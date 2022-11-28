Tillamook School District names Bruce Rhodes interim superintendent

The Tillamook School District Board of Directors appointed Bruce Rhodes interim superintendent at a special meeting on Monday, November 21.

Rhodes will serve as superintendent until January 13, 2023, and was approved unanimously.

“The district means a lot to me,” Rhodes said when asked by the board why he was volunteering for the assignment.

Rhodes began working in the district as a biology teacher in 1987 and most recently worked as the grants and programs director at Tillamook High School until his retirement in 2019.

Since retiring, Rhodes had been working intermittently as a grant writing consultant with various schools and districts in the area.

“I’m a known quantity and stable,” Rhodes said. “I’ve been around a long time”

Rhodes said that he would prioritize stabilizing the district through a time of transition in his short stint as superintendent.

The board now has just under two months to find an interim superintendent to manage the district for the remainder of this school year.

They can then begin the search for a permanent replacement for Curt Shelley who resigned abruptly on November 14, after five years with the district.

The board thanked Rhodes for his availability and willingness to take the position, amended the district’s organizational resolution to reflect his hiring and adjourned.

