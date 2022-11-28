ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook, OR

Tillamook School District names Bruce Rhodes interim superintendent

By By Will Chappell Herald Reporter
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0chLFQ_0jPZyPPp00

The Tillamook School District Board of Directors appointed Bruce Rhodes interim superintendent at a special meeting on Monday, November 21.

Rhodes will serve as superintendent until January 13, 2023, and was approved unanimously.

“The district means a lot to me,” Rhodes said when asked by the board why he was volunteering for the assignment.

Rhodes began working in the district as a biology teacher in 1987 and most recently worked as the grants and programs director at Tillamook High School until his retirement in 2019.

Since retiring, Rhodes had been working intermittently as a grant writing consultant with various schools and districts in the area.

“I’m a known quantity and stable,” Rhodes said. “I’ve been around a long time”

Rhodes said that he would prioritize stabilizing the district through a time of transition in his short stint as superintendent.

The board now has just under two months to find an interim superintendent to manage the district for the remainder of this school year.

They can then begin the search for a permanent replacement for Curt Shelley who resigned abruptly on November 14, after five years with the district.

The board thanked Rhodes for his availability and willingness to take the position, amended the district’s organizational resolution to reflect his hiring and adjourned.

Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
willamettecollegian.com

WU is still affiliated with the United Methodist Church. What does it imply?

For many years, Willamette University (WU) has been accepting students and faculty regardless of their faith or religious conviction. In fact, many students believe that WU cut ties long ago with the Methodist Mission. Nonetheless, Willamette still has an official affiliation with the United Methodist Church (UMC), and, although two of them are currently vacant, the Board of Trustees saves three seats for representatives of the UMC.
SALEM, OR
Portland Tribune

Fed up, five business threaten to move out of Portland

Community meeting happens before the City Council to approve $27 million for sanctioned homeless camps.The day before the City Council is expected to approve $27 million to help create six large sanctioned homeless camps, five local businesses told city and state leaders they are on the verge of moving out of Portland because of crime and homelessness. The businesses are Salt & Straw, Stumptown, Olympia Provisions, Revant Optics, and Smith Teamaker. All of them are located in the central eastside. "One of our employees on his way into our central kitchen was held up at gunpoint, a gun in his...
PORTLAND, OR
beachconnection.net

Famed Holiday Show Tradition Back on Oregon Coast, at Newport Performing Arts Center

(Newport, Oregon) – Oh what fun it is to ride on a red octopus tonight..... Rather, a Red Octopus Theatre Company production, whereby an annual holiday favorite returns to the central Oregon coast. The company bounces back into the spotlight at the Newport Performing Arts Center in – you guessed it – Newport, with its fanciful “The Christmas Show!”
NEWPORT, OR
Channel 6000

Snow falls in the West Hills, black ice possible

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Caution on the roads Tuesday morning: Black ice is possible as temperatures across the Portland and Vancouver metro areas drop to the low 30s. There’s an opportunity for an isolated snow sprinkle. However, while there’s a chance, it’s not likely to stick on the ground for long.
PORTLAND, OR
kcfmradio.com

Wind Event; Coos Bay Woman Killed; Setting Speed Limits

The high wind event sweeping along the coast caused limited power interruption for the area. Central Lincoln PUD is showing no significant outages in the Florence area and less than 50 outages in the Lincoln County area. Drivers should be alert for debris on the roadways as there have been some branches and tree limbs reported on streets. The National Weather service reported steady winds of 23 mph overnight with higher gusts in some areas. Wind throughout the day today could still be significant with 28 mph gusts forecast and steady 11-16 mph winds. The high wind watch has expired for the coast.
COOS BAY, OR
kptv.com

Thousands without power in Portland metro area; Hwy 26 back open

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of people are without Wednesday morning after a night of heavy rain and strong wind. As of 5 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting about 9,252 customers were without power, while Pacific Power says 1,711 customers in the Portland area reported outages. Clark County PUD was reporting there were 463 outages and 3,096 outages recently restored.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
EAGLE POINT, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Nearly 1,700 Homeless Now Have Homes, Wheeler Still Wants Internment Camps, and Arizona Republicans Refuse to Certify Election

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! If you love...
PORTLAND, OR
The Tillamook Headlight Herald

The Tillamook Headlight Herald

Tillamook County, OR
164
Followers
801
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tillamook Headlight Herald is a general interest newspaper serving the Tillamook and Tillamook County areas of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.tillamookheadlightherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy