for burglaries in Brookings, Brandon and Elk Point

Two men have been arrested in connection to burglaries in Brookings as well as Brandon and Elk Point. The Brookings burglaries occurred on November 11th. Video surveillance from local community members showed a maroon SUV was likely involved. The suspects also used credit cards in Minnesota that were stolen in the burglaries. Mall of America security assisted with locating and tracking the suspects on video to a maroon SUV. The Bloomington Police Department identified the license plate of that vehicle using their Automated License Plate Readers.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snowy forecast tomorrow; Temperature swings ahead

The weather pattern will be turning more active this week as the disturbance to our northwest gathers strength. You can see some snow in the Rockies this morning, but not much to show yet in KELOLAND as of 7am. We expect accumulating snow late tonight and tomorrow, with a Winter...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews battle fire in southwestern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Temperatures around 15 degrees made for a cold night for firefighters in southwestern Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says the fire happened in the 3600 block of South Westport Avenue after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Crews arriving on scene found smoke and flames from the roof of a building.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Piano business announces closure

Schoppert’s Piano Gallery, which opened a little more than a dozen years ago, will close in early 2023. Owners Cindy Schoppert-Pickett and Jay Tripp announced the closing late last week. The closing sale will run through mid-January. Schmitt Music is assisting with the sale. The building at 1020 E....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Get in the holiday spirit with these events across KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With snow falling and Christmas decorations going up, it’s hard not to feel the holiday spirit in KELOLAND. Whether you’re looking to hear Christmas carols or find the best light displays, KELOLAND has compiled a list of events and displays for you to enjoy this holiday season.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Winter weather will bring snow and strong winds to the area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Light to moderate snow, from 1 to 4 inches, and a glaze of ice are expected Tuesday as winter weather passes through the region. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says, currently a heavier band of snowfall looks to develop along a line from Yankton to Windom, Minnesota. Northwest winds gusting up to 35mph could lead to visibility problems at times. A Winter Weather Advisory runs until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Drug bust in Roberts County, Hit & Run in Mitchell

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today is Wednesday, November 30 and here’s a look at the KELOLAND On The Go. For the second time in three days, a drug bust has been made in Roberts County. One person is recovering after being hit by a vehicle in Mitchell...
ROBERTS COUNTY, SD

